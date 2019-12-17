China Modern Dairy: China's Largest Upstream Dairy Company Benefiting From Raw Milk Price Increase

The company targets to double its branded milk sales to RMB2 billion in three years' time, with future growth driven by an increase in SKUs and channel diversification.

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China upstream dairy company China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd (OTC:CMDKF) [1117:HK], the largest dairy farming operator and fresh raw milk producer in China, is a beneficiary of an increase in raw milk price due to a supply-demand imbalance.

China Modern Dairy trades at 5.3 times consensus forward next twelve months normalized P/E and 0.94 times trailing twelve months P/B based on its share price of HK$1.14 as of December 13, 2019.

I assign a "Bullish" rating to China Modern Dairy, as the company has multiple earnings growth drivers apart from raw milk price increase, including an increase in branded milk sales, an improvement in milk yield, lower feed cost and deleveraging.

Company Description

Started in 2005 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010, China Modern Dairy is the largest dairy farming operator and fresh raw milk producer in China with respect to its herd size. The company runs 26 dairy farms with approximately 230,000 dairy cows in China.

China Modern Dairy's Dairy Farms In China

Source: China Modern Dairy's 1H2019 Results Presentation

China Modern Dairy's major shareholders are China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CIADF) (OTCPK:CIADY) [2319:HK] and New Hope Dairy Co Ltd [002946:CH] with equity stakes of 58.2% and 9.3% respectively. China Mengniu Dairy and New Hope Dairy are also China Modern Dairy's major customers. China Modern Dairy allocates approximately 80% and 10% of its annual raw milk supply to China Mengniu Dairy and New Hope Dairy respectively.

Notably, China Modern Dairy's key customer, China Mengniu Dairy, is the second largest player in China's drinking milk products market with a 19.4% market share trailing market leader Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial [600887:CH] (21.7% market share), according to a September 2019 Euromonitor research report.

Raw Milk Price Increasing Due To Supply-Demand Imbalance

China Modern Dairy grew revenue by +4.1% YoY from RMB2,468 million in 1H2018 to RMB2,570 million in 1H2019, which was mainly driven by a +3.2% increase in average selling price or ASP of raw milk from RMB3.73 per kg to RMB3.85 per kg over the same period.

Raw milk price is increasing because of a supply-demand imbalance. While China's dairy products per capita consumption has been steadily increasing since 2015, the number of dairy cows in China has been declining over the same period.

Raw Milk Supply And Demand

Source: China Modern Dairy's 1H2019 Results Presentation

The raw milk supply shortage has gotten worse this year, as there has been an increase in the pace at which small dairy farms are exiting the market. An increasing number of small dairy farms have closed down, because of a failure to comply with environmental regulations and losses resulting from low raw milk price in 2018. Furthermore, the outbreak of African Swine Flu led to an increase in the price of beef (a substitute for pork), which resulting in some dairy farms choosing to cull their herd.

Going forward, raw milk price is expected to remain on the uptrend in the near-term, as it takes approximately two to three years from starting a new dairy farm to actual production of milk. Higher imported whole milk powder price is also a positive factor for domestic raw milk price. Looking ahead, China Modern Dairy is guiding for a +4% YoY increase in raw milk ASP for both FY2019 and FY2020.

Domestic Raw Milk And Imported Whole Milk Powder Prices

Source: China Modern Dairy's 1H2019 Results Presentation

China Modern Dairy also plans to expand its herd size by +3-5% or 5,000-6,000 dairy cows every year between FY2020 and FY2022. However, the company does not to wish to incur excessive capital expenditures, and it has chosen to rely on asset-light methods of herd expansion rather than starting a new dairy farm from scratch on its own. The asset-light methods of herd expansion that China Modern Dairy is currently exploring include co-investment with the government, leasing third-party dairy cows, and taking a partial stake in new dairy farms by contributing some of its cows or sharing relevant expertise and technology (versus paying money to take a stake).

Growth Potential Of New Branded Milk Business

Apart from producing and selling raw milk to its customers, China Modern Dairy also has a new branded milk business. Branded liquid milk accounted for 6.0% of China Modern Dairy's 1H2019 sales volume.

