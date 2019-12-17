Novo Nordisk: Rybelsus ICER Report Justifies Price, Januvia The Likely Victim

While sales potential is astronomical, a negative ICER report could have been detrimental for drug pricing. So, I review that in-depth in this article.

Recent FDA approval of Rybelsus (Semaglutide) marks the first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist to hit the market. Growth will likely come at the expense of Januvia/Janumet sales.

A Brief Introduction

A few months ago, I was at a pharmaceutical trade show. Competition and generics in the long-acting insulin space have created some incredible copay assistance options for my customers with private insurance. I stopped by the Novo Nordisk (NVO) booth to chat about financial savings for 2020. This is when I was first introduced to Rybelsus, an oral formulation of Ozempic. I instantly thought the application for an oral Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) would be astronomical. I was told that pricing would be on par with once-weekly Ozempic and effectiveness was similar. Below, I will try to explain why there will be very few reasons for a prescriber to prefer a DPP4-inhibitor (most notably Januvia) to Rybelsus. I will also explain my rationale and expectation for Januvia customers being switched to Rybelsus.

*For the purpose of simplicity, I will include Janumet sales in any Januvia pricing presented in this article*

*All dollar amounts are in USD*

How it all works

(Photo courtesy of Tulane Pharmwiki)

The image above should help readers understand that the MOA of DPP-4 inhibitors is to inhibit the inactivation of incretins. This increases incretin concentrations, which, in turn, stimulates beta cells in the pancreas to release insulin. GLP-1RA's work directly to mimic incretins. While not a true therapeutic duplication, concomitant use with GLP-1RAs has not been shown to provide substantial benefit. As a result, the 2019 ADA standards of care do not recommend concomitant use of DPP4 inhibitors and GLP1-RAs.

Prescribing guidelines

Metformin is the consensus first-line treatment choice in patients with Type 2 diabetes. The second choice is largely the prescriber's preference as either a sulfonylurea, TZD, DPP-4 inhibitor, SGLT-2 inhibitor, or a GLP-1RA. I expect sulfonylurea medications to continue to be widely used simply due to their low cost. TZDs are rarely prescribed due to potential risk of worsening heart failure, along with relatively poor efficacy. SGLT-2is will remain very popular. The MOA is to prevent the kidneys from reabsorbing glucose. Essentially, lowering blood sugar by excreting more glucose in urine. SGLT-2is can provide benefit in diabetics with obesity, ASCVD, heart failure, and CKD (Jardiance).

(Photo courtesy of 2019 ADA standards of care)

Recent studies have led to GLP-1RAs being preferred to DPP-4 inhibitors in diabetic patients who also have ASCVD or would like to lose weight. Victoza is currently the only GLP-1RA to have FDA approval for reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). NVO has submitted an NDA to the FDA asking for the same approval for Rybelsus. A decision is expected in January 2020 and would be a positive catalyst for ADRs. This approval would make for the second oral antiglycemic option in addition to Jardiance with FDA approval for reduction in cardiac events. While injectable Ozempic did find a statistically significant reduction in MACE, oral Rybelsus only showed a numeric reduction (PIONEER6 and SUSTAIN6 studies), so it is not a guarantee that the FDA will approve Rybelsus for reduction of MACE. According to the package insert, Rybelsus 7mg and 14mg once-daily showed a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c vs. Januvia 100mg once-daily at 26 weeks (table 5). In addition, the package insert noted that both Rybelsus 7mg and 14mg daily each resulted in more weight loss than Januvia (page 18). Rybelsus 14mg once-daily also showed statistically significant HbA1c reduction relative to Jardiance 25mg daily at 26 weeks (table 4). No significant difference in weight loss was seen between these 2 control arms.

Current market share breakdown

Novo Nordisk has reported strong sales from its once-daily Victoza (liraglutide), once-weekly Ozempic (semaglutide), and once-daily Saxenda (liraglutide). Saxenda is a higher dose (3mg) of Victoza (up to 1.8mg) and is FDA approved for obesity. NVO's total Q3 2019 sales in the diabetic GLP-1RA space was $1.26b USD worldwide. This represents a year on year increase of 23% at CER. When we account for Saxenda sales, worldwide GLP-1A Q3 revenue rose to $1.47b USD. With NVO's insulin sales declining ~4% worldwide (at CER), strong GLP-1RA sales enabled NVO to post Q3 revenue in the diabetic space (not including Saxenda) of $3.57b USD. This represented a 4% increase in sales at CER (per NVO 10-Q page 25).

According to Eli Lilly's (LLY) 10-Q (page12), Q3 sales of their GLP-1RA Trulicity totaled $1.01b. AstraZenica's (AZN) two GLP-1RA medications Bydureon and Byetta totaled $155m in Q3 per AZN's 10-Q (page74). AZN did note a drop in sales due to manufacturing delays of the new Bydureon Bcise, as well as reduced popularity of Byetta due to twice-daily dosing. Sanofi (SNY) does not mention Adlyxin in their Q3 press release. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has also discontinued their Tanzeum. As of the first 3 quarters of 2019, NVO claims a 46.8% market share in the diabetic GLP-1RA space (10-Q page 7).

Merck reported worldwide Januvia sales of $1.3b USD in Q3 per their 10-Q (page 30). Other DPP-4 inhibitors (Onglyza and Tradjenta) do not have significant enough market share for mentioning. Total DPP-4i sales worldwide are close to $6b USD annually. This means that NVO should have access to a market of DPP-4 inhibitors and GLP1-RAs that will likely exceed $16b USD in 2020. Expected international approvals for Rybelsus would unlock access to this entire dollar amount.

