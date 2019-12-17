Okta: Investors Have Grown Weary

Okta's failure to continue rallying over the past two quarters is a signal that investors have shied away from the stock's ~18x forward revenue valuation.

Over the past two quarters, market leadership within the technology sector has shifted massively. In particular, we note that many of 2018 and early 2019's biggest winners are no longer leading the pack, and that some of the highest-flying stocks in the sector have stalled in the face of widespread caution against loss-leading growth stocks.

Sitting firmly in this camp is Okta (OKTA), the enterprise software company best known for its single-sign on product. Though one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector, routinely putting up growth in the ~50% range over the past several quarters, even Okta is no stranger to the laws of gravity - and its growth rate has been decelerating, perhaps a bit more than investors would have liked. Okta's high valuation multiple has always depended on its premium growth rates, so it stands to reason that lower growth would signal the beginning of multiples contraction. For two quarters in a row now, investors have been disappointed with Okta's results (despite beating estimates both times), and post-Q3 earnings the stock remains ~20% below its year-to-date highs:

At this juncture, investors may be tempted to buy the dip in Okta. After all, this is a premium growth stock that is rarely ever on sale. In my view, however, investors should continue holding off on this name - Okta has plenty further to fall.

To be fair, there's plenty to like about Okta. Its SSO product has become the default, "best-of-breed" category leader in the sign-on space, used by some of the largest companies in the world and without any significant competition. It's a true "horizontal" software product, with a use case in just about any industry. And Okta is one of the best examples of a "land and expand" business model, where a smaller deployment within a larger customer can eventually spread to multiple departments and perhaps the whole firm, bringing in plenty of expansion billings.

But despite this, Okta has failed to drive meaningful operating leverage. We'll discuss the company's most recent quarterly results shortly, but GAAP operating margins fell this quarter while pro forma margins stayed flat. The company has continued to spend aggressively on sales in order to chase growth, even despite decelerating revenue growth rates. R&D costs also rose 52% y/y this quarter, seven points faster than revenue growth. Especially amid all-time market highs, investors have grown to value profits as much as (or perhaps even more than) growth - and without a proven track record of delivering on the bottom line, Okta's bloated valuation multiple makes little sense.

Despite having been knocked down from all-time highs, Okta shares still remain prohibitively expensive. At present share prices near $115 (~10% lower than last quarter), Okta trades at a market cap of $14.05 billion. After we net off the $1.37 billion of cash and $0.92 billion of convertible debt on Okta's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $13.60 billion. For next fiscal year FY21, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $753.7 million for Okta, representing 31% y/y growth over the midpoint of Okta's latest FY20 revenue guidance range of $574-575 million. This implies that Okta is trading at an absurdly high valuation multiple of 18.0x EV/FY21 revenues, squarely putting it among the highest-valued stocks in the software sector (shown in the chart below)

In my view, we should be cognizant of Okta's high GAAP loss margins and its decelerating growth, and how they can impact a multiples contraction in 2020 as enthusiasm for Okta continues to dwindle. There's little upside left in this stock, as each quarter the company is defending an ultra-high valuation with only decent results. Steer clear here and wait for Okta to dip further before dipping in.

Q3 download

Let's now look at Okta's third-quarter results in greater detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Okta 3Q20 results Source: Okta 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 45% y/y to $153.0 million. While beating Wall Street's estimates of $143.9 million (+36% y/y) by a wide mile, investors weighed more heavily on the fact that revenues decelerated four points from last quarter's 49% y/y growth rate, perhaps marking the beginning of a steeper deceleration curve.

Recall as well that one of the red flags emerging out of Okta's previous quarter was the fact that billings growth had decelerated eleven points from 53% y/y in Q1 to 42% y/y in Q2. In Q3, Okta has proven that Q2 results were not just a fluke, as the company was unable to raise its billings profile from the dreaded 42% y/y.

In addition, Okta's CFO noted that the company's dollar-based net retention rate - the best gauge of its "land and expand" business model, and a closely-watched metric across the SaaS sector - slipped one point to 117%, versus 118% last quarter.

Perhaps the only silver lining on the business demand side was the fact that contract durations are trending upward. Per CFO Bill Losch's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

As we continue to see success with winning the world's largest organizations, we expect the average contract size and term length to continue to trend upwards over time. Current RPO, which represents subscription revenue, we expect to recognize over the next 12 months also experienced strong growth of 52%."

Profitability metrics were also murky this quarter. All of Okta's major expense categories saw major jumps in GAAP spending: R&D costs rose 52% y/y, sales and marketing costs rose 53% y/y, and general and administrative spend rose 46% y/y - all at a faster clip than revenue growth. GAAP operating losses, meanwhile, widened from -$28.5 million last quarter to -$45.7 million this quarter, representing a worsening in GAAP operating margins from -27% last quartet to -30% this quarter. Pro forma operating margins remained flat at -5%, however - representing how large of a gap Okta's stock-based comp drives.

With the market continuing to teeter at all-time highs, investors will be mindful of both GAAP and non-GAAP profits. To Okta's credit on the non-GAAP side, stock comp doesn't cost anything in cash, and to illustrate that, Okta's free cash flow is up sharply - year-to-date, the company has generated a 4% FCF margin and $18.1 million in FCF, versus a -4% margin and -$11.5 million in FCF in the prior-year period. But pro forma operating margins and FCF mask the fact that Okta's total expenses and compensation have risen sharply, in a mix of cash and stock, in order to support its growth - and at the end of the day, whether paid out in cash or in stock dilution, investors are bearing the brunt of the expense. And for the time being, Okta's GAAP operating margins seem nowhere near to hitting breakeven.

Key takeaways

With Okta's stock trading at an elevated ~18x forward revenue multiple, the stock is essentially priced for perfection. Its most recent results, however, show that Okta is anything but perfect. The company's revenue growth is beginning to decelerate sharply, driven by a lower billings growth rate that has now persisted for two quarters. At the same time, expenses have continued to race higher, driving down the company's GAAP operating margins. In a wider market meltdown, there's little chance of Okta keeping its high-teens valuation multiple. Investors are better off investing elsewhere, specifically in names that offer good growth at a reasonable value - names I particularly like at the moment are Workday (WDAY), Yext (YEXT), and Elastic (ESTC).

