Lululemon's Strategic Growth Plan

Investment Thesis

We recommend a BUY for Lululemon Athletic (LULU). Although the stock displays overvalued shares, we see additional upside potential driven by the company’s strategic growth plan, which will focus on product expansion (workwear, outerwear, self-care), omni-guest experiences (yoga studios, meditation studios, eateries) and market expansion. Downside potential to our BUY recommendation include intense competition of the technical athletic apparel market, the inability to deliver innovative products in accordance to trends and a decrease in consumer spending. We also see Lululemon’s competitive advantage as a direct-to-customer retail contribute to the product margin expansion.

Catalysts -Product Innovation

Lululemon Athletica expects to double the size of sales generated from menswear by 2023. 3Q sales were up 38% in addition to outwear sales rising 100% (data from Bloomberg Intelligence). Womenswear was up 20%, which contributed to the 23% growth in net revenues to about $916MM. The drivers of the increase in sales is the trend in athleisure, where consumers are preferring a multifunctional wardrobe. The athleisure trend will only continue to accelerate as more consumers focus on health and wellness pursuits. market. According to data & analytics firm GlobalData, the global market athleisure market will rise 9% this year, outpacing the total retail and footwear market by 2023 (Source: Forbes Data). LULU will also continue to enter into different product mix collaborations, such as workwear, travel and commute categories, accessories, as well as self-care. Innovative selling mix will contribute to the company’s product margin expansion, as did 3Q expansion of about 90bps -driven by lower product cost and positive mix.

Figure I: Forecasted Revenue Growth

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg Intelligence

International market expansion

Lululemon is expected to capture opportunities outside North America, particularly China where sales have substantially rose 68%. As of 3Q earnings, international revenue accounted for 35%, while North America revenue accounted for 21%. Asia-Pacific, in particular, increased 33% -with China +68% and E-commerce >70% (Source: JP Morgan). LULU has also opened 53 net new company-operated stores since 3QFY2018: 22 stores in Asia, 19 in the US, seven in Europe, three in Australia/New Zealand and two in Canada. International store-openings and e-commerce sales boost will continue to attribute to the company’s growth plan, which expects to quadruple international sales by 2023. In addition, brand awareness is expected to be achieved through omni-guest experiences, and has been a work in progress with the recent launches of yoga studios in Chicago. According to JP Morgan estimates, annual sales growth is expected in the low teens for the next five years.

Competitive Advantage

The athleisure brand has been able to broaden its customer base as a direct-to-consumer retail company. In other words, LULU’s products are not easily accessible through different department stores or sites. They are specifically sold out of its own stores and website. As of 3Q earnings, Lululemon experienced an increase in product margin of +120bps, which was primarily driven by lower product costs, positive mix of higher margin product and lower markdowns (Lulu 10K). Additionally, this business model allows the company to control costs and maintain high quality. In other words, the company is highly aware of the demand and supply of each product, which keeps the production costs down. LULU’s management in inventory levels is depicted in the historical change in total sales vs. average inventory (IM Spread) chart below:

Source: Barclays Research

Decrease in Historical Comps

From 1Q18A to 2Q19, there is an evident decrease in consolidated comps, despite brick-and-mortar and e-commerce comps being relatively stable.

Figure II: LULU's Historical Comps

Source: Image created by author with data from Barclays Research

DCF Valuation

Figure III: Perpetuity Growth Method

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg Intelligence

Bloomberg's DCF valuation arrives at a target price of 185.83, a 17% downside from the market's closing price of $223.55 on December 13, 2019. Bloomberg estimates the intrinsic value per share at a discount rate of 9.0% and a perpetuity growth rate of 5.3%.

Analyst Research

Figure IV: Analyst Target Prices

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg Intelligence

Based on analysts offering 12 month price targets for Lululemon Athletica as of December 12-13, 2019: High estimate of $275 and a low estimate of $142, averaging $223. Bloomberg’s consensus target price projects $240.48. Buy/Hold/Sell: 21/12/01

Relative Valuation

Figure V: LULU's relative valuation

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg Intelligence

Lululemon’s EV/EBITDA is 24.83% greater the industry average of 17.68. In addition, while LULU presents a lower PE ratio than Under Armour, it is still 10.36% greater than the industry average of 34.46%. This supports Lululemon’s overvaluation in the DCF analysis. In addition, the company’s P/S ratio displays a higher value compared to its peers by 12.54%.

