Snap: An Incredible Long-Term Opportunity

Snap does not lack risk however. The biggest problem is likely the valuation, as the stock sits at 11.9X 2019 revenues, much higher than some of the other companies in the social media space.

DAUs are increasing, revenue growth is accelerating, gross margins are expanding, and Snap is differentiating itself from the competition at least from a features standpoint.

The Q3 print and guidance were both solid. In my opinion, it was shocking that the stock fell after the results were announced.

Snap shares have declined from the $17-$18 level into the $13-$15 area. In my opinion, it is finally time to buy Snap.

Inspecting The Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) delivered a solid Q3 print, with a solid Q4 guidance across the board. The management team is quickly debunking the bear thesis surrounding profitability, user growth, and competition. So, what were the actual results we are looking at?

SNAP Actual Anticipated Revenue $446 million $435.1 million EPS -$0.04 -$0.05 DAU 210 million 207 million ARPU $2.12 $2.10 Q4 Revenue Guide $550 million (midpoint) $555.4 million Q4 EBITDA Guide $10 million (midpoint) $0.01 EPS DAU Guide 214-215 million 210 million

As you can see, Snap beat on everything except their Q4 revenue guidance. But even then, Snap's "miss" on revenue guidance is not even that bad. If anything, this guide might even be a beat. Over the last several quarters, a trend is emerging in Snap's guidance, where the company is surprising their revenue guidance beyond the high-end of the guided range. Basically, they guide conservatively, extremely conservatively. This might explain why after Snap delivered its quarterly report, analysts upped their Q4 revenue estimate to $562.5 million, above the top-end of the range. So the "miss" on revenue guidance that caused the stock's next-day decline wasn't really a miss. I believe that mentality has been reflected in the recent price action, as the stock is actually above where it was heading into the print.

Snap Going Forward

As the guidance pointed out, Snap is projecting 214-215 million DAUs, an increase of 4-5 million users on the platform. The important thing is, the iOS heavy Europe and U.S. ecosystems remain strong, and steadily growing ecosystems, while the Android revamp is working to grow the ecosystem in emerging markets. This is what has allowed for accelerating user numbers and should continue to enable improvements in the business heading into the fourth quarter.

In addition, the company continues to make improvements in monetization, especially as the most advertiser-friendly feature, Discover, is receiving more and more user attention. This may be because in order to view your friends' stories, you have to be in the Discover tab. This means users are more likely to interact with Discover and advertisements within the Discover bar.

Most importantly however, Snap needs to keep up solid growth in their predominantly iOS markets, Europe and America, while their Android business takes off.

Competition

The biggest point Snap made with its Q4 report was this question: What competition? Back when the stock was in the single-digits, the focus was on the negative impacts of Instagram's dominance of the social media space. Since then, Snap has seen an acceleration in DAU growth since these concerns were brought about. Meanwhile, Snap has the fastest growth rate of all major internet advertising companies in terms of raw revenue growth rate. In addition, Snap has made solid progress in fending off competition from TikTok. As a matter of fact, Snap has differentiated itself as a platform from the other social media platforms. From what I understand, the Snapchat platform is a mostly communication based platform, whereas Instagram is utilized more for showing what is going on in your life. Snap continues to differentiate itself in another key social aspect: there is no "liking" system, which helps alleviate social anxiety that many people are facing at the behest of social media.

Snap's Long-Term Growth Avenues

Snap has quite a few good things going for it when it comes to growing the business long term.

Augmented reality

Expanding advertiser TAM

Niche market access (younger generation)

Stories

Filters

The first part of the bull case longer term is Snap's presence in the augmented reality market. Part of the lucrative nature of Snapchat's platform is the AR aspect of the platform. AR not only offers a unique user experience, it offers a unique advertising experience. Augmented reality allows users to experience a reality that is augmented by software. Basically, you can experience a different version of reality in AR. This is opposed to virtual reality, where the entire reality is virtual, rather than AR's "software + real-world" feel. For advertisers, augmented reality offers a truly unique advertising experience. As opposed to banner ads or regular images, AR ads are immersive, and are more likely to evoke emotion from the consumers seeing these ads. Snap is well positioned in the augmented reality arena, already offering sponsored advertiser lenses and other AR advertising features.

The second long-term growth tailwind of Snap's business is the expanding internet advertising market size. Overall internet advertising is expected to total $311 billion in 2019. These revenues are expected to continue scaling to $517.62 billion by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of ~10.7%. However, within the internet advertising pie, social media advertising, the market Snap operates in, is the second largest market.

