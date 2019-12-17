Apollo Global Management: A Unique Approach Creates Unique Opportunities

Introduction

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is a firm on a mission: to create shareholder value through opportunistic business deals, shrewd capital management, and deft navigation and positioning during both peaks and troughs of the economic cycle, interest rate regime, and credit environment. Quite simply, Apollo is a man for all seasons (so to speak). That's not to say that the company has not faced its challenges, or experienced its fair share of difficulties over the years; regardless, over the last three decades, it has become apparent that management's meta-analysis of the macroeconomic and business cycles, across different geographies, industries, and markets, in addition to a disciplined contrarian investment approach, has helped to grow AUM from $6 billion in 1990 to roughly $330 billion today. What has emerged is an entity that makes serious waves in the private equity and credit-management spaces.

(Source: APO investor website)

The current backdrop of low interest rates, low corporate tax rates, and high equity valuations has combined to help grow assets at an unprecedented rate, and grease the tracks of an opportune IPO market. On the other hand, opportunities for deep value acquisitions are becoming scarce, and it is up to APO's executive team to balance the need for continued portfolio growth with the need to maintain reasonable margins of safety and expected return. By using its increased financial heft and institutional relationships to leverage advantageous debt and equity deals, APO has helped support its ambitious asset growth, and drive high internal rates of return. That said, the current bull market is the longest on record, and many market observers fear that momentum in economic growth is waning, and a glut of easy money is ironically choking off further business investment as valuations have outpaced growth. Should APO forego short-term profits to protect future opportunities, or can it do both?

An Ignominious Start

Leon Black started the company in 1990, after surviving a reputational storm of epic proportions when his former boss at Drexel Burnham Lambert, "junk bond king" Michael Milken, went to prison for securities fraud (Black had been described as Milken's 'right-hand man'). Milken also faced a massive (for the time) lawsuit of $1.3 billion. Out of the ashes of that failed venture, Black's subsequent road to redemption has been a stunning financial success, both personally (he is now worth $8 billion today), and for the company he helped create, Apollo Global Management.

(Image source: APO investor website)

An Enduring Business Model

Apollo operates in three main segments: private equity, credit, and real assets. Though it is most widely talked about due to its momentous private equity activities, credit is actually the largest portion of the company, comprising almost 2/3 of its overall assets under management (roughly $200 billion). With its credit arm, Apollo serves institutional borrowers as both a middle market dealer and sometimes even as a lender of last resort. As such, the bond portfolio has several different risk tranches, and often includes provisions tied to equity ownership upon any defaults. In other words, when lenders fail to pay, Apollo can find itself in the enviable position of receiving large equity stakes or sizable ownership positions in companies it has lent to. This fits in nicely with its private equity business, and the leveraged buyout model it has used to acquire businesses of all types over the years. Under this corporate structure (which is admittedly pretty opaque), one segment supports another, and the cash flows and investment objectives are all somewhat connected and affect one another, which makes efficient coordination paramount for sufficient AUM growth and profit generation through various market and business cycles.

(Image Source: APO investor website)

Debt, Equity, and Everything In Between

At its most basic level, Apollo's revenues consist of management fees (assessed upon a set of parameters, such as NAV, adjusted assets, advisory and transaction fees, and carried interest, with respect to PE and capital markets (credit) funds. As an example of how APO employs its financing abilities via its credit arm, in 2017 it provided an $800 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan to Westinghouse Electric Company during its chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. This secured loan was a direct lending commitment to a distressed company via its "opportunistic credit" segment. This also happened to be its largest direct lending commitment yet undertaken.

The credit arm includes alternative credit asset classes (such as senior secured loans, bonds, mezzanine loans, stressed and distressed opportunities). Other more exotic investments include life (viatical) settlements (which can actually be securitized into pools of such assets called "death bonds"), insurance-linked securities, NPL's (non-performing loans), asset-backed securities of all stripes, origination platforms including middle market loans, aircraft finance, residential mortgages, equipment finance, and triple net real estate assets (which ties into its real assets business segment, separate from the credit arm). APO's credit is offered in three distinct ways: liquid or "performing" debt, drawdowns (commitment-based funds and self-managed accounts, which are generally more illiquid and seek to lock-up capital for up to 10 years, generating annualized returns in excess of 10%), and permanent capital vehicles, which are pools of assets not generally subject to redemption. This can include long-term asset management/advisory contracts, senior secured assets, etc. Insurance asset management, such as in its recent deal to invest on behalf of Athene and Athora, typify this part of the business, and likewise ties into its PE operations.

