Citizens Holding Company: Why I'm Not Buying Its High Dividend Yield

We are continuing to research in our quest to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks in the community banking sector. While screening stocks today, I saw one community bank with a dividend yield over 4%. The high yield caught my attention. But one important lesson I've learned and can't stress enough is not to invest solely because of dividend yield. Dividend yield should be only one of the important metrics you use to evaluate investment decisions.

So, today, I will review Citizens Holding Company (CIZN). CIZN is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi. Founded in the 1980s, this bank serves its community and has finally eclipsed the $1 billion asset threshold. This is a major milestone for community banks as they start to grow and realize benefits of scale, all while sticking to the basics of banking. We love banks under the $5 billion mark for this reason.

I mentioned earlier that I loved the bank's dividend yield and the size of the bank. Thus, it was worthwhile for me to start looking under the hood of the bank. CIZN's most recent financial statements were filed as of 9/30/19. So, I will be reviewing their Form 10-Q and 9/30/19 Earnings Release to evaluate their current finances.

Immediately, after opening the financial statements, there was one red flag that jumped out to me. Their net income decreased compared to the previous period. This perplexed me, especially given the fact that the bank's total assets have grown nearly $100m compared to the end of last year ($1,094 million at 9/30/19 compared to $958 million at 12/31/18). Further, total loans have grown $45m during the same period, which outpaced total deposit growth of $38m during the same period. So, their income-producing assets grew at a faster pace than their liabilities.

Once this red flag went up, I turned the page from the balance sheet and began reading the income statement. Right away, a trend jumped right off the page at me. Look at the income statement below and tell me if you can find the large variance as well.

Did you notice the significant increase in interest expense for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 2019. Compared to last year, their interest expense for the first nine months of the year more than doubled. That is a ridiculous increase. Even though interest rates rose at the end of last year and the beginning of 2019, interest rates did not increase that much.

The earnings release is also pretty silent on the matter. The bank notes that interest expense increased, but there were no further details about why. Was there an insane deposit promotion to attract new depositors? Did management have to increase interest rates to remain competitive in their environment? Who knows? But I'll tell you what. That is not a trend that I like to see.

Another red flag I noticed was that the bank has a very high efficiency ratio. Investopedia defines a bank's efficiency ratio as a metric to "measure a bank's overhead as a percentage of revenue." Typically, I look for banks in the high 50%, low 60% range to show that the bank can effectively manage their capital. So imagine my initial shock when I saw that CIZN's efficiency ratio was over 75%. Once again, another troubling statistic for the bank.

The bank is taking steps to reduce its non-interest expense. Salaries and benefits decreased compared to last year. Occupancy and other non-interest expense decreased as well. However, despite the decreases, their efficiency ratio is just too high. For earnings to grow and significantly improve the bank's ROA and ROE, this number, and the interest expense, will have to decrease.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed CIZN's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). I mentioned earlier that the bank already has a yield above 4%, so that box has been checked.

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - Wow. Their P/E ratio is very high right now. In fact, it is almost as high as the S&P 500 ratio. Yikes. CIZN does not pass this metric of our stock screener.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and ability to continue growing their dividend going forward. Due to CIZN's high dividend and poor earnings, I was expecting their payout ratio to be on the higher end. However, I was not expecting a dividend payout ratio of 90%. That does not provide a high margin of safety for current dividend investors, especially if their earnings continue to decrease.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - CIZN has not increased its dividend since 2015. The bank has increased its dividend only several times since the financial crisis. Currently, there does not appear to be a history of consistently increasing its dividend. Interestingly, CIZN did not decrease its dividend during the financial crisis and before that, the bank had a history of increasing their dividend frequently. Unfortunately, that was a long time ago and I am not convinced that management can return to that at the bank's current earnings levels.

Summary

Unfortunately, the conclusion today is an easy one. Based on today's analysis, I will not be investing in Citizens Holding Company, despite the bank's high yield. The earnings decrease and efficiency ratio concern me. Further, the bank did not perform well in our dividend stock screener. Their P/E ratio and payout ratio exceeded our threshold by a very large margin. Sadly, the metrics weren't even close either. Therefore, I will continue my quest to find an undervalued dividend growth community bank stock by looking elsewhere.

What do you think of my analysis? Do you have any insight into why the bank's interest expense increased so dramatically? Would you ignore the red flags and buy the bank based on their current dividend yield?

