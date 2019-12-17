Johnson & Johnson's CAR-T Therapy Targeting BCMA Proves Itself In Treating Highly Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that it had achieved positive preliminary data from a phase 1 study, using one of its CAR-T therapies JNJ-4528 to treat patients with advanced multiple myeloma. Tumors had shrunk in all patients for the study, and with that positive outcome the company can move forward toward a phase 2 study. These results were presented at the most recent 2019 American Society of Hematology (NYSE:ASH) Annual Meeting. The data is solid, but it is important to note that BCMA targeted therapies for multiple myeloma is very competitive. It will be a certain risk factor to look at going forward.

Targeted CAR-T Therapy Provides A Better Approach For Refractory Patients

The positive results were observed in a phase 1b/2 study known as CARTITUDE-1. This study recruited patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (NYSE:MM). Multiple Myeloma is a disease characterized by plasma cells (type of white blood cells) that grow out of control in the patient's bone marrow. Such cancer cells rapidly grow in the bone marrow and start to overcrowd healthy blood cells. This in turn causes a host of problems for the patient, such as: Bone damage, immune system becoming compromised, red blood cell count reduced, and kidney problems. The global Multiple Myeloma market opportunity is expected to reach $27.8 billion by 2027. Specifically, BCMA targeted therapies like JNJ-4528 and others are going to be ideal when it comes to heavily pre-treated MM patients. Which was the exact case in this phase 1b/2 study, where these patients had relapsed/refractory MM. The thing is that these patients didn't just fail on only one type of treatment. They had gone through a median of 5 prior lines of therapy and did not improve upon completion of those treatments. The patients in this study were treated with a BCMA targeted CAR-T therapy known as JNJ-4528. Car-T Therapies use the process of obtaining blood from a patient to obtain T-cells, which are then to be engineered. Once that is done the T-cells are reintroduced back into the body. The CAR-T cells then bind to the targeted cancer cells to destroy them. There is no doubt that this therapy had posted solid results. Of the 29 patients that were treated, it was noted that 100% of them responded to the therapy at an average 6 month follow-up. This is quite impressive, especially since the median therapies these patients had taken prior to entering the study was five. This data is very good and is not all that surprising. For starters, CAR-T therapies are widely know to do well against blood cancers. The restriction is that scientists are still trying to figure out ways to improve outcomes of CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. But for treating blood cancers, CAR-T therapies are typically robust in generating a response. There is another reason why JNJ-4528 did so well. It is because of the BCMA targeting direction that this treatment focused on. Multiple Myeloma, as I highlighted above involves cancerous plasma cells in the bone marrow. BCMA stands for B-cell maturation antigen and is important for targeting MM because it is a member of the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor superfamily. Which in essence plays an important role for these plasma cancer cells to proliferate and survive. The targeting of this receptor, using JNJ-4528, was able to inhibit proliferation activity of these cancerous cells. This is why this BCMA targeted CAR-T therapy did so well in the ongoing study. The company now has a highly active dose to move forward with for a phase 2 study.

Competition

Competition is going to be extreme in this field and that is a major risk for J&J's JNJ-4528. First and foremost JNJ-4528 is not the only BCMA targeted CAR-T therapy in development. Another company that has a type of BCMA targeted CAR-T therapy in the clinic is Bluebird Bio (BLUE), which is bb2121. Bluebird Bio is partnered with Celgene for this product. However, since then Bristol-Myers Squibb had completed its acquisition of Celgene for $74 billion. What makes Bluebird Bio's bb2121 a formidable competitor against JNJ-4528, is that in a particular study it was able to achieve a 95% response rate. Other therapies that will compete against J&J's BCMA CAR-T are AMG 420 from Amgen (AMGN) and GSK2857916 from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). AMG 420 is a bi-specific T-cell engager that is made up of two proteins fused together. One protein targets BCMA on tumor cells and the other fused protein interacts with CD3 on the T-cell. When both proteins fuse with each target, BCMA and CD3 at the same time, the function of AMG 420 goes to work forming a bridge. This type of bridging then allows the T-cell to fully recognize the tumor cell and to immediately inhibit progression and enact a regression of tumor size. On the other hand, GSK2857916 from GlaxoSmithKline is an antibody-drug conjugate (NYSE:ADC) selectively binding to BCMA found on tumor cell surfaces. The purpose of this binding is to induce cell apoptosis (programmed cell death). These other BCMA direct targeted therapies could potentially pose as competitive products against JNJ-4528.

Conclusion

J&J has done well to advance its BCMA targeted T-cell therapy JNJ-4528 for treating relapsed/refractory advanced multiple myeloma patients. I believe it has a solid dose to move forward with for its phase 2 studies. A risk would be that the phase 2 study may not yield a similar response rate that was observed in the CARTITUDE-1 study noted above. A second risk was described above, which is that there are many other pharmaceuticals looking at developing drugs targeting BCMA. This targeting of BCMA is either being done with CAR-T therapies or by using other types of advanced technologies. Still, it is a large market opportunity for J&J. As long as it can continue to deliver a very high response rate for these patients, like it did in this preliminary study using JNJ-4528, then it will be very competitive going forward.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.