(source: Statista)

As the graph above shows, social media advertising is expected to become the largest internet advertising market by 2023. As of now, in 2019, the market is sized at $93 billion. The market is anticipated to grow to a $218 billion market size by 2023. On consensus revenue estimates of $1.72 billion for this year, Snap has a mere ~1.8% of the market. I must stress this is the social media market, not the overall internet advertising market. As Snap invests in expanding augmented reality, and their target demographic (Gen-Z) becomes more attractive to advertisers, it is more likely to gain advertising market share. Think about it like this: With all the other social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter), is there a chance Snap gets to 5-10% of the total market? At 5% market share, in 2023, Snap sees revenues of $10.9 billion. This is assuming a continuation in the growth of the overall market at the pace that is currently anticipated. With the numerous growth vectors in this market, I believe the kind of growth trajectory outlined here is quite likely. This expanding market is what excites me most about Snap going forward long term.

These next three points are strategic points that will enable Snap to gain share in this expanding market. The first strategic advantage Snap has is the company's niche market access. The company's access to a younger, more difficult to retain demographic of users gives it a unique competitive advantage in the minds of advertisers. While the belief that Instagram and Snapchat have the same users (at least in terms of age), Instagram is getting older, targeting a more millennial demographic. Meanwhile, Snapchat's userbase remains decently young, targeting a more Generation-Z userbase. Instagram is slowly aging, and while to an extent Snapchat is too (that was the point of the redesign, attracting older users), the core is still Gen-Z. This younger demographic of users is likely a differentiating factor for advertisers going forward.

The next part of Snap's long-term strategy is the company's focus on its extremely important "Stories" feature. This feature, while not necessarily proprietary to Snapchat itself, is not only a heavily used feature, but also a long-term tool for advertisers who want to lock in Snapchat's younger userbase. Basically, stories allows users to make a post that lasts 24 hours, then disappears, only available to the friends/followers of the user. The incorporation of this feature in advertisements is unique to mostly Snapchat and Instagram, as the stories feature is mostly used in these two platforms. Stories, while not unique to the Snapchat platform exclusively, is definitely a long-term tailwind to Snap's revenue growth and advertising expansion.

The final part of Snap's strategic advantage is the company's focus on augmented reality "filters". These filters, while I briefly mentioned them when talking about augmented reality, could have enormous upside for advertisers. Snapchat has already begun experimenting with advertisement based filters over the last couple of years.

(source)

These filters offer a more interactive way to distribute advertisements. These advertisements are less invasive as compared to video/banner advertisements that are more intrusive. This enables a more interactive experience with the ad, building engagement and encouraging higher advertiser demand.

Valuation

There are three approaches I am taking to valuing Snap. The first approach I am taking to valuing Snap is relative valuation on a sales growth basis. I am comparing Snap's revenue growth rate to other names in the social media space.

Valuations Price/2019 Sales 2020 Sales Growth Rate P.S.G Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) 9.82X 35.3% 0.278X Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) 6.56X 15.1% 0.435X Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 5.65X 17.9% 0.316X Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 7.90X 21.7% 0.364X Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) 3.44X 24.4% 0.141X Median 6.56X 21.7% 0.302X

Snap is expected to do $1.72 billion in 2019 revenue, growing 35.4% into next year. Applying this same 0.302X PSG to Snap's valuation, we get ~10.7X sales. On $1.72 billion in revenue, this brings us to a valuation of ~$13.50/share, a slight decline from the current share price. However, I would like to take into consideration other two types of valuations before setting a price target.

Under the assumption that the social media advertising market does scale to $218 billion in annual revenues by 2023, and assuming Snap moves from 1.8% share to a more realistic ~5%, the company sees revenues of $10.9 billion. By that point however, Snap's growth should be decelerating, so a less rich P/S valuation is warranted. On $10.9 billion in revenues, a 6X revenue multiple should deliver a value of ~$65.4 billion. Discounted back 13% per year, back to 2020, the company should be worth $37.467 billion. On 1.354 billion shares outstanding, this yields a share price of ~$28/share.

The valuation that I am using to determine my price target on Snap however, is a discounted cash flow model.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The price target I have on Snap right now is based around my discounted cash flow model for the business going forward. This DCF goes out until the year 2028. Let's start with the discount rate of my discounted cash flow model.

My discount rate is WACC, weighted average cost of capital. Let's take the first component of WACC, the cost of equity, derived using the CAPM formula. The first calculation is for the beta. To calculate the beta, I took the average of one, two, and three year unlevered and levered betas. This beta comes out at 1.3. The risk free rate, the yield on the ten-year bond, currently sits at 1.767%. The equity risk premium sits at 509 basis points. This brings us to a total cost of equity of:

Here is my overall WACC calculation. The cost of debt figure is a rough estimate, considering that there are no publicly traded Snap bonds to base a yield off of.

Now, let's move on to my estimates for the overall business from now on to 2028.

My Capex estimates have been scaled back pretty dramatically as Snap has proven that they can lower Capex over the last few quarters. Here is my final valuation of Snap shares.

This PT takes into consideration a 1.4 billion share count and a terminal growth rate of 3%, a slight premium to inflation. All things considered, this is my base case price target.

Q4 Projections

Now I am going to break out my projections for Snap's fourth and final quarter of 2019. First let's start by looking at the guidance Snap delivered for the fourth quarter.

