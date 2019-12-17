Cortland Bancorp: Not All Community-Based Banks Are Firing On All Cylinders

Cortland has been able to increase their dividend for the 6th straight year, after they halted a dividend during the financial crisis time period.

We have seen and I have written about quite a few community banks that are growing, acquiring banks, increasing their total assets and propelling their net income. However, not all banks fall into that same category.

Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) is a $700 million bank, based in the Eastern part of Ohio. Cortland has seen their total asset and income slide down through 2019, when compared to 2018. I am curious if this is temporary for Cortland and if there are signs of an undervalued dividend stock in the community bank space during the downtrend of their stock and financial performance. Corltand's stock is up 9% year-to-date, which lags the S&P 500 return of 25%+. Cortland has had an increase in expenses from listing their stock on the NASDAQ and opening a new branch in Northeast Ohio. Therefore, I am curious if the lag in performance against peer, the market and a decline in earnings/assets leads to a ripe investment opportunity.

Cortland released their 3rd quarter earnings back at the end of October. To start, I'll take a look at their earnings. Comparing this 3rd quarter vs. 2018's 3rd quarter shows mixed results. First, interest income is up 3.76% this quarter vs. last year's quarter, primarily a jump in interest from their loans. However, this is completely offset by a jump in interest expense on deposits by 36%. Therefore, net interest income was flat quarter vs. quarter. This led the net income to be essentially flat at $1.945 million vs $1.972 million, or earnings per share at $0.45 vs. $0.46. Therefore, relatively uneventful. Time to look at year-to-date results.

On a YTD basis vs. 2018 YTD, the interest income is up 9.65%, still fueled primarily by the interest income from loans. Interest expense on deposits is up from $2.5 million to $3.6 million or a staggering 44%. Still with my same reason, this is due to the war on deposits, the earlier rise/increase in interest rates in earlier parts of 2019 (which we know that ended quick, with rate cuts throughout the 2nd half of 2019). Another BIG piece to note is Cortland's non-interest income. Cortland's non-interest income is down from $4.7 million last year to $3.7 million this year. The primary reason for this is there was a $1.55 million one-time life insurance gain in 2018. Removing that from the equation, the non-interest income would be up approximately $500 thousand. Then, on top of that, non-interest expense increased from $13.4 million to $14.9 million. That is where the costs of being listed on the NASDAQ and new branch are contained. Taking all of these factors into consideration, net income declined from $6.8 million to $5.4 million or a 21% drop in earnings.

However, though there was a significant drop in earnings, I don't think you'll see that going forward. You'll see in the 4th quarter, an anticipated flat earnings quarter. Why would I assume/anticipate flat? Due to loans not really growing throughout 2019 and the winter months is not usually the month where lending is booming.

Therefore, with Cortland's earnings being significant mediocre with no future growth and a stock return that's lagged the market and peers, do their dividend metrics show an undervalued stock in the trough? You know what time it is. It is time to run CLDB through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $22.38 $0.48 $1.65 2.14% 29.00% 20.26% 19.50% 13.56

*Based on 12/13/19 close price

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Alright Cortland, I see you over there showing that "room" for plenty of future dividend growth. At 29%, this shows that Cortland has retained majority or 71% of their earnings and only distributes out 29%. Therefore, Cortland has quite a bit of room to continue dividend increases in the future. This is even clouded by the one-time fees associated with placing the company's stock on the NASDAQ.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - Cortland's p/e ratio is interesting. It doesn't fall below 13. I would lie to say I was not surprised, given the decline in earnings for 2019. This may be the first community bank at almost 14 p/e ratio that I have evaluated recently. I'd prefer cheaper, especially if earnings is temporarily down.

3.) Dividend Yield - The dividend yield just does not cut it for Cortland. At 2.14%, that is approximately where the S&P 500 sits. Similar to what I've seen at other community banks, they've issued a special dividend each year over the past 3 years. This year was $0.05, which was the same amount issued as a special dividend in 2018. Adding the $0.05 to their current dividend, only brings Cortland's yield to 2.37%, which is still significantly low.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Ah, dividend growth. This is one of the best parts in the analysis when it comes to being a dividend investor. Cortland has increased a dividend for over 6+ years now. Their 3 year and 5 year dividend growth rate is at approximately 20%, which is definitely stellar. Their most recent increase, to note, was only 9% from $0.11 per quarter to $0.12. Therefore, the most recent increase could be a sign of slowing. This is something to take strongly into consideration.

Conclusion

Cortland is not firing all cylinders. Earnings appears to be flat on a true comparison and lending growth is down. Further, when other banks are growing their loans, earnings, etc.. it's strange that they are not. Therefore, they may not be doing something right or focused on the right areas. It's worthy to note that the attention may have been put towards having their stock listed on NASDAQ, instead of on growing/lending.

The lack of loan growth scares me. As an investor, to see growth in earnings, you need earning assets and the primary fuel to those earnings is increasing your loans/lending. Further, I know that it's hard to turn the growth engines on, if they've been off or slowed down for some time. In addition, the dividend metrics had too many red lights for me, such as low yield, trending lower in dividend growth, as well as a higher price to earnings ratio, vs. what I see from other community banks. I will be passing on investing into Cortland (CLDB) at this time.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.