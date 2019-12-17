Eurozone Inflation Below Target - Not Much The ECB Can Do

Our task therefore is to find some sector of the eurozone economy that will thrive on those low interest rates.

Inflation in the major economies is well below that rate. There isn't, though, much that monetary policy can do at present, it's done as much as it can.

The European Central Bank's inflation target is "up to 2%" with the maximal employment rate consistent with that.

The ECB's problem

The only source of economic policy of any kind for the eurozone is the European Central Bank. Fiscal policy is still the preserve of the nation states. Therefore monetary policy has to carry the bag as it's the only integrated policy source there is.

However, given that the eurozone itself is well above the size of an optimal currency area we'd very much prefer that we didn't have that same monetary policy throughout that eurozone. Yet, obviously, the point of as monetary union is that we have, by definition, the same monetary policy across it.

This is a bit of a conundrum. If we were to talk about good economic policy we wouldn't be where we are. Our task as investors though is rather different. We want to know how to make money out of where we are.

The answer is that certain sectors of some eurozone economies will do well out of the low interest rate policy imposed from the centre. We should thus be in those sectors with our investments. The obvious place is in real estate in the eurozone countries with higher economic growth. This means, at present, Denmark, Ireland and Portugal, that list being capable of expansion.

Germany inflation

We have the German CPI numbers:

(Germany CPI from CEIC Data)

Note that this is the main CPI index and that's the yoy number. More important for central banks is the core number, with energy and food stripped out. That's running at 1.6% yoy. Close to the ECB target.

French inflation

The French CPI is also released:

(France CPI from Inflation.eu)

Again, that's the usual CPI rate there, core is running at 1% year on year.

Spanish CPI

We have the Spanish numbers:

(Spain CPI from CEIC Data)

Core inflation is again running at 1% annually.

It's possible to carry on here through other eurozone economies but we don't particularly reach any different conclusions. Inflation is well below ECB target.

Eurozone growth and unemployment

However, growth and unemployment vary considerably across eurozone economies. France for example is growing at above 1%, Germany is teetering on the edge of recession with about 0.0% growth.

Unemployment varies wildly given the different institutional settlements in each country.

The lesson from all of this

Inflation simply isn't about to reappear in any of the eurozone economies. Indeed, for policy makers, it is already too low. We're not about to see a rise in interest rates therefore.

There's good reason that we'd like lower rates in fact but that's also unlikely to happen. It is indeed possible to have too much of a good thing and we're probably there as far as negative interest rates are concerned. As Moody's Analytics points out:

..given the heightened fears regarding the side effects of negative interest rates.

One of those side effects is that at some point moving into actual cash rather than gaining a negative interest rate on bank balances will become attractive. If people do that in any volume then that shrinks the money supply horribly - really not what anyone is trying to achieve.

We thus come to the conclusion that we're certainly not going to see a eurozone rate rise anytime soon. Nor are we likely to see a further cut.

My view

So, we reach a, hmm, well, whadda we do? moment. The answer to which is to try and box clever. As I've pointed out before there are sectors of the economy that do well out of low interest rates. "Low" here being defined as lower than the objective situation of that specific economy would generally suggest it should have. So, we should look for economies that are still growing but which have to, because they are part of the eurozone, have those low interest rates.

The sector which we know does well in such circumstances is real estate. Both the actual property itself but also the market surrounding it. So, in a low interest rate environment we might want to hold real estate, or possibly equities in those that build, or broker buying and selling.

Because we know that those interest rates as set by the ECB aren't about to change.

The investor view

The answer thus is to be in real estate or ancillary services in the peripheral eurozone economies. Denmark currently has some negative interest rate mortgages. The Portuguese and Irish property markets are moving upwards nicely. No doubt there are other countries in the same situation.

So, given that we know interest rates are not going to move up soon we would want to be in real estate in those countries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.