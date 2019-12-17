Dissecting The Life-Cycle Profitability Of Tesla's Leased Cars

It is also possible Tesla is losing money on disposal of cars at lease end. Could this help explain losses in Tesla's "Services and Other" segment?

Tesla's leasing gross margin appears quite strong; it was over 47% in 2019's third quarter. However, there are various direct costs, particularly financing ones, that are not taken into consideration.

Preamble - Three Zero's Are Missing

Suddenly in Q3, and without explanation, Tesla (TSLA) has begun doing its financial reporting to the nearest "million" rather than to the nearest "thousand" for both dollar amounts and share counts. In the "Tesla Second Quarter 2019 Update" letter, the Summary of Key Metrics page stated: "In thousands, except metrics and per share data" while the FINANCIAL SUMMARY page in the letter for the third quarter says: "$ in millions, except percentages and per share data." A similar change was made in the 10-Q. The figures in millions don't even contain amounts to the nearest tenth, such as "$15.6 million," but rather just whole numbers. (i.e. "$15 million")

Making this extreme a change, particularly in mid-year, strikes me as a bit odd. With respect to many figures, it does not make a material difference. However, for some of the smaller ones, such as share count, it is extremely significant. Tesla has recently been issuing roughly 500,000 shares per quarter under various employee stock compensation plans. Now that share count is being reported in millions, we could have multiple quarters in a row where it appears there is no increase in this number even if it increases by as much as 999,999 shares. Even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), who many here like to compare to Tesla, still reports share counts in thousands; per its 10-K "millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands." This is despite the fact that Apple has over 4.6 billion shares outstanding, 25 times Tesla's share count.

I can understand a growing company wanting to do this at some point, but Tesla's revenue has been flat to down this year, so there does not seem to be any obvious pressing reason to do it now rather than after year-end.

Tesla's Leasing Gross Margin

The following chart shows the details behind the calculation of Tesla's gross margin (GM) on its auto leasing business for the past two quarters:

At first glance, Tesla's auto leasing business appears to be extremely profitable, in fact having a much better GM than Tesla's GM on auto sales. However, some may find the way in which the GM is calculated to be a bit misleading. Like any GM calculation, it is (revenue-cost)/revenue. However, the bulk of the cost is depreciation. This means that at the end of the lease term, a significant proportion of the original cost has not been written off, inflating the apparent GM. Therefore, even if a lease is priced such that the ultimate gross profit on a leased vs. a sold car is identical, the leased car will result in a higher apparent GM.

The second fact to notice is that the GM decreased from 49% to 47.1% in Q3. Not a big deal, right? No, it's potentially a huge deal for a couple of reasons. The lease revenue represents payments on ALL leases that are currently in effect, not just the new leases entered into during the quarter. Therefore, for the GM to decrease by almost 2% in one quarter means that Tesla may be originating new leases at minimal GM's.

In fact, as the final column shows, the marginal lease revenue in the quarter was $13 million, while the marginal cost was $11 million. Only $2 million of additional gross profit on $13 million of additional revenue suggests a marginal GM of only about 15%. It appears that Tesla's $399/month model 3 lease deals, instituted in May, may be having a detrimental effect, although there could be other one-time factors affecting Q3 results. Unfortunately, it is also a very inexact calculation, now that Tesla is only reporting numbers to the nearest million; we don't know if the actual difference is just slightly above $1.5 million or slightly below $2.5 million, which has a huge impact on the 15% marginal GM I estimated.

At the bottom of the chart I show "warranty costs incurred for vehicles accounted for as operating leases or collateralized debt arrangements." For leased cars, there is no up-front warranty reserve established; actual expenses are simply charged as they are incurred. Although some analysts have questioned this, I believe it's perfectly reasonable and appropriate. Lease income cannot all be recorded upfront, so up-front lease expense via a warranty provision is not necessary either. It's "pay as you go" for both lease income and lease warranty expense. (The "matching principle" or something)

It should be noted that the reported warranty expense has decreased this quarter by $2 million. It could be good news in that quality has improved and actual warranty costs for leased cars have decreased or it could be that some expenses were deferred until the subsequent quarter. I'll let readers decide which theory they prefer, but I would like to point out that if the warranty expense in Q3 was the same as Q2, the marginal gross profit would have been zero.

