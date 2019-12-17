Pfizer: New CEO, New Strategy, New Focus On Brand Name Drugs In A Year Of Drastic Change

A successful implementation of management's vision will bring higher margins and growth to investors willing to take the chance.

Several well known brands are being shed either through spin-off or eventual spin-off via joint venture.

New Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, has been busy reshaping the company and focusing on brand name drugs as the future.

Pfizer (PFE) shares have struggled this year as the company works to redefine what its sole focus on the future will be. New CEO, Albert Bourla, is making a bet that Pfizer's shareholders will be best served by focusing on brand name drugs. In that spirit, the company has already announced in July that it is shedding Upjohn, its off-patent drug business, in a deal with Mylan (MYL). While Pfizer's stock performance wasn't exactly on a tear before the announcement,largely trading sideways, things definitely took a turn for the worse after the word got out.

The street certainly didn't receive the news well and the stock has only managed to recoup some of the losses since. By all means it looks like shareholders will finish out the year in disappointing fashion. Perhaps the lack of enthusiasm was due to the loss of some pretty strong brands...Zoloft or Viagra anybody? Just to name a couple.

The company also announced in July intentions to combine its consumer healthcare business with GlaxoSmithKline's counterpart to create what will be the world's largest seller of over the counter products. Pfizer will retain 32% of the joint venture with the expectations of completing a spin-off to a brand new company within three years. That means ultimately saying goodbye to these well known consumer brands. Yeah, there's some pretty big ones in there...

True, existing Pfizer stockholders have the option of hanging onto any new company shares handed out as a result of these deals, thereby in a way also hanging onto the brands. And why not? Pfizer's spin-off of its animal health unit in 2013 seems to have served holders of Zoetis (ZTS) pretty well. There are those that might be harder to impress but I think I could live with a four-bagger in about six years.

So far the focus has been on what Pfizer has gotten rid of. A logical next question is what's left for those just interested in Pfizer? The answer in three words is...BRAND...NAME...DRUGS. The kind that bring in higher margins and faster growth, and a heck of a lot of R&D to keep the pipeline flowing.

The last quarterly result garnered the following headline in the Wall Street Journal,

Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings, Raises 2019 Guidance (wsj.com)

That's a pretty good headline. Not only strong results but a guidance boost to boot. The sub-header is what caught my eye though as it strikes to the heart of Albert Bourla's philosophy for the future. From the same article,

Third-quarter results lifted by higher sales in biopharmaceutical business (wsj.com)

Well, if investors are going to be lobbied into believing that Pfizer can excel primarily as a pharmaceutical powerhouse, those are the kinds of headlines you would want to see.

The quarter was highlighted by a billion dollar plus showing from metastatic breast cancer drug Ibrance.

(company 10-Q filing)

Having a drug sell over a billion dollars a quarter is great. When it's growing at a 25% clip, it's a blockbuster! There are also three Phase 3 clinical trials underway for enhanced use.

The first late stage trial isn't set to be completed until late 2023. It'll be a few years for anything to materialize into more sales. In the meantime, an ongoing exercise in interpreting trial updates as positive or stick a fork in it...it's done...will be necessary. According to the FDA website's clinical research page (fda.gov), 25-30% get out of Phase 3.

Another billion dollar plus a quarter drug, or vaccine rather, is Prevnar 13, used to prevent pneumococcal pneumonia. Unlike the excitement induced by looking at Ibrance figures, Prevnar 13 takes on more of a deflating affect on mood.

The company did what many of us do when faced with problems in our lives. They blamed the government, at least in part. From the latest 10-Q filing,

The declines...primarily reflect lower government purchases for the pediatric indication.

They also suffered from doing too good a job in initially marketing and connecting their vaccine with patients, going on to add,

as well as the continued decline...for the adult indication due to a high initial capture rate of the eligible population following its successful fourth-quarter 2014 launch.

Fear not though, big brother is coming in the form of PF-06482077. That name just doesn't roll off the tongue all that well. Think I'll join the crowd calling it simply "Prevnar 20." You may have induced from the names that "Prevnar 20" contains seven more of something than Prevnar 13 and you would be correct. They're called serotypes and the new vaccine has a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA, which means,

Breakthrough therapy designation is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions. (fda.gov)

It also means it qualifies for all of the benefits of the fast track designation,

Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. The purpose is to get important new drugs to the patient earlier. (fda.gov)

This will prove to be a very important advancement as it can directly compete with Merck's (MRK) Pneumovax PPSV23 vaccine containing 23 serotypes.

