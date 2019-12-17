Pay Attention To Bank Strength

The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way. – Marcus Aurelius

The past few quarters have been positive for most of the country’s biggest banks. Despite the rate curve just starting to normalize, the sector has been strong through what would normally be a tough environment.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-biggest lender in the US, saw its per-share earnings rise 18% in the second quarter and another 14% in the third.

While traditional lending revenue becomes more difficult in a persistently low interest rate environment, the bank has been looking for other ways to continue growing earnings. A major component of this has been cutting expenses wherever possible. Their focus on minimizing expenses is one reason why Warren Buffett has asked the Fed for permission to increase Berkshire’s stake in the bank beyond the current 10%.

The bank has been highlighting the growth of its digital payments platform, Zelle. Zelle saw almost $50 billion on 196 million transactions in the 3rd quarter of this year. Those represent increases of 58% and 73%, respectively, over last year. Digital payment platforms are a huge source of growth and could provide some stability to earnings to offset the drag from low long-term rates.

Bank of America recently announced a 20% increase in its dividend and has been massively buying back its own shares. Over the past year, they have bought back almost 7% of all their outstanding stock.

The largest US lender, JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), has also been doing well in its lending business throughout this cycle. Their only source of weakness in 2019 has been in its equity trading business, which underperformed in the second and third quarters. Like Bank of America, JPM has also had significant share buybacks and increased its dividend throughout 2019.

Not all finance firms have been as successful during this period. Almost ironically, companies less exposed to rates are the ones facing struggles. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a weakening in the third quarter after a strong summer. Rather than rates being the problem, the firm suffered losses in its investment portfolio due to some big names like Uber and WeWork. Goldman has also been branching into the tech space with its partnership in launching the Apple Card. This could slow down following the concerns about discrimination in the platform, however.

Stock buybacks and dividend growth indicates that these firms are not concerned with liquidity, despite the continued Fed intervention in the repo market. Fed activity of this magnitude would normally be a much bigger cause for concern. It seems that the lack of liquidity in the overnight market is more a matter of choice by banks instead of a structural weakness. Banks would not be using their credit to invest in tech platforms and buy back shares if they were concerned about losing access to those sources.

The Fed shared this lack of concern about funding weakness earlier this year. Over the summer it approved the capital plans that the largest banks created for their regulatory stress tests. All plans included dividend increases and large buybacks. If the Fed is not worried about bank funding, then it might not need to be much of a concern for the rest of us.

Rather than a sign of weakness in the banking sector, the Fed’s repo activity might be more of a signal of rate strategy. Funding the repo market is a way to backstop the short-term liquidity market that does not involve going into negative rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear to Congress last month that he does not believe negative rates would be appropriate.

Banks exposed to interest rate risks have been taking steps to insulate their earnings and maintain growth. Years of low rates have probably induced a great deal of business model changes internally and the markets are seeing the benefits of this. Other than firms in the sector that suffer from self-induced wounds (looking at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)), general strength in consumer banking persists.

