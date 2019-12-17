Building A Retirement Portfolio With 6% To 9% Yield: Apollo Investment

This article discusses Apollo Investment (AINV) currently yielding over 10% annually with total returns of over 55% so far in 2019.

Interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to need equity investments to generate an adequate yield from their portfolios.

In October, I presented a series of articles discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using Business Development Companies ("BDCs") currently yielding over 10% and their safer baby bonds/preferred shares currently yielding around 6%.

... and this article discusses Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) currently yielding over 10% annually with total returns of over 55% so far in 2019. It should be noted that BDCs easily outperform bond ETFs such as iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) for the reasons discussed in "Search For Yield: Bond Funds Vs. BDCs Paying 10%+."

As mentioned in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%", interest rates will likely remain low and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield.

BDCs pay higher-than-average yields, with the average BDC currently yielding around 10%. Safer BDCs are closer to 9% annual yield, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. For discussion of portfolio allocations, please see the previously linked article.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Assessing Risk for BDCs

As mentioned in Part 1 and "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs", assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation, including net asset value ("NAV") per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn. One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a "vintage analysis" that takes into account many aspects, including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK, and cash yields. BDCs that were lending during times of less protective covenants and higher leverage multiples while maintaining higher-than-average yields will likely have upcoming credit issues regardless of the overall economy, as we have seen with MCC, FSK, FSC (now OCSL), PTMN, CPTA, BKCC, TCAP (now BBDC), GARS, and TCRD. Many of the other BDCs that I have considered "higher risk" are already experiencing credit issues and will likely get worse over the coming quarters.

After going through this analysis each quarter, there is a clear trend with riskier vintages and ongoing or upcoming credit issues that I include in the 'Watch List" for each BDC and will discuss for AINV at the end of this article.

AINV Dividend Coverage & Risk Profile "Quick Update"

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, AINV beat my best-case projections but only due to reduced incentive fees paid during the quarter driven by the ‘total return hurdle’:

Net investment income for the quarter was $0.53 per share, reflecting the strong net portfolio growth as well as the impact from the total return feature in our incentive fee structure, which resulted in a partial incentive fee for the quarter.

Source: Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) CEO Howard Widra on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As shown in the following table, the company would have only covered 99% of its dividend if the full incentive fees had been paid.

I was expecting a portion of credits to the incentive fees for calendar Q3 2019 but there were additional markdowns related to its oil and gas investments resulting in lower incentive fees paid during the quarter:

The $0.31 net reduction in NAV per share was due in part to a $0.22 decline in the value of our oil and gas investments due to the decline in the price of oil, and a $0.06 loss due to the extinguishment of our 2043 baby bonds.”

Source: AINV CEO Howard Widra on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Portfolio growth was higher-than-expected and the company repurchased 0.9 million shares at a 15% discount to the previously reported net asset value (“NAV”) resulting in an increased debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27 as the company utilizes its access to higher leverage effective April 4, 2019. The company previously amended its Senior Secured Facility increasing commitments by $70 million which increased the size of the facility to $1.71 billion. In July 2019, the company announced the redemption of its 6.875% senior unsecured Baby Bond due July 2043.

We continue to manage our liabilities and optimize our capital structure. We increased the size of our revolving credit facility by $70 million during the quarter and subsequent to quarter end, we announced that we would be redeeming our 2043 unsecured notes.

Source: AINV CEO Howard Widra on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Apollo Investment 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

NAV per share declined by $0.31 or 1.6% (from $19.00 to $18.69) due to additional markdowns mostly related to non-accruals including Spotted Hawk and KLO Holdings discussed in previous reports. Spotted Hawk was marked down by an additional $11.6 million and impacted NAV per share by around $0.17 and KLO Holdings was marked down by an additional $7.0 million and impacted NAV per share by around $0.10. Total realized/unrealized losses were partially offset by accretive share repurchases (adding $0.04 per share) and overearning the dividend. Total non-accruals currently account for 1.0% of total investments at fair value (previously 1.7%) and 2.1% of total investments at cost (previously 2.5%). If these investments were completely written off, it would impact NAV by another $0.40 or 2.1%.

At the end of September, investments on nonaccrual status represented 1% of the portfolio at fair value