Babcock International Will Benefit From The Election Victory

One such is Babcock International. They're likely to do well under the Conservatives.

Certain obvious beneficiaries have already jumped in price, and so we're rather too late for those. But, for some, the influence will be more subtle, we can still catch growth.

Given the electoral victory in Britain, we should be looking to those companies that will benefit from the new regime.

The change in the British investment market

Clearly, Friday's results cheer the UK markets. Not being subject to schoolboy Trotskyism will do that to an investment scene. The threat of nationalisation of the utilities and so on is now banished for at least a generation.

The markets jumped, and it was UK-focused stocks that outperformed. As I'd been saying, they would around here.

But our task as investors is ever to look for what is the next thing that is about to happen, not glorying in our success at spotting the last.

So, now, the hunt is on for those stocks which will benefit from this new government. But we need to find the ones where it is not so obvious - for, in the obvious cases, the leap in price has already occurred.

One of my selections here is Babcock International (OTCPK:BCKIF) [BAB:LN].

Babcock International

The Times is tipping the stock as a buy.

Babcock reckons it is on course to generate underlying revenue of about £4.9 billion for the year to March, which is impressive bearing in mind the end of a large Navy contract and lost work decommissioning Magnox power stations, and all at a highly sustainable operating margin of around 10.2 percent. The shares, at 574p when this column recommended buying last November, were 1½p or 0.3 percent up at 597½p, making for a modest gain of just 4.3 per cent. Priced at just 8.3 times Liberum's forecast earnings for a dividend yield of 5.1 percent, though, they remain a bargain.

We can look at the London price:

(Babcock International share price from London Stock Exchange)

Or we might prefer the US listing:

(Babcock International US listing, from Seeking Alpha)

We can look at the half-year results:

(Babcock International half-year results from Babcock International)

Our problem with all such information is that it's rather backward-looking. What we're trying to do is determine a forward-looking view of what is going to happen.

Babcock and the electoral victory

The thing is to understand what it is that Babcock actually does. It's a contractor. And, the major customer is the UK government. Nuclear decommissioning, military work, and so on.

This means that it has been suffering from that uncertainty over who was going to win this election - Brexit hasn't been much of an issue here. The Labour Party simply has a gut reaction against letting public sector work out to capitalist and private sector economic actors. We've seen significant threats to stop doing so - if Labour had won, of course.

True, Babcock isn't in the sort of world that Serco and the now defunct Carillion inhabit, being a much more specialist and engineering-led company. But there was still that overhang depressing that stock price.

There's also a little twist of British politics. It tends to be the Conservatives who spend more on the military. In fact, and betraying a little bias here, they tend to spend more on actual problems than Labour do. Much of what the British left calls investment is simply greater redistribution rather than spending on really building or fixing something.

So, my contention is that there will be more spending in that military area that Babcock specialises in. Further, the general idea of outsourcing work to the private sector will continue. That's two reasons why I'd expect them to outperform in the coming year or two as we begin to see government spending priorities ramping up.

We also have, as the Times points out, a company that looks a good buy simply on its current activities and yield.

My view

What we're trying to do here is predict which companies will do well under this new government. There's simply not going to be all that much political opposition to the usual Tory spending priorities. Defence for one, outsourcing of other activities as the second. Babcock should do well under that dispensation.

We also have clear evidence that just as they are a reasonable and solid buy. It is the political change which adds the extra spice.

The investor view

Sure, it has to be assumed that we're interested in UK stocks, that we're interested in decent and solid examples of them. This isn't some risky but potentially hugely rewarding opportunity here. We are not trading risk for potentially vast returns. Babcock is a decent and solid dividend paying stock that we'd be perfectly happy to have in a portfolio anyway.

The argument here is that it is going to outperform other such decent and solid stocks as a result of the election victory last week. Simply because government spending is going to be heading its way. Babcock is a useful addition to a core or dividend seeking portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.