Spirit AeroSystems: B737-MAX Overhang Still Present

Spirit AeroSystems' (SPR) stock has been moving in lockstep with Boeing's share price for the past year owing to the outsized contribution from Boeing as a customer and the recent troubles with the 737 MAX. Spirit reported 3Q results which were a headline miss but the market took it in stride as Spirit has already begun taking forward-losses on the 787 program and 737 MAX grounding, and that the company is making content diversification away from Boeing with acquisitions of BBD's Belfast and Morocco operations. Recently though, further disruption in the resumption of 737 MAX production due to re-certification issues has surfaced and will likely pressure Spirit's stock in the near term. However, I am cautiously optimistic regarding the future of Spirit given that it is actively diversifying away from Boeing and holds a good margin profile.

Weakness in fuselage suggests 737 MAX grounding as culprit

Fuselage Systems revenue reached $1,005m in 3Q19 which was up 1.4% yoy but was worse than expected as it was down by 8.3% qoq. I believe 737 MAX's grounding was related to the slowdown in this segment.

Propulsion systems were stronger than expected

Revenue for propulsion contributed to 27% of total revenue which has been edging up relative to total revenue for the past few quarters (Q1/Q2: 25%/26%). This was due to the higher production volume of the 777 program along with the better model mix for the 737 program. I think this is good for total EBIT margin as the reported operating margin for this segment was 21.4% which is higher than fuselage's 10.5% and wing systems' 13.8%. The company has been working to improve propulsion margins and on a normalized basis propulsion segment margin was 21.9%, up 400bps yoy.

Wing system took a forward-loss on the 787 program

Wing revenue in 3Q was $391 million, up 3% yoy, driven by higher production volume on the 777 and 787 programs. Operating margin was 13.8%, compared to 15.5% in the 3Q18, primarily due to the 787 forward loss that was recognized as a result of Boeing's announced production rate of 12.

Boeing remains a top customer

Boeing accounted for 80% of total revenue in 3Q19 which is roughly the same level as in 3Q18. It is hard to speculate when and if B737 MAX comes back into production. There will be future advanced repayments on both the 737 MAX and 787 as noted on the earnings call. There is about $122m of 737 MAX related advanced payment which needs to be repaid over the next few quarters.

The B737 program which includes the MAX is still one of the largest ship set deliveries.

Revenue from the U.S. (mainly Boeing) is the largest region by revenue. Although I expect the pie to shift to EU/UK as Spirit diversifies.

Mid-16% operating margin target is still looking good

The management's target of mid-16% for operating margin appears feasible given 3Q19's results if we normalize the extraordinary factors like the negative impact from 787 and 737 MAX. On a reported basis, 3Q19 operating margin was 10.7%, but if we were to add back $33m (787 program forward-loss) and $9m (737 MAX grounding) as noted on the earnings call, 3Q19 adjusted operating margin would be 16.4% which is inline with the target.

Valuation: Attractive but 737 MAX risk remains

Spirit trades at about 11x forward earnings or 13x forward free cash flow which are both about 1 standard deviation below their historical means. I believe the recent weakness in share price might be a good opportunity to buy. Operating margin profile has been improving but much depends on the re-certification of 737 MAX.