What is ICER and why is it important?

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) defines itself as "an independent non-profit research organization that evaluates medical evidence and convenes public deliberative bodies to help stakeholders interpret and apply evidence to improve patient outcomes and control costs." Specifically, ICER places a dollar amount on a year of healthy life. They then calculate what percentage of that healthy life the drug restores and value the medication accordingly. While the company holds no legislative power, it has "shamed" pharmaceutical companies into lowering prices on some therapies. Examples taken from a recent Wall Street Journal article include Praluent being lowered from $14,600 to $4,500 annually and most famously, the gene therapy Zolgensma being lowered from $5m to $2.1m.

Results from the ICER report

ICER released their comprehensive review of Rybelsus on November 1 of 2019. The study compiled data directly comparing the benefits of competing therapies. Importantly, the committee provided new information such as life-years gained (LY), quality-adjusted life-years gained (QALY), and a recommended price range. QALY is defined as the equivalent of one year of perfect health. Putting a value on one QALY is something that varies widely across the world. In the United States, we commonly see $100,000-150,000 per QALY used as a threshold.

When comparing Rybelsus to Januvia, ICER concluded that Rybelsus has better glycemic control and weight loss. They also stated Rybelsus likely results in some reduction of MACE, while Januvia does not. Their comparison also concluded the rate of discontinuation in Rybelsus was higher, specifically due to gastrointestinal side effects. The committee's conclusion is listed in the chart below:

(Chart provided by ICER report and cited below)

With the grading scale defined as follows:

As a result, the committee concluded that with a lifetime mean total cost of $295,000, oral Rybelsus resulted in the fewest MACE, including death from a cardiovascular event. This resulted in oral Rybelsus having the highest number of life-years gained (8.18) and the highest number QALY (4.03). They estimated cost of Rybelsus using wholesale acquisition cost and deducted rebates similar to those applied to Ozempic. The result was an estimated annual cost of $6,103. A cost threshold of $100,000 per QALY would result in a recommended price of Rybelsus $5,983. At the $150,000 threshold, the suggested price would be $6,396. In conclusion, it appears that Rybelsus's price is justifiable.

The report did conclude that the larger difference in price between Januvia and Rybelsus meant that it was unlikely that Rybelsus would provide superior cost effectiveness to Januvia. The report has Rybelsus priced at four times the cost of Januvia, so this was really no surprise. While this may sound concerning to some, prescribers tend to make therapy selections based on the most effective treatment choice available. The simplest defense for this statement is that the ADA does not apply cost effectiveness to their treatment guidelines.

While the main focus of this article does not include Jardiance, it must be said that the ICER report concluded Jardiance was more cost effective than Rybelsus. In my opinion, this is likely to result in a rise in price for Jardiance, rather than a reduction in price for Rybelsus.

How this impacts market share and my projection

Januvia sales have been under pressure domestically with Q3 sales falling from $723m to $496m in the past year (10-Q, page 30). My estimate is that oral Rybelsus will take 25% of those sales in the first full year of sales. I factor the current Januvia sales decline is a combination of lost sales to injectable GLP-1RAs as well as pricing pressures from increased rebates. Remember, Trulicity was likely capturing some of this market as well. The split in DPP4i capture between Trulicity and Ozempic/Victoza was likely equally distributed. I came to this conclusion as both items are priced similarly and posted similar sales growth in the past year.

(Pricing estimates courtesy of ICER)

As we see above, Rybelsus will likely be priced about four times the price of Januvia after rebates. As a result, $500m in Januvia sales captured in the first full year would result in $2b in Rybelsus sales. It is unclear exactly how much of the Januvia market injectable GLP-1RA's were already capturing. This rate of capture would change depending on the FDA's decision regarding Rybelsus reducing MACE.

I would also expect NVO's total GLP-1RA growth to accelerate from a capture of Trulicity patients. It is tough to determine exactly how this would affect growth. With keeping growth at 23% worldwide annually and factoring in our projected Januvia market share capture, I think there is a high probability that Q1 2021 total GLP-1RA sales will eclipse $2b. I was also told at the trade show that NVO was targeting an April launch to try to get as many PBMs enrolled as possible.

Risks/Limitations

Risks regarding my bullish thesis for Rybelsus accelerating market capture from Januvia lies mostly within side effects and administration. As with all GLP1-RAs, dyspepsia is expected to be worse than with patients on Januvia. Additionally, Rybelsus needs to be dosed 30 minutes before the first meal, drink or any other medications for that day. I would assume some pharmacy benefit managers may view this as a negative when assessing compliance. Excluding uninsured patients, those are the only two likely reasons for a patient with typeII DM to be on Januvia.

Obviously, any substantial healthcare reform poses a potential threat to sales. The ICER report referenced in this article should help NVO reduce the risk of any future government price negotiation.

Competing oral GLP-1RAs will likely pose a threat but not for some time.

Conclusions

With a current earnings yield (EBIT/TEV) of ~5.6% and mid single digit earnings growth likely to continue, I do not plan to buy any shares at the current valuation (ADR of $57.25). I expect domestic cost pressures in the long and short acting insulin market to continue to keep company growth subdued despite strong worldwide GLP1-RA growth. The company is on sound financial footing with only ~$430m in debt and $2.79b in cash on hand. Someone with a shorter investment horizon may do well here, but at 28 years old, I am looking to leverage my long investment horizon and I will hold out for higher returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.