(Image source: APO investor website)

Via its PE funds, APO has owned more than 150 companies since its inception in 1990, generating high relative returns "through steadfast purchase price discipline and active portfolio management," to quote CEO Leon Black. The firm's own website outlines its investment philosophy as resting on three major points of emphasis, namely: discipline, complexity, and creativity. Management seeks to identify deep value in distressed and opaque areas of opportunity, that many other firms might shy away from, due to a lack of expertise or experience in a given industry, a lack of financial resources, or simple lack of creative vision. APO wants to capture value in "idiosyncratic opportunities." With its flexible investment model, predicated on opportunistic buyouts and build-ups (through LBO's), distressed investments (utilizing bottom-up credit analysis and multiple layered capital structure investments), the PE arm has generated some blockbuster deals and outsized returns, particularly over the last decade or so.

(Image source: APO investor website)

A History of Deal-Making

We seek out complexity. That's our biggest differentiator. It's how we're able to find interesting deals at prices where people with 20/20 hindsight ask how we got them. -Scott Kleinman (Co-President)

Over nearly three decades (1990-2018) APO's PE funds generated an aggregate gross IRR (internal rate of return) of 39% (25% net). Those returns are commensurate with high (perceived or implied) risk, due to the often illiquid and volatile nature of the investments the firm makes. APO fills a niche for financing that is somewhat underserved following the financial crisis of 2008-9, as banks and other financial institutions have become more conservative to assuage both investor fears and meet more cumbersome regulatory restrictions than had existed previously. The firm has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, and "actively pursues investment opportunities in each region," making APO a truly global enterprise with a wide reach and a highly diversified book of assets. Additionally, with a very volatile junk bond market since 2008, and sea-changes in various industries, special situations and deep value opportunities have proliferated, which has been further boosted by cheap financing thanks to a generally low interest rate environment. In fact, the last decade has been somewhat of a 'goldilocks' period for private equity and alternative credit strategies, as there are many instances of market dislocation, with cheap money available to make such investments easier to succeed. We may well look back at this time as a halcyon period for the industry.

(Source: APO investor website)

APO is particularly known for orchestrating blockbuster LBO's and purchasing distressed companies, often representing well-known brands (such as ADT, Qdoba, Caesars Entertainment Corp, CareerBuilder, Claire's, Hostess Brands, and RackSpace to name a few), sometimes merging various entities into a more profitable joint enterprise, or wringing efficiencies out of existing assets and cutting operating costs, while then taking such companies public in a subsequent IPO. While this is a pretty standard PE model, what makes APO somewhat unique is its financing flexibility, and varied management expertise, as its PE team has collective experience in deals covering industries including chemicals, manufacturing, natural resources, consumer retail, business and financial services, leisure, and TMT (technology, media, and telecom).

PE Success Stories

During this unprecedentedly long bull market, PE has been particularly profitable as the IPO market has been very healthy and allowed for high equity premiums and big paydays. One of the most striking deals in LBO history occurred following the 2008-9 market collapse. In 2008, LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a chemicals and refining company which was already distressed, was rocked further by the credit freeze which accompanied the financial crisis of the time, driving it into bankruptcy. APO opportunistically stepped in by acquiring a multi-billion dollar first lien loan which it subsequently exchanged for a $2.1 billion equity position in the company after it emerged from bankruptcy in 2010. By November 2013 APO had exited its entire investment in the firm for a total of $12 billion, engineering a total profit of roughly $9-10 billion. Following on the heels of that deal in 2013, APO acquired Hostess Brands, LLC (a newsworthy event in itself as people all over the country decried the possible demise of their beloved Twinkies). Again, inefficiencies were shored up, branding and product lines were refocused, and sprawling costs were curtailed, allowing APO to relaunch the snack cake line with its original year-5 projected EBITDA by year 2, effectively 3 years ahead of schedule!

(Image source: South Bend Tribune)

A recent deal involved APO's acquisition of Qdoba (fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain) from Jack-in-the-Box Inc. for $305 million in March 2018. Qdoba will generate an estimated $50 million EBITDA for 2019, which is a 25% increase year over year, showing that APO has successfully increased profitability in a short period of time. This is particularly evident since same store sales are up 4% over the same period, showing the firm's expertise in transforming top line growth into greater bottom-line gains. Given this success and growth, APO exploring the possible sale of Qdoba for around $550 million, representing a CAGR of roughly 40%.