Underlying Lease Profitability

Looking at the revenue from one of the $399 per month leases provides some interesting insights into the underlying reported profitability of these leases, as well as Tesla's leases in general. The 36-month $399-per-month lease requires a down payment of $4500, or almost $19,000 over the lease term. Per "Leasehackr", $5,904 of this is interest expense, over 30% of the total lease revenue. Although each lease is a bit different, even if the average lease only includes 25% interest expense to the lessee, resulting in interest income to Tesla, this means $55 million of Tesla's $220 million of lease revenue for the quarter was interest.

Of course, Tesla finances its leases partly by borrowing under its warehouse agreement, ($586 million outstanding at 9/30) and its automotive asset backed notes, ($832 million at 9/30). The interest on the two loan facilities averages over 4%, which is in excess of $15 million per quarter and does not appear to be charged against cost of lease revenue, but rather interest expense. Some of the revenue is also paid to the VIE partners each quarter. As a result, the reported leasing gross profit overstates even the direct profit to Tesla on the leases by a material amount.

Leasing Income vs. Services Loss

Cars that are returned to Tesla at lease-end become part of finished goods inventory (FGI) and then are resold, with the revenue and cost being part of "Services and Other," a segment that invariably incurs negative gross profits (spelled "L-O-S-S") in excess of $100 million each quarter. In order to determine the extent to which these losses might be impacted by leasing life-cycle profit considerations, we need to look at the Services segment a bit.

Per Tesla's financial statements "Services and other revenue consists of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sales of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and sales by our acquired subsidiaries to third party customers." Let's look at each of these items:

NON-warranty after-sales vehicle services-

Vehicle Maintenance Plans -Tesla sells maintenance plans to its customers; these should have positive GM's.

-Tesla sells maintenance plans to its customers; these should have positive GM's. Goodwill repairs -As has been discussed in various forums, Tesla has been doing repairs that they claim do not meet the threshold of being required under the terms of their warranty but are done for purposes of customer "goodwill." To the extent that Tesla incurs expenses and charges it to "goodwill", it would show up as an expense in the Services segment. There is much debate as to how frequently this is done, whether it is a way to avoid charging warranty repairs against the warranty reserve etc., all of which is beyond the scope of this article, but I simply mention it as a partial explanation for the negative GM in this segment.

-As has been discussed in various forums, Tesla has been doing repairs that they claim do not meet the threshold of being required under the terms of their warranty but are done for purposes of customer "goodwill." To the extent that Tesla incurs expenses and charges it to "goodwill", it would show up as an expense in the Services segment. There is much debate as to how frequently this is done, whether it is a way to avoid charging warranty repairs against the warranty reserve etc., all of which is beyond the scope of this article, but I simply mention it as a partial explanation for the negative GM in this segment. Items booked as warranty expenses do not impact this category at all; warranty reserves are established when cars are sold, impacting Auto Sales GM and actual costs are simply charged against the reserve with no net income impact at that time. Warranty expenses for leased cars are charged against the lease segment, not Services.

Retail Merchandise-Tesla Apparel etc.

Sales by acquired subsidiaries to third party customers-

Maxwell Technologies? Well, no; Per the 10-Q: " Maxwell's results of operations since the Acquisition Date have been included within the automotive segment"

Other Acquisitions? Well, maybe, but: "Standalone and pro forma results of operations have not been presented because they were not material to the consolidated financial statements, either individually or in aggregate."

Sales of used vehicles (Yeah... yeah... that's the ticket...)

Unless repair expenses charged to goodwill rather than warranty expense continue to be significant (and this article claims they no longer are), sales of used cars must be the major factor resulting in losses and negative GM's within the Services segment. These fall within two categories:

Trade-ins on purchases of new cars- If Tesla is giving excessive trade-in credit against purchases of new Tesla's, then this could explain some of the services loss. However, Seeking Alpha member MaxedoutMama recently posted this comment:

They use a wholesaler quote to price the trade-in. They are doing the same thing in Europe. They literally move them out the same day in many of the delivery places. Some few to consignment auction houses, some to Carvana or so forth. In Europe they use the standard car brokers. Once they execute a bill of sale or whatever and physically transfer it, the value should not be in inventory.

