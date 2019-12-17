Scatec Solar ASA Update: Overstated Backlog Confirmed, Vietnam Policy Revision Even More Severe And Restrictive, And Ukraine Project Construction Ceased

Scatec has halted development on a 65 megawatt ("MW") solar project in Ukraine as government seeks to slash above-market subsidies to all projects including Scatec's 289MW under-construction Kamianka project.

Vietnam quickly implementing safeguards to prevent rush of solar projects from capturing above-market subsidies as country abruptly reverses overly generous solar subsidies and compromises Scatec's entire critical Vietnam backlog/pipeline.

Scatec implicitly confirmed inflated backlog as company quickly (and retroactively) updated their corporate presentation (and backlog slides) shortly after Esplanade called out 17% backlog overstatement in December 5th article.

Since publishing our updated short thesis on Scatec Solar ASA (SSO:NO and STECF:US) on December 5, 2019, Esplanade has identified several incremental corporate and policy updates. Given the fluidity of the situation, we intend to provide future updates to our thesis as merited.

Scatec Implicitly Confirms that Overstated Backlog

In our December 5, 2019 article, we noted that Scatec was likely overstating its reported backlog by 17%:

Shortly after our December 5th piece, Scatec quietly corrected/updated their backlog on page 43 of their investor presentation.

Source: Scatec Solar REVISED October 2019 Investor Presentation

On a positive note, the revised/corrected backlog actually adds up correctly versus the 50MW overstatement in the prior October 2019 Investor Presentation.

On a negative note, it appears that Scatec was indeed overstating their backlog. While Scatec accelerated 80MW from their Vietnam pipeline into backlog (likely attempting to rush projects ahead of dramatic and unexpected Vietnam solar policy shift), the total reported backlog only increased by 30MW owing to the overstated 50MW being removed.

As for that accelerated and increased Vietnam backlog ....

Vietnam Implementing Safeguards to Prevent Rush of Solar Projects From Capturing Above-Market Subsidies Endangering Scatec's Entire Backlog and Pipeline in Vietnam (by far the largest element of Scatec's backlog/pipeline)

We detailed Vietnam's about-face on overly generous solar subsidies in our December 5th article. Ahead of this policy shift, numerous developers attempted to rush solar projects to lock in generous subsidies according to several of our industry sources. To prevent this, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed that only a small handful of under construction projects be grandfathered into the legacy policy.

Source: Duane Morris LLP

We note that Scatec has not commenced construction on any solar projects in Vietnam (see tables in backlog section above) and, therefore, will not be able to exploit Vietnam's excessive solar subsidies. Duane Morris, a law firm specializing in Vietnam, suggests that some solar projects could lose their approvals entirely. Whatever the outcome, Scatec will be challenged to achieve equity (levered) IRRs remotely close to their 12-14% target in Vietnam.

Scatec Halted Development on 65MW Ukrainian Solar Plant as Government Seeks to Slash Above-Market Subsidies to All Projects Including Scatec's 289MW Under-Construction Kamianka Project and 47MW Operating Rengy Project

Several Ukrainian media outlets have reported that Scatec has stopped development on a 65MW project. We thank Seeking Alpha user MaksPaine for bringing this to our attention.

Source: Kyiv Post

Esplanade specifically called out Ukraine as an acutely risky market in our December 5th article:

While we clearly ascribe little credibility to Scatec's backlog relying almost entirely on at-risk markets like Vietnam and Ukraine, we believe this news out of the Ukraine immediately imperils Scatec's operating 47MW solar plant and 289MW under construction plant (scheduled to be completed at year-end 2019/early 2020).

Source: Kyiv Post and Alina Sviderska, Scatec's head of business development in Ukraine

Conclusion

Risks continue to escalate as strongly as Scatec's share price continues to climb.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STECF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.