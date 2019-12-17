BioTelemetry: I Foresee Further Share Price Growth Going Into New Year

The company is looking to diversify into other areas of business but it is still heavily reliant on its cardiac monitoring business. An acquisition or further collaboration with a tech giant could potentially move the share price significantly.

BioTel has posted 29 consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth but the latest results do not seem to have overly pleased investors.

It's likely the share price rose after BioTel entered a collaboration with Apple, and fell after study completed and collaboration ended in March.

The company's share price has fallen from a February high of $75 to just above $45 at time of writing.

Investment Thesis

I last wrote about BioTelemetry (BEAT) at the end of May. At that time the share price had fallen sharply from a February high of $75 to just over $48.

It seems likely that BioTel's share price had risen thanks to a collaboration with Apple Health. Apple (AAPL) wanted to test the capabilities of its smartwatches to detect arrhythmias, irregular heartbeats, and possible atrial fibrillation. BioTel was able to supply monitoring software and also hardware.

When the trial concluded in March this year 419,297 smartwatch wearers had been tested with 0.52% of participants (2,161 people) informed of an irregular heartbeat. Each was given one of BioTel's ePatch wearable electrocardiograms to enable further monitoring.

The fact that the trial ended with no commitment on either BioTel or Apple's part to continue the collaboration appeared to have an instant effect on the share price, which declined sharply and continued to fall until hitting a low of $37.5 in October.

To me this suggested that although BioTel has a solid business model, and is a market leader in the field of cardiac monitoring, without the prospect of an acquisition or a high profile partnership the stock lacked sufficient upside potential.

In my view the current share price of $44 paints a more accurate picture of the company's value than March's over-inflated price. That said, after revisiting, I suspect it may not take much for BioTel to deliver a really stunning set of results that could ignite the share price.

In 2020 the company will continue to grow its core cardiac monitoring business, whilst bedding in its acquisition of Geneva Healthcare, a data platform for remotely monitoring the implantable cardiac devices that BioTel sells. At the same time BioTel will be exploring new markets including diabetes monitoring, and population health. Any of these initiatives could prove to be the catalyst that opens up a new revenue stream and persuades investors to buy the stock.

Even if new initiatives do not deliver in 2020, I would also argue that BioTel's real strength is its existing cardiac business which is proven to deliver solid if unspectacular growth.

I believe that BioTel's core business is in a relatively strong place and I can see the stock gaining if it continues to deliver double digit annual revenue growth. I would tentatively give BioTel the Buy rating that its performance deserves. An acquisition, major collaboration or stellar set of earnings would be an added bonus.

Company Profile

BioTel has 4 distinct business sectors. BioTel Heart (responsible for 85% of revenues), BioTel Research (13%), BioTel Care (1%) and BioTel Alliance (1%).

Clearly, BioTel Heart is the star performer and where most of the company's value is derived from. Biotel notes in its 2018 Annual Report that it has over 30,000 referring physicians each month, provides cardiac monitoring services for over 1 million patients each year, and processes over 4 billion heartbeats every day.

Essentially, BioTel is a one-stop-shop for all of a physician and their patients' cardiac monitoring needs, with a proprietary patient monitoring platform, FDA approved algorithms, a sophisticated, market-leading product line, and 24/7 service centres.

As was pointed out in the comments section in my previous article, since physicians can get everything they need from BioTel, barring some kind of disastrous event such as a product malfunction or data breach, they will have no qualms about prescribing BioTel's products to their patients and using their monitoring platforms in their offices.

Cyber Attack

In fact, during Q319 one such disastrous event did occur, with BioTel falling victim to a cyber attack. Malware was detected within the IT system and although management were at pains to point out on their Q319 earnings call that disruption was minimal, they did admit that Q419 expectations would be revised downwards, and that the full extent of the damage was not yet known.

This is not a great look for a company that wants to transition into data analytics and that currently handles reams of highly sensitive patient data.

Management dealt with numerous questions on the subject during the latest earnings call and the signs are that the danger has passed and the damage has not been too impactful to the bottom line. This is an issue BioTel could have done without, but perhaps it could represent part of a steeper learning curve for the company going forward.

Financials

BioTel management are justifiably proud of their financial performance. Q3 results represented the 29th consecutive quarter of year-on-year sales growth, although there are signs that growth in its core cardiac monitoring division is beginning to plateau.

BioTel sales revenues Q319. Source: BioTel 10Q Submission Q319

Q3 revenues of $111.3m represented year-on-year growth of 11%. As expected, the healthcare segment was the main contributor to revenues accounting for an overall $98.9m of the total, and representing a $9.7m or 12% increase on the previous year.

It's also interesting to note here the breakdown of sales between Medicare and commercial payors. The split is slightly in favour of commercial payors ($54.3m vs $39.5m). BioTel negotiates fees for its services with insurers and third party commercial insurers and expects to recoup all payments in full. When it comes to contracted payors, BioTel says, there is an implicit price concession since they do not have a contract with the underlying payor. (Source: BioTel Annual Report 2018)

BioTel revenues split for 9m to Sep 30. Source: BioTel 10Q Submission Q319

If we look at the 9 month table we can see a similar split; $162 vs $114. Here, however, I would draw attention to the company's research division. Although growth comes in at just over 10% for the comparable nine month periods of 2019 and 2018, an increase of just $4m feels a little underwhelming. Furthermore, BioTel CEO Joseph Capper commented on the earnings call that the research market was "choppy", and that he forecast slower growth going forward.

