Qualcomm: RFFE Potential Is Hampered By Issues With mmWave And 5G

Qualcomm still faces legal challenges, which could change the outlook for the company depending on what happens there.

Qualcomm expects a lot from mmWave deployment, but there are several reasons why it may have to scale back expectations.

Including support for mmWave and not just Sub-6 GHz requires additional RFFE modules, something that can help Qualcomm boost revenue even further.

Qualcomm (QCOM) recently held another Analyst Day. This event provided additional clues as to the strategy the company is pursuing, especially with 5G. However, there is something to be said about Qualcomm's take on 5G. It may be too optimistic in certain aspects. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

Fiscal 2019

Before moving to the event, it's useful to have some background information about the state Qualcomm is currently at. Qualcomm concluded another fiscal year not too long ago. Fiscal 2019 can be described as not one of Qualcomm's better years. In FQ4, revenue declined by 17% YoY to cap off a year in which revenue fell by 14% compared to the year before. Note that the quarterly numbers posted below exclude the settlement with Apple (AAPL). They are included if GAAP numbers are used.

(non-GAAP) FQ4 2018 FQ4 2019 YoY Revenue $5.8B $4.8B (17%) Net income $1.3B $0.9B (25%) EPS $0.89 $0.78 (12%) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Revenue $22.6B $19.4B (14%) Net income $5.3B $4.3B (19%) EPS $3.62 $3.54 (2%)

Source: Qualcomm

These numbers show that business at Qualcomm could use a boost in demand. The company is dealing with the effects of a sluggish smartphone market and the quarterly numbers are a reflection of this. However, Qualcomm thinks that change is just around the corner and the reason why has everything to do with 5G.

Qualcomm and 5G

Sales of smartphones have been going down for some time. But that is expected to change once 5G networks and thus handsets become widely available to the consumer. The belief is that the addition of 5G will give the consumer an incentive to replace their current handset with a new one.

Many of these new handsets will be sold with 5G chipsets from Qualcomm. Increased shipments of smartphones should by itself be enough to benefit Qualcomm, the leading supplier of modem chips for cellular devices. But that's not the end of it.

Qualcomm is looking to increase its content in smartphones. In the age of 5G, radio frequency front-end ("RFFE") modules play a more important role. It's not enough for a smartphone to have a 5G modem, the RF parts must also be upgraded. This is an area where Qualcomm has an opportunity to boost its content per device and hence revenue. The table below lists the dollar figures that Qualcomm sees in terms of opportunity.

SAM CY19e CY22e RFFE $13B $18B Core chipsets $26B $35B Total $39B $53B

Source: Qualcomm

However, there are a number of factors that can influence how much Qualcomm can profit from 5G. One of them is the issue of which parts of the frequency spectrum telecom carriers are to use. There is mmWave, which covers 24GHz and above of high-frequency spectrum, and Sub-6/Sub-6GHz. The latter can be further divided into low-band or Sub-1Ghz spectrum and mid-band spectrum between 1GHz and 6Ghz.

Sub-6 and mmWave have their pros and cons. Compared to the former, mmWave offers higher theoretical data transfer speeds assuming all else being equal. But mmWave has a number of drawbacks that original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") have to take into account if they want to ensure their devices are compatible with mmWave.

One of them is the fact that mmWave increases costs to a much greater extent than Sub-6. This results in more expensive devices or lower margins for OEMs. For instance, mmWave requires multiple antennas instead of just one. Accordingly, the mmWave-compatible Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with three Qualcomm antenna modules, the QTM052. As a result, the cost of RF components to ensure mmWave support can be several times that of Sub-6.

This may not be so good for OEMs, but it's great news for Qualcomm. A company that happens to offer a complete end-to-end solution that covers the modem, antennas and everything in between. Qualcomm can sell many more RFFE modules. Assuming of course that support for mmWave is included.

In a nutshell, mmWave offers more room for suppliers to boost revenue and it's no surprise that Qualcomm is one of, if not the most enthusiastic proponent of mmWave. As far as Qualcomm is concerned, mmWave has more potential compared to Sub-6. It's therefore important that mmWave adoption is as widespread as possible.

2019 Analyst Day

The topic of mmWave was something that came up on Analyst Day. In a presentation, Qualcomm pointed out how 2019 compared to previous rollouts now that 5G has been launched. Compared to 4G, 5G is off to a much faster start at this early stage of the rollout.

Over 40 operators have launched 5G service and over 40 OEMs have announced 5G devices. In contrast, these numbers stood at four and three respectively when 4G rolled out in its first year. Commercialization of 5G is expected to expand rapidly in 2020 and the following years.

While the U.S. is the only country to support both Sub-6 and mmWave as of 2019, more countries are expected to follow suit. According to Qualcomm, Japan and South Korea are seen as including support for mmWave in 2020. In the coming years, a number of European countries and even countries like Brazil and Russia are seen as having networks with mmWave support. While this could happen, there is reason to be skeptical of this. Many of these countries may wind up not supporting mmWave. At least not in a meaningful way that contributes much to the bottom line.