214M-215M DAU

$540M-$560M revenue

breakeven-$20M EBITDA

Going off of this, let's make some rough estimates for what Snap is guiding with regards to ARPU. Taking the low end of the guided revenue range, and dividing it by the low end of the DAU range, we get a low end ARPU estimate of $2.52/DAU. If we do the same thing with the high end of the guided ranges, we get an ARPU of $2.60/DAU. So, Snap is guiding for around 20-24% Y/Y ARPU growth. This a measured deceleration in ARPU growth, from 33% in Q3. However, from Q2 to Q3, ARPU growth decelerated from 36% to 33%, so it wouldn't surprise me too much if Snap reports another deceleration. But a deceleration of this magnitude is surprising. Let's look back to Q4 of last year. From Q3 to Q4 of last year, Snap reported an overall sequential ARPU growth rate of ~30%. This guidance reflects a sequential growth rate of 19-23%, a stark deceleration from last year's sequential growth rate. My anticipation is that while ARPU growth will decelerate on a Y/Y basis, management continues to sandbag, and ARPU growth comes in closer to 28% on a Y/Y basis. This brings me to a Q4 ARPU estimate of $2.67/DAU.

Now let's move on to my estimates for DAUs, revenue, and gross margins.

Snap guided for Q4 DAUs of 214-215M, up from 210M in Q3, and up from 203M in Q2. As you can see, Snap is guiding for a deceleration in sequential user ads heading into the fourth quarter. This is the first time Snap has released DAU guidance, and I believe that while they traditionally sandbag on their guidance, they will come closer to the 214M area of the range. Of this four million user increase, I am expecting a million to come from North America, and three million to come from the rest-of-world segment. Europe should remain about flat sequentially.

Revenues should come in at $571.4 million, above the $540-$560 million guided by management. I get this figure by multiplying the ARPU by the DAU estimate. This contrasts to the average Wall Street estimate of $562.5 million, a decent beat.

Moving on to gross margins, I am expecting about a 7% sequential expansion in margins. In Q3, Snap saw infrastructure expenses of $146 million. On a per DAU basis, infrastructure expenses were $0.69/DAU, down from $0.75/DAU in the year ago period. In Q4 of last year, Snap saw $0.72/user. My expectation for this quarter is that Snap sees a slight sequential decline in infrastructure costs per DAU to around $0.68/DAU. On 214 million users, this entails $145.5 million in infrastructure costs, roughly in-line with the previous quarter's expenses.

Now let's look at Snap's next portion of gross expenses, the revenue sharing expenses. In the most recent quarter, Snap saw revenue sharing expenses of $45 million, up from $26 million in the year-ago period. In Q4 of last year, Snap saw an expansion in revenue sharing costs from $26 million to $39 million, a 50% increase on a sequential basis. Under the assumption that this happens again to Snap in this Q4, I would anticipate $67.5 million in revenue sharing costs. Q4 is seasonally higher for revenue sharing anyway.

The last part of Snap's gross expenses is the "other" expenses. These expense have stayed in the $24-$28 million range in the last six quarters. I would anticipate these expenses to stay at around their Q3 level of $26 million, in the fourth quarter.

This brings me to an overall gross expense figure of $239 million, up 18% from the year-ago period. This brings me to an overall gross margin of 58.2%, up 720 basis points on a sequential basis.

Finally, let's look at my expectations for Snap's Q4 operating expenses. Overall, my expectation is for sequential growth in Snap's operating expenses from Q3 to Q4. Last year, Snap was undergoing a cost restructuring that they are now working out of. That is why we saw a sequential decline in opex from Q3 of last year to Q4. This year should be a different story however, as Snap is invested in sustaining its current growth. I am projecting $96 million in R&D, $105 million in S&M (sales and marketing), and G&A of $86 million. Overall operating expenses should work out to $287 million.

So, Snap should see an overall operating margin of ~8% in the quarter, if things play out the way I believe they will. On Snap's 1.4 billion shares, $45 million in operating income works out to ~$0.03/share in earnings. This is tied with the current high estimate for Snap's Q4 earnings number. Factoring in operating income adjustments of ~$30 million, and capex of $8 million, Snap should be slightly cash flow positive this quarter too.

Risks

The biggest risk to the Snap bull thesis is likely regulation. This regulation is not as much of Snapchat specifically, as much as it is regulation of the overall internet advertising industry. The reason internet advertising is so much more relevant to advertisers, is the use of data and the high amounts of user data these platforms have. If regulators clamp down on the utilization of user data in targeting ads, the expansion of the market will be constrained, making Snap's growth profile less attractive.

Conclusion

I am upgrading Snap from a hold to a buy on the premise of re-accelerating user growth, solid monetization expansion, a not-so exuberant valuation and a more prudent direction that management is leading the company in. Snap is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. I am not a financial advisor. Please do not interpret this as financial advice in any way, shape, or form. Please do proper due diligence before investing in any of the aforementioned securities.