In terms of margins for Q319 BioTel posted a healthy if unspectacular 13.5% operating margin, but a slightly less than impressive net profit margin of just 7.44%. The company says it has significantly increased the size of its sales operations by 20%, although there are no major increases in SG&A, R&D or other costs that I can see between Q318 and Q319 or for the comparable 9 month periods.

Biotel cost of sales. Source: BioTel 10Q Submission Q319

What we do know from the recent earnings call is that BioTel are very optimistic about the effect the acquisition of Geneva Healthcare can have on its bottom line. The company has doubled its sales force for the cloud-based remote monitoring platform to 12 and is also incentivising the wider sales force with bonuses tied to its revenue growth.

Geneva: A Contribution Waiting To Happen?

Geneva was acquired by BioTel in January this year for a $45m up-front cash payment plus a further $20m if all performance targets are met. Geneva is a cloud based platform that can aggregate data from a range of health monitoring devices, providing reporting and analytics to physicians and giving them the ability to monitor patients remotely.

Geneva gives BioTel direct access to an implantable cardiac monitoring market that is estimated to be worth more than $1bn (source: MobiHealth News), and furthers the company's ambition to move into data analytics and population health.

According to BioTel CFO Heather Getz on the recent earnings call Geneva contributed $5m to overall healthcare revenues, and is expected to double its contribution in 2020. CEO Capper also suggested on the call that Geneva can help the company achieve its target of double digit organic revenue growth in 2020 in combination with increased sales of the company's flagship MCT and extended wear Holter product lines. Capper also pointed out that reimbursement rates will remain flat year-to-year.

This would represent a good achievement and help the company touch $0.5bn in annual revenues, a significant milestone. To me, however, the much-vaunted Geneva contribution is underwhelming at present. If Geneva does indeed double its contribution to revenues to $10m in 2020 then will BioTel shareholders really feel the acquisition has been good value?

It seems doubtful. Geneva is likely to be a slow-burner, and doesn't offer the kind of X-factor revenue growth that BioTel seems to be searching for.

What to Expect in 2020?

Even with the fallout from the cyber attack factored in, it is likely that BioTel will be able to sustain its spectacular growth record into a thirtieth consecutive quarter. BioTel are forecasting revenues of between $108-113m for Q419, which would represent an increase from the $103.6m earned in Q418, although not a double digit one.

Although I have been somewhat critical of BioTel in this article I actually believe that 2020 could be a breakthrough year for the company. Superficially at least BioTel reminds me of Dexcom (DXCM), another company that has been plugging away in the health monitoring device field, albeit in diabetes / glucose monitoring, delivering solid results before an explosive set of earnings in the third quarter of this year saw the company's share price rocket from $152 to $228 in less than a month.

Share price growth comparison DXCM, BEAT

In fact, BioTel's share price has generally outperformed Dexcom's over the previous 5 years, but the above chart illustrates the effect that one great quarter can have on a company operating in an unquestionably lucrative market such as health monitoring where barriers to entry are high and market dominance is achievable.

Could BioTel achieve a "breakout" quarter like the one Dexcom just had? To give context, Dexcom increased year-on-year sales by 48.6% to $396.3m, and exceeded EPS by $0.45.

BioTel certainly seems confident that it is positioning itself for strong growth. It has market leading products that are considered best in class like Dexcom does. It has control of a market (monitoring for cardiac arrhythmia) that is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and touch $8.4bn by 2025. It has amassed unique expertise. Crucially, BioTel has developed relationships with thousands of physicians and earned itself a CPT code making its products chargeable to state and third party insurers.

Conclusion: BioTel needs another "Apple" moment to trigger share price growth and it is searching for a catalyst.

I opened this article by discussing the rise and fall of BioTel's share price during the company's collaboration with Apple. Although the trial was tangential to BioTel's real-life earnings prospects, the trial seemed to excite investors who perhaps believed an acquisition, or at least a lengthy collaboration with a "bona fide" tech giant, was in the offing.

Sadly, this did not prove to be the case, but perhaps BioTel does not need any outside help to achieve its lofty revenue goals for 2020 and beyond.

Whenever I look into BioTel I see a company searching for a catalyst; a strategic acquisition, powerful partner or new revenue frontier. But it also seems to me that its greatest strength is what it already has. An enviable suite of cardiac monitoring products and unrivalled market expertise.

Perhaps if investors are patient then BioTel will experience a "Dexcom moment", when all its existing business divisions contribute to stellar earnings outperformance, which would be more sustainable than the "Apple" moment it experienced earlier this year.

The downside is also manageable. BioTel's core business does not appear to be under threat and has delivered revenue growth at a CAGR of nearly 9% between 2017 and 2019 (factoring in Q4 projections). BioTel could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for short, medium and long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.