If this is Tesla's general practice, then it means that the Services negative GM cannot be caused mainly by trade-ins. It also means the bulk of the used car FGI inventory cannot be the result of trade-ins either.

The only item left is... lease returns!

Economics of Lease Returns

In addition to the process of elimination I just went through, there are a few other indications that lease returns could be a major factor in Tesla's Services losses. First, Tesla took about $150 million in write downs in the first half of 2019 for cars sold with Resale Value or Buy Back Guarantees, including $92 million in Q1. Per the Q1 '19 Investor Letter:

As a result of the pricing actions, we adjusted our sales return reserve for cars sold with a Resale Value Guarantee or Buy Back Guarantee. This one-time adjustment had a negative revenue impact of $501 million with a corresponding decrease in automotive cost of goods sold impact of $409 million resulting in a $92 million reduction in gross profit.

This same financial issue should be affecting leased car depreciation assumptions in a similar way and could be a factor in the increased quarterly lease expense in Q3. However, it still appears likely some of the expense is going directly to inventory write downs of leased cars that have been turned in. Tesla did acknowledge in its Q1 Investor Letter that part of its inventory write down that quarter was due to used car inventory. ("As a result of Q1 pricing actions taken on Model S and Model X, we incurred net $121 million loss for increases in the assumed forecasted return rates for cars sold under our Residual Value Guarantee and Buy Back Guarantee programs, as well as inventory write downs for used and service loaner inventory.") Tesla took further inventory write downs of about $24 million in each of the last two quarters, although there is no indication as to which category of inventory the write downs relate.

Analyzing Finished Goods Inventory for Clues Regarding Lease Returns and Disposals

The following chart analyzes changes in FGI to estimate the changes in new car and used car inventory values (which represent costs). Although FGI also includes energy storage (but not generation) products, it is doubtful there was a material change there.

The chart indicates that although new car inventory decreased by over 1,000 units, FGI only decreased by a modest amount, indicating used car inventory (or possibly a bit of solar) must have increased during the quarter.

The unit calculations are directly from the Q3 Investor Letter, while the inventory values require a bit of explanation. I assumed that the average sale price for MS/MX was $89,000 at an average GM of 25%, meaning an average cost of $66,750. For the M3's, my assumptions were $48,700 at an average GM of 21%. These GM's are slightly different definitions than the ones Tesla uses; I am trying to calculate the actual amount that inventory should have changed, so I calculated GM's prior to regulatory credit and smart summon income as well as warranty provision expense.

I arrived at these numbers through a bit of "trial and error," starting with what I thought were reasonable ASP and GM estimates, and then adjusting them a bit so that when I calculated total auto sales revenue and costs for cars that were sold (rather than leased) during the quarter, the numbers would "foot" to Tesla's reported Automotive Revenue of $5.1 billion and Cost of Automotive Revenue of $4.0 billion. Here are the calculations:

There may be slightly more accurate combinations of sales prices and margins that give the same result, but the calculated used car FGI increase would still be a similar amount.

The increase in used car FGI is not a concern in itself; Tesla is growing and one might expect that inventories of all types might increase in line with this growth. However, in Q3 Services revenue decreased by $57 million, almost 10%, in the quarter. This combination of increased inventory and decreased revenue indicates Tesla may not have been very aggressive in disposing of used car inventory last quarter. Otherwise, it might have had larger losses on inventory actually sold and might also have had to "mark to market" (write down) the remaining unsold inventory a bit. Remember that my $55 million estimate is simply the increase in used car inventory, not the entire amount. Being more aggressive could have materially impacted net income for the quarter and is not an uncommon method of quarterly earnings management.