Pfizer has another vaccine for clostridium difficile that carries a fast track designation from the FDA. The Clover Phase 3 trial currently has over 17,500 participants and is set up to conclude in September of next year. Clostridium difficile is a bacteria that can cause life threatening gastrointestinal infections. According to the CDC,

C. diff is a major health threat. In 2017, there were an estimated 223,900 cases in hospitalized patients and 12,800 deaths in the United States (cdc.gov)

Being in Phase 3 and fast tracked are great signs that this vaccine can be in the hands of those who need it soon.

An over decade long collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has proved to be time well spent. Eliquis is another billion dollar plus a quarter winner for Pfizer and is used as an anticoagulant to treat and prevent blood clots. Like Ibrance, Eliquis has continually experienced strong operational growth.

One of the fastest growing drugs isn't quite part of the billion dollar plus a quarter yet, but is on pace to become one in a couple years. Xeljanz is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and sales are growing over 35% per year.

Xeljanz is growing pretty fast but the distinction of the fastest growing drug in Pfizer's portfolio goes to cancer drug Inlyta, with the last quarter over quarter results topping out at 95% growth.

With Pfizer shifting to an all brand name drug focus, the pressure is on in making sure there is enough research and development supporting the pipeline. The company won't be able to rely on the stable return base provided by its Upjohn unit, and eventually its consumer health brands, to smooth over lumpy results from hit and miss drug development.

For drugs in the current portfolio that are actually growing revenues, loss of exclusivity will be a major problem unless R&D can produce a slew of new hits. The dark cloud of patent expiration on the horizon will be firmly planted directly over the heads of Pfizer executives around 2026.

One could argue on the bright side that it will be several years of enjoying market exclusivity before these problems materialize into reality. The other side of that argument is that the reason not much expires near term is because Pfizer R&D has failed to produce anything new over the last several years. This cannot continue and the bet has been made that Pfizer, focused on brand name drugs under new leadership, can execute far better than in the past. All chips are in.

Research and development is the critical component in Pfizer's future success, but there is another option that can compliment those efforts. Acquisitions can effectively short-cut the line on new drug development and the company has made a couple in recent months. Array Biopharma was acquired in July for $11.4 billion to bolster development of oncology drugs. The acquisition of Therachon Holding was also completed in July for what could total $810 million contingent on certain milestones being met. That amount of money definitely fits the category of "bolt-on" acquisition for a company of Pfizer's weight. Nevertheless, it adds resources for rare disease research to a pipeline containing almost 100 projects.

(pfizer.com)

Not only will management have to bring several of these ongoing projects home to the promised land, they'll likely also have to continue pushing back on political pressure to reduce drug prices. Every time a politician opens there mouth about high drug prices you can bet they're referring to a brand name drugs, like those described in drugs.com on a piece about expensive drugs. From the website,

AHIP reported that 225 new specialty-type drugs would come to market by 2021. Specialty drugs make up roughly 30% of all spending on drugs, but only account for 2% of all prescriptions. And close to half of these drugs cost over $100,000 per patient, per year.

That's a lot of cheddar. The counter is usually that it takes a tremendous amount of time and capital to develop new drugs, sometimes for a very small patient population. There needs to be financial incentive to go through the process in what is a hit or miss industry. I believe under the current U.S. administration, the arguments of major drug makers will find sympathetic ears. Aside from that, big pharma is not a novice at navigating the political landscape and its tentacles reach far and wide.

Pfizer currently trades at a forward P/E multiple of 14x, which is well below its historical five-year forward multiple average of 18.6x. Of course, given Pfizer somewhat drastic transition going forward its hard to compare past results directly. The multiple is low enough for me to dip into Pfizer and give Albert Mourla and team the chance to prove themselves.

I currently hold a BUY opinion on Pfizer under $41 per share. I believe a 15x forward P/E ratio represents great value for the higher growth expectations warranted with brand name drugs. I am currently long shares of Pfizer, entering into a position at $35 in mid-August and topping it off at $37 last month.