One of the challenges with deploying mmWave is that high-frequency radio waves do not propagate well, leading to short range. This results in the need for more extensive infrastructure to ensure adequate 5G coverage. That could be a major problem in countries like Brazil and Russia.

Both countries have big populations spread out over a large geographical area. Limited financial resources is also an issue. If the cost of mmWave is an issue for carriers with deep pockets in a market like the U.S., then it's even less likely that Brazilian and Russian carriers will be able to support mmWave in anything but token numbers. If foreigners opt not to support mmWave, then the onus will be on the U.S. to carry the burden.

Support for mmWave seems to be declining

Even U.S. carriers are having increasing doubts about the viability of mmWave. For instance, a T-Mobile (TMUS) executive stated that "millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum has great potential in terms of speed and capacity, but it doesn't travel far from the cell site and doesn't penetrate materials at all. It will never materially scale beyond small pockets of 5G hotspots in dense urban environments."

When asked to respond to the statement from T-Mobile, the CEO of Verizon (VZ) did so as follows in an earnings call:

"So when it comes to the millimeter wave, as I said before, I mean, that has lived up to our expectation on performance. And again, we're very early on in improving the software, how we can deal with it. We all need to remind ourselves this is not a coverage spectrum because we will do it as far as the economic is sustainable, of course."

It seems both carriers are having reservations about deploying mmWave in a large number of areas. This is important because the opinions of the carriers carry significant weight since they're the ones responsible for building the infrastructure and foot the bill that comes along. Especially when it comes to Verizon, which can be considered the leader in deploying mmWave.

Both T-Mobile and Verizon have access to high-frequency spectrum in the 28Ghz and 39Ghz range and low-band spectrum in the Sub-1Ghz range. Unlike other countries, U.S. carriers lack access to sufficient mid-band spectrum. Mid-band is perceived as the sweet spot in 5G with the best combination of coverage, cost and performance. Low-band has the best coverage, but offers performance that smartphone users will find hard to distinguish from 4G.

For instance, China leads in the number of 5G base stations deployed and it has focused solely on mid-band and C-band in particular. C-band is also what the Swiss used to set performance records. Performance that surpassed mmWave networks found elsewhere.

However, Qualcomm continues to back mmWave. It insists that the deployment difficulties associated with mmWave are exaggerated. For instance, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon stated that:

"So, if you look how easy it is to deploy some of those technologies--and I want to use this opportunity to challenge the thought process that mmWave is really difficult to deploy."

Qualcomm refers to studies to back up its point. A copy can be found here.

Nevertheless, there have been repeated efforts to shift focus away from mmWave and more towards mid-band 5G. Something that would not be in the interest of Qualcomm. Verizon seems to be in support of these efforts, which could be seen as an acknowledgment that it's having second thoughts about mmWave.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Qualcomm needs a catalyst to revive flagging sales and 5G is seen as the answer. Moreover, making sure that mmWave support is included is important for Qualcomm. RFFE requirements are much greater with mmWave than Sub-6, which means more room for Qualcomm to boost revenue that has been lagging lately.

But while the benefits of mmWave are clear for Qualcomm, the same cannot be said for carriers tasked with deploying 5G and consumers purchasing 5G smartphones. The economics of 5G networks seem to be in favor of Sub-6 and C-band in particular. It's doubtful carriers will be able to afford wide-spread deployment of mmWave in the U.S., let alone in the rest of the world. Qualcomm's expectation that countries like Brazil and Russia will support mmWave looks very optimistic at best.

If carriers decide not to provide mmWave support, then OEMs will also decide to exclude it in their devices. If mobile devices don't require mmWave compatibility, then the need for RFFE modules from suppliers like Qualcomm is reduced. They might even consider alternative modem chipsets that don't include mmWave support.

A case can also be made that most consumers are best served without having access to mmWave. mmWave compatibility is only needed to address specific use cases requiring extremely high data rates. Not only will it be cheaper for carriers to offer 5G service, but OEMs will be able to make cheaper 5G smartphones if they don't have to include mmWave support. If consumers are unlikely to have access to mmWave most of the time, then there's no reason for them to have to pay for something that they won't be using anyway.

Right now, support for mmWave seems to be retreating. If the vast majority of places and smartphones wind up not supporting mmWave, Qualcomm may have to scale down its expectations with regard to demand for RFFE modules. Qualcomm's expectations regarding mmWave do not seem to be in line with what is happening on the ground.

But the main reason for me to be neutral on Qualcomm is the fact that the company still faces legal challenges that have yet to be resolved. If, for instance, Qualcomm is forced to implement the changes a court ruling is looking for, Qualcomm will no longer resemble the company as we know it. Qualcomm's future will remain murky until this is resolved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.