The Big Picture

I believe that some Tesla bears have been unduly critical of Tesla's financial performance the past few quarters simply because revenue has stagnated. Much of this has been due to an increase in leases as opposed to sales of Tesla vehicles even though total deliveries have steadily increased. Leases create annuities over the life of the lease term whereas sales are one-time items. As a result, even if future quarters were to have identical total deliveries and sales/lease mixes to those in Q3, revenue would steadily increase. If ultimate profitability of each car delivered is similar, then a temporary decrease in revenues due to a shift toward a leasing model should not be a concern to investors.

However, the issues I have identified indicate this may not be the case; lease margins may be contracting, there are financing costs not considered in gross profit calculations, and there may be future losses incurred due to asset disposition at the end of the lease terms. It is entirely possible that Tesla is making minimal profit on leased cars, particularly on new M3 leases, when the full lease life cycle is considered.

If leases are not particularly profitable, it raises the question as to why Tesla is leasing more vehicles. Shouldn't Tesla simply sell these cars rather than lease them if it is truly production constrained? My actionable advice for TSLA investors is to pay particular attention to actual sales numbers and trends in future delivery reports rather than simply focusing on total deliveries.

What If I'm Wrong?

One quarter of decreasing lease margins does not necessarily make a trend. Maybe Tesla is not losing money at lease termination either and there are other factors I haven't considered regarding the Services segment losses which can be easily rectified. Possibly the used car inventory increase I've identified can be disposed of profitably or maybe my math was incorrect.

Even if Tesla's leasing segment is reasonably profitable, it is a very capital-intensive business; Tesla has almost $2.3 billion of operating lease vehicles on its balance sheet (and that's "net", not "gross"), plus an unknown amount of inventory and other miscellaneous lease associated receivables. Leasing activity is supported by well over $1 billion of debt and investments by outside VIE investors. Tesla's equity must support whatever assets these other two sources do not. What is the appropriate multiple of equity book value to pay for that portion of Tesla's business? It's a finance company. Finance companies trade at an average of 2x book. Tesla is currently trading at 10+x book. Other business lines would need to be valued at even higher multiples of book for Tesla to actually have an intrinsic value justifying its $60 billion+ market cap. Remember, at the end of the day: "It's All About Valuation"

Postscript: A Comment on Financial Statements

I have been quite surprised at the total lack of interest among most posters here with respect to reading or trying to understand Tesla's SEC filed financial statements. Even more surprising is the attitude of contempt from some regarding anyone who actually does read and analyze them. There seems to be a huge misconception regarding the information contained within these financial statements and a belief that they only tell about the past whereas "Tesla is all about the future."

The financial statements actually tell a great deal about Tesla's future. If you don't believe me, then just crack open a TSLA 10-Q or 10-K a bit sometime and read Tesla's claim that they are "forward-looking statements." I have used these forward-looking statements in a few recent articles to successfully predict various aspects of Tesla's future, including the following:

"Tesla's Day of VIE Reckoning Approaches" (Jan. 14, 2019) where I wrote "Although the VIE's have been net generators of cash to date, that appears about to change for a number of reasons..." In fact, they have consumed $58 million in cash in the first nine months of 2019 compared to generating $187 million of cash in the same period last year.

(Jan. 14, 2019) where I wrote "Although the VIE's have been net generators of cash to date, that appears about to change for a number of reasons..." In fact, they have consumed $58 million in cash in the first nine months of 2019 compared to generating $187 million of cash in the same period last year. "Tesla's Cash Balance to Remain Close to $5 Billion at Sept. 30" (Oct. 21, 2019) in which I predicted that the cash balance change would be $394 million more positive than the income/loss amount, whatever it turned out to be. In fact, net income was $143 million and cash increased by $383 million, so I was a bit optimistic; cash only increased by $240 million more than net income. However, there were $91 million of non-cash FX gains in the quarter; if that is subtracted from net income, then my prediction was within about $50 million of the actual increase. (oh... and btw... when it comes to currency gains and losses in Q4, "be afraid... be very afraid...")

Admittedly, my definition of "forward-looking statements" is broader than its technical definition, but for me and many others, the whole purpose of reading these documents is to use them as a starting point for predicting the future; 10-K's and 10-Q's are not simply a special variety of history book (although even history books sometimes help predict the future).

