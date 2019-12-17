UNG: Time To Build A Bullish Exposure On Natural Gas

Weather forecasts are mild for this time of the year, providing marginal tailwinds for UNG.

Hedge fund managers reduced significantly their bets in the past three weeks, sending UNG in oversold territory.

Excessive supply and high natural gas reserves weigh on the complex, in spite of stronger-than-expected demand.

Investment thesis

Since our last release on the United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), our bearish recommendation materialized and UNG declined robustly, down 11.56% to $17.22 per share, following a confluence of factors.

With gas supply advancing robustly over the past two years and natural gas reserves establishing near the five-year average threshold, bulls abandoned their exposure on the flammable market.

Hedge fund managers increased vigorously their short exposure, following a mild winter start.

Weather forecasts are unexpectedly warm for this time of the year, providing marginal upward momentum for natural gas futures and UNG.

In this context, we are neutral on UNG in the short term, but slightly bullish for the end of December.

Source: TradingView

Natural gas prices edge lower due to high gas reserves and excessive supply

In the past days, natural gas futures dropped to fresh lows, reaching $2.2 per MMBtu. Gas prices extended their losses in the past weeks, reaching an unexpectedly low level for this time of the year. With peak winter demand rapidly approaching, bulls have abandoned their exposure, allowing bears to send the complex into oversold territory.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

One of the reasons explaining this weakness is high gas storage, which provides a comfortable safety net ahead of the peak 2019-20 heating season. With supply growing annually 13.8% in the past two years, U.S. flammable markets are oversupplied compared to last winter, when gas futures peaked to $4.5 per MMBtu, following subdued gas reserves.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

This winter, the gas storage picture is in much better shape than last year. Gas reserves establish in a surplus of 20.1% or 600 Bcf compared to 2018 and are mostly in line with the five-year average (slim shortage of 0.5% or 18.4 Bcf).

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Nevertheless, gas supply-demand dynamics tightened significantly over the last month, propelling aggregate demand 8.8% or 8.9 Bcf/d above total gas supply.

In front of that, natural gas demand remains sustained for the time being, as residential needs advanced moderately over the week ending December 4, up 5.8% (w/w) to 38.6 Bcf/d, posting the fourth-weekly advance in a row.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In this context, we believe that weak natural gas future prices are excessive, ahead of peak heating demand. That being said, we expect UNG to benefit from subdued natural gas futures and believe that at current prices, this is an interesting opportunity to start building a bullish exposure on the ETF.

Hedge fund managers boost short bets to fresh highs

Speculators reduced significantly their commitments on natural gas futures in the past three weeks. Total gas exposure declined by a whopping 84% or 102,173 contracts since the middle of November, reaching a fresh low of 223,176 net short contracts.

With this steep decrease, UNG declined robustly, down 16.5% (m/m) to $17.3 per share.

Source: CFTC, Oleum Research

Short accretions have been behind this strong move, lifting 10.1% to 412,950 contracts on the November 26 - December 3 period, an unusual positioning ahead of peak heating demand.

That being said, net speculative positioning is now stretched to the downside, leading us to think that natural gas weakness is burning out and that bulls are waiting for a positive weather development to step into the market.

In this context, we expect a reversal of the bearish momentum on UNG shares, even if warmer-than-normal weather forecasts.

Mild weather conditions spread across the country bringing renewed weakness on UNG shares

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures for Christmas week are expected to be unusually warm. Higher-than-normal temperatures will spread across the country with highs of the upper 40s to 70s gaining in coverage. Texas and the South will be the warmest, providing light demand for this end of December.

Source: National Weather Service

In the Northeast, lows of 0s to 20s should sustain cooling demand, yet this limited pattern is not strong enough to propel natural gas futures and UNG on an upward path.

By the end of the year, forecasts indicate frigid cold air arriving in the Midwest, with a part of the polar vortex dislocating toward the north of the U.S. While this forecast is still too far away in time and has a low probability of happening, for the time being, we believe that gas futures and UNG have reached their low and the risks are now stretched to the downside.

Conclusion

UNG declined significantly in the past weeks, as high natural gas reserves and strong domestic gas supply pushed bulls out of the markets.

Hedge fund managers lifted robustly their bets on Nymex natural gas futures, propelling the flammable commodity into oversold territory.

Weather forecasts are unexpectedly mild for this time of the year, providing fragile bullish catalysts for the complex, yet, at the current price, risks are skewed to the downside.

That being said, we are neutral on UNG in the short term, but we will start building a small bullish exposure on the ETF, once the weather becomes friendlier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.