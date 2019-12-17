Seadrill Partners: Expectations For 2020

While a complete equitization of debt would have been the best outcome for Seadrill Partners as a business, I'd expect the company to exit restructuring with $1 billion of debt.

Seadrill Partners has already started negotiations with creditors, and the complete wipeout of the equity is on the cards.

West Sirius

This article starts the traditional “Expectations” series for the offshore drilling companies that I write at the end of each year. This time, we start with Seadrill Partners (SDLPF). If you are interested in past editions, check the more optimistic “Expectations for 2018” and the more grim “Expectations for 2019”. In this article, I’ll discuss the company’s current position and my expectations for 2019. Articles on my expectations for other offshore drilling companies will follow soon.

Company’s current position

Seadrill Partners finished the third quarter with $654 million of cash on the balance sheet, $222 million of current debt and $2.7 billion of long-term debt but, most importantly, it has finally started the negotiations with creditors. The company’s problem is simple but brutal: it has no money to cover the debt maturities in 2020-2021, so it has to negotiate a deal with the debtholders. As of the latest fleet status report, Seadrill Partners had 4 drillships and 2 semi-subs under contract, while all three tender rigs were warm stacked and 2 semi-subs were cold stacked. However, the contract of the semi-sub West Capricorn was set to end in November 2019, and it is currently listed as “warm stacked” in the Bassoe Offshore database.

Another problem is that Seadrill (SDRL) has a material ownership in most of Seadrill Partners rigs:

Source: Seadrill Partners 20-F

The value of Seadrill Partners’ drillships and semi-subs (the Bassoe database does not provide value for tender rigs but they are cheaper and cannot change the big picture) is estimated at $1.5 billion - $1.65 billion. Thus, the value of the fleet is materially below the value of Seadrill Partners’ debt, creating a bad setup for the ongoing negotiations with the creditors.

Expectations

At this point, I see almost no chance to avoid a complete or near-complete wipeout of the common units. The gap between the debt size and the fleet value (on a total basis) is wide, while the gap between the fleet value that belongs to Seadrill Partners is even wider. Also, the floater recovery is going not as fast as many hoped, so Seadrill Partners will be facing a cash flow problem in October-November 2020 when the current contracts for drillships West Auriga and West Vela end (each has a dayrate of $575,000).

I expect that Seadrill will have to give up on its stake in Seadrill Partners’ rigs because I see no way how it can defend its position in the restructuring. Seadrill is facing a debt crisis of its own and has no resources to support an outside organization even if it has stakes in its rigs and a material stake in Seadrill Partners itself.

Seadrill Partners needs an equitization of debt. However, based on prior restructurings, I’d expect that the company will re-emerge with about $1 billion of debt on the books. This won’t be an ideal outcome for Seadrill Partners as a business as the best case is a complete equitization of debt, but such an outcome rarely happens in reality.

I’d also expect that Seadrill Partners will try to conclude negotiations sooner rather than later to save cash and prepare itself for post-restructuring business. I’d note that there’s an opinion voiced in the comments sections of offshore drilling – related articles calling for a combined restructuring of Seadrill and Seadrill Partners, resulting in Seadrill Partners being merged back into Seadrill. I’m not a proponent of this thesis but I must admit that this is one of the possible scenarios.

The practical conclusion is to avoid Seadrill Partners’ units and to wait for the outcome of the negotiations with creditors. As history tells us, restructured offshore drilling companies (Seadrill, Ocean Rig, Pacific Drilling) get back to the exchange rather soon, so there’s no need to rush.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.