China Modern Dairy started associate factories producing its "Modern Farming" branded liquid milk in April 2018, in partnership with its major shareholder China Mengniu. China Modern Dairy "Modern Farming" branded liquid milk is positioned as "Good Milk from Good Farms" or high quality milk coming from a company with 15 years of dairy farming experience. China Mengniu assists China Modern Dairy with marketing and channel distribution, and China Modern Dairy "Modern Farming" branded liquid milk is currently focused on third- and fourth-tier Chinese cities where dairy penetration is lower.

China Modern Dairy's Branded Milk Products

Source: China Modern Dairy's 1H2019 Results Presentation

China Modern Dairy's share of profit from the branded milk associate (with China Mengniu) was RMB12.3 million for 1H2019, or close to its 10% of its net profit during the same period. China Modern Dairy's target for the branded milk business is RMB1 billion and RMB2 billion of sales in FY2019 and FY2022 respectively. The future growth of the branded milk is expected to be driven by an increase in the number of SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) and channel diversification.

In terms of new products, China Modern Dairy launched its new high calcium pure milk product and new walnut milk product in early 2019 and July 2019 respectively. New products in the pipeline for 2020 include A2 milk and low-fat variants. With respect to channel diversification, China Modern Dairy is expanding from B2C (business-to-consumer) to B2B (business-to-business), and its new B2B clients include a leading coffee chain in China. There is also a shift from first-, second-tier cities and modern distribution channels to less competitive third-, fourth-tier cities and traditional distribution channels.

Other Growth Levers

Besides raw milk price increase and the new branded milk business, China Modern Dairy has other levers to improve the company's future profit.

Firstly, China Modern Dairy's annualized milk yield was 10.6 tons per head in 1H2019, representing +3% and +5% YoY increases from 10.3 tons per head in 1H2018 and 9.8 tons per head in 1H2017. But there is still room for improvement. As per the chart below, China still lags behind the U.S., Canada and Israel with respect to milk yield.

Milk Yield In Different Countries

Source: China Modern Dairy's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Going forward, China Modern Dairy has to optimize factors such as cow health, breed, feed mix, genetics and lactation, to further improve the milk yield. Specifically, the company continues to research on methods of alleviating the heat damage to room-temperature milk, and further reducing furosine content in milk. It also collaborates with agricultural research institutions and domestic farmers to develop high quality feed.

Secondly, China Modern Dairy's direct feed cost by -5.8% YoY from RMB1.89 per kg in 1H2018 to RMB1.78 per kg in 1H2019. The company plans to further lower its feed costs going forward, by using the online integrated procurement platform "Aiyangniu" (which belongs to dairy giant and major shareholder China Mengniu) to get cheaper prices for its feed, and optimizing the mix of silage (relatively lower cost) and alfafa (relatively higher cost).

Thirdly, China Modern Dairy's finance costs, including fair value loss on interest swaps, were RMB224 million in 1H2019. The company's interest-bearing debt was reduced from RMB7.4 billion in 1H2017 and RMB7.1 billion in 1H2018 to RMB6.9 billion in 1H2019. China Modern Dairy has the financial capacity to further deleverage, as it has approximately RMB710 million in cash proceeds from the issuance of new shares to its new shareholder, New Hope Dairy in October 2019. If China Modern Dairy uses parts of the cash proceeds from new share issuance to pay down debt, the company's finance costs could be further reduced.

Valuation

China Modern Dairy trades at 5.3 times consensus forward next twelve months normalized P/E and 0.94 times trailing twelve months P/B based on its share price of HK$1.14 as of December 13, 2019.

China Modern Dairy has not paid a dividend since FY2014, which is likely attributed to the company's high net gearing of approximately 98% as of end-June 2019. If China Modern Dairy deleverages and resume dividend payment in future, this could be one of the positive re-rating catalysts for the stock.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Modern Dairy are weaker-than-expected raw milk price, higher-than-expected feed cost, potential food safety issues which affect consumer confidence in domestically-produced milk, and an outbreak of herd diseases.