Deals in the Pipeline

Despite an elevated market environment, APO has been eying some possible acquisitions and has been raising funding as lower interest rates have made for cheaper financing (I will discuss the role interest rates play a little later on). The firm is close to closing a deal to buy SPX Flow Inc.'s power and energy business for $700 million. Another big deal the company is eying involves IT distribution company TechData Corp. It will likely buy the business for $6 billion or $1.45 per share, which is a bit more than the $5.4 billion or $1.30 per share it had originally offered, thanks to competing bids which drove up the price needed to (tentatively) close the deal. The "competing suitor" to the deal was Berkshire Hathaway. It's telling that Warren Buffett had his eye on the company too, particularly given his long-held aversion to doing tech deals (his IBM and Apple forays notwithstanding). If Buffett saw value there, it is probably reasonably priced, even at the raised amount.

APO also entered into a recent deal with insurer and annuity provider Athene (NYSE: ATH), acquiring a $1.55 billion equity stake (representing 18% of the company). APO's equity stake is subject to a 3-year lock-up period, though Athene's own equity stake in APO's operating group entities is not bound by a similar covenant. Even so, the management teams of both companies say this mutual investment is "strategic in nature" and meant to be a long-term joint venture. Management sees the opportunity for significant gains through effective corporate synergy. Additionally, the move helps open Athene to an expanded investment universe through eligibility for the S&P 500 stock market index. Due to the equity component of the deal, it is about 7% dilutive to APO's FRE (fee-related earnings) per share, but breaks even overall in year 1, when factoring in Athene's adjusted operating earnings. Meanwhile, Athene's operating EPS gets about a 1.5% boost from the transaction. The table appears to be set for meaningfully accretive FRE growth from the deal going forward.

(Source: APO investor website)

Athene is a high-growth, peer-beating insurer that presents a compelling opportunity for APO to purchase high growth at a bargain price, which should be further enhanced by inclusion in the S&P 500. Essentially, the insurer receives enhanced liquidity and market exposure, in exchange for a minority equity stake. Additionally, APO is lending its expertise as an industry leader in squeezing out greater operational efficiency as a sort of consultant. The S&P 500 inclusion is a big deal actually, as passive mutual funds and ETF's would have to acquire representative stakes in the company to accurately mirror the index, and that increase in institutional (and possibly retail) interest could generate a 10-20% multiple expansion.

A Double-Edged Sword

The Athene deal would appear to present a unique opportunity for growth at a deep discount. LTM 2Q19 EPS of $6.58 is a significant increase from LTM 2Q17 EPS of $4.87, representing a 35% rise in per share profits. Over that same time, the stock price has fallen from $53.15 per share to $42 (a 21% drop) and P/E has drifted significantly lower, with the multiple compressing from 10x to 5x (a decrease of 48%). The P/B ratio has also plunged, from 1.5 to 0.8 (a 43% decrease). Interestingly, APO's own management feels that Apollo is itself significantly undervalued, as its implied P/E multiple on FRE is 19.2 vs its peer average of 26.4 (with an even greater disparity when compared to the market at large, as PE is generally trading cheaper than the S&P 500 average). In fact, Leon Black recently admitted that he actually regrets taking the firm public in 2011, as he feels such investors don't adequately understand or appreciate the firm's business model, affording the company a much lower multiple than it supposedly deserves. More to the point, Black feels that APO is priced at roughly half the level it should be, if investors were valuing it correctly. So, while complexity and opacity may be competitive advantages in some respects, they may conversely represent barriers to greater investment in the business, given the often rigid investment mandates and ownership standards of its institutional investors.

(The above image reflects data from 1Q19, so the figures may differ from the article itself, which reflects more up-to-date information; Source of image: APO investor website)

The Court of Public Opinion

Speaking of apprehensive institutional investors, one of APO's biggest shareholders CalPERS (California's public pension plan) asked for some clarity on recent allegations of CEO Leon Black's former associations with denounced pedophile and elite socialite Jeffrey Epstein. To his credit, Black was very transparent about the issue, and detailed Epstein's role on the board of a foundation that Black's son oversees. Additionally, Black asserts that even prior to evidence of the scandal surfacing in 2007, he had asked Epstein to resign the year prior (possibly to distance himself from the man, given the rumors that were already swirling in private circles). Whether Black was doing diligent damage control or not, it would appear that any dealings were minimal, and he asserts that Epstein never dealt with Apollo or its management, nor did he ever invest in the firm. Given his past association with the scandalous exploits of "junk bond king" Michael Milken, Black may be more vulnerable than most to these kinds of character questions. Whether or not you think he should be exonerated for such associations, I highly doubt anything truly damning will surface, and I suspect he will survive this newsworthy scandal the same as before.