The relative valuation of the EBITDA multiple 22.07x and the P/B metric of 13.23x (industry average 17.68x and 8.30x respectively) supports our DCF analysis.

Peer Analysis

Figure VI: LULU's peers

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg Intelligence

Lululemon showcases a stronger liquidity position against the industry average. With no debt, the company’s profitability is well posed against its peers.

Strong Balance Sheet

LULU possesses one of the strongest balance sheet in retail. Although the company has no debt, the liquidity position has weakened over the past five years. The current ratio in FY15 was 5.9x, FY18 was 4.9x and currently is 2.9x. LULU’s profitability- ROA, ROE and ROIC - have increased substantially over the past five years. For instance, ROE in FY2015 was 21.9%, compared to current’s 31.8%.

Risks - The market for technical athletic apparel is highly competitive

Lululemon Athletica competes directly with wholesalers and direct retailers of athletic apparel such as Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) and Under Armour (UA). Although Under Armour’s business model gears more specifically towards men and team-centric competitive sports, the company’s management has been in making efforts to target female consumers. Lululemon also competes against retailers specifically focused on women’s athletic wear, such as The North Face’s Lucy Activewear and Gap’s Athleta (GPS).

Furthermore, the brand’s substantial sales productivity has attracted additional competitors who have a significant market share as well as the ability to expand in production and marketing. Large reputable companies include Nordstrom (JWN), Dick’s (DKS) and Patagonia; however, several new entrants are also a threat due to a low barrier in entry. In addition, the fragmented nature of the industry enforces competition with other apparel brands that specialize in yoga apparel and activewear (ie. Lorna Jane, Kate Hudson’s Fabletics, Beyond Yoga). Most of Lulu’s competitors possess a strong worldwide brand recognition and competitive advantages such as larger customer bases and longer operating histories. Lastly, in contrast to Lulu’s grassroots marketing, many of the company’s competing brands are able to promote through traditional forms of marketing such as tv ads, print media and celebrity endorsements due to their extensive resources.

Inability to keep up with trends and innovation

Lululemon’s success is reliant on the company’s ability to keep up with trends and quickly react to the shifts in consumer demands. If the company is unable to introduce new products that caters to the latest trends in a timely manner, LULU’s competitors may introduce similar products that will hurt the company’s reputation in being one of the leaders in technical athletic apparel innovation. In addition, if the company fails in effectively and efficiently deliver new products that are accepted by the consumers, Lulu may experience a decrease in net revenue and excess inventory levels, which may inevitably hurt their business of operations.

Decrease in consumer spending

An economic downturn may affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for LULU’s products. Although the company possesses a loyal customer base, the products may be treated as a discretionary purchase. Factors affecting the level of consumer spending for discretionary items include consumer confidence in future economic conditions, fear of recession, the availability and cost of consumer credit, levels of unemployment and tax rates (Lulu 10K). The company’s sensitivity to economic cycles and respective fluctuations in consumer demand may affect the results of operations.

Competitive Analysis

Figure VII: SWOT Matrix

Source: Image created by author based on analyst's ratings

Strengths

Unique positioning in the upscale market

Healthiest balance sheet in retail

Diversified supply chain base

Weaknesses

Foreign risk vulnerability

Past controversies surrounding racism, sexism

Opportunities

International growth -particularly in China

Global athleisure trend

Threats

Low barrier to entry

Margin pressures due to company’s efforts in mitigating financial burden from China tariffs

Conclusion

In conclusion, I recommend a buy for Lululemon Athletica. Although the shares are slightly overvalued, there is additional upside potential to the stock due the company’s strong brand presence in the retail industry. The upside drivers include the company’s focus on product expansion (workwear, outerwear, self-care), omni-guest experiences (yoga studios, meditation studios, eateries) and market expansion. Company and industry-specific risks that may impact the stock negatively include intense competition of the technical athletic apparel market, the inability to deliver innovative products in accordance to trends and a decrease in consumer spending. Lululemon’s proactive management of its business model is crucial to the success of the company, especially in today’s uncertain economy. With possessing one of the healthiest balance sheets in retail, Lululemon Athletica is positioned for further capital deployment in addition to its current investments in digital marketing, web investments, loyalty, self-care and data analytics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.