(Source: author)

With or without such newsworthy events, alternative asset managers in general have traded at a discount to traditional asset managers for over a decade, thanks largely to complex corporate structure and the decreased size of the investor universe that results. Related to that fact, APO (as well as Carlyle Group, NYSE: CG) actually changed its corporate structure from a partnership to a c-corp. This was done in order to open up the stock to a wider investor base, including many mutual funds (both active and passive), since many funds are prohibited from owning shares in partnerships, per internal guidelines. After Congress passed the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs) Act, lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, the moment for transition seemed especially opportune. *(Note: the combined statutory corporate tax rate dropped from 38.9% to 25.7%).

Falling Rates and Rising Valuations

In addition to a lower corporate tax rate, prevailing interest rates (via the Fed Funds rate) have also fallen recently, as the Fed lowered the benchmark by 0.25% twice over the last 12 months. Interest rate trends actually have a big impact on PE and LBO's. Higher rates mean credit investments become more attractive thanks to higher implied returns. At the same time, IPO's become less attractive as equity valuations and investor appetite shrink. At depressed equity valuations, exit strategies become much less lucrative. So, it is not an opportune time to try and sell any company in its portfolio, however, it is often a great time to buy undervalued firms and assets that have come down in price, though the higher rates do affect cash flow (by increased cost) to pay off the debt financing (in an LBO). Lower rates also mean more funds are available as credit investments are relatively less attractive, resulting in cheaper debt and fund-raising vehicles. The flip-side to that equation is that an excess of available financing ('cheap money') inflates equity/asset prices and makes deals less attractive. In such an environment, PE firms looking to exit a position do conversely benefit from richer equity prices and healthier IPO market activity.

(Source: author)

A complementary credit focus, as with APO, helps to hedge risks and smooth out returns somewhat, while the firm's financial largesse allows for a more long-term investment horizon and greater opportunism (past returns seem to bear this out). In fact, a strong credit arm is another differentiator for the company, that allows for more dry powder for its PE business. While S&P Global did recently revise its outlook to negative for APO, it did affirm its issuer-related credit rating of A, which is thoroughly investment grade, and affords the firm a relatively cheap cost of capital. In the PE game, that is essential for outsized returns. The market may be catching on however, as the stock has risen dramatically over the last year.

(Source: author)

Investing Pros and Cons

From an investment standpoint, APO has delivered some solid results. Over the last 10 years, AUM growth has grown at a compound annual rate of 20.63%, while fee-generating AUM has grown at a 20.12% clip. Net income and earnings per share are a bit more unpredictable, as PE is a volatile business, particularly thanks to the large sums needed for significant LBO's, but in the last year (TTM period) EPS is $2.23 per share, which is an increase of 30% YoY, and AUM has also grown 19% over the same period. Much like earnings, dividends are somewhat volatile, but APO has seen yields range from 4 to roughly 15%, depending on the year.

(Source: author)

Conclusion

Given the strong competitive position of the company relative to peers, and the long track-record of successful deal-making and shrew credit management, I agree with management that the firm should be afforded somewhat of a premium. Management continuity and continued investment success and AUM growth over 29 years, including several bear markets and various market cycles, shows that APO is a proven wealth-creator. While PE firm valuation has not kept pace with its AUM and fee growth, that dislocation between price and value has begun to be corrected over the last couple of years. Still, there appears to be plenty of upside at current prices. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that a mispricing situation could certainly persist, as the company's complex business model continues to flummox potential investors in the stock. Notably, two big investors in the company, CalPERS and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (a pension fund and a sovereign wealth fund, respectively) significantly divested their positions in 2017, at roughly similar valuations to what they had purchased their stakes in 2007. It's unfortunate that they missed out on the 91% returns of the last year. That goes to show the kind of boom and bust nature of private equity, however, and why patience can be such a virtue in this kind of investment.

(Image source: Morningstar)

Some food for thought: Leon Black, CEO and founder of the company in 1990, chose the name of his firm well. Apollo, a Greek god and one of the 12 Olympians in the Pantheon, was known as a "wolf-like" being, who was the "spirit of hunting and prophecy" (among other things), alluding to an opportunistic entity with prescient vision. Additionally, Apollo was known to "absorb and take over the power of others," and had "dominion over colonization," which parallels the firm's successes in absorbing companies and expanding its influence over a wide variety of industries and markets the world over (it is called Apollo GLOBAL Management, after all). I may be looking too much into this, but I do think it fits in nicely with the story of a man who orchestrated one of the great corporate and personal financial success stories of our time. In the same way the Oracle of Omaha attracts investors from all over the world in his annual shareholders meeting, so too should Leon Black attract the interest of anyone looking for a profitable and compelling addition to their alternative investments.

*All charts/graphs are created by the author utilizing data from company financial filings, which can be found on the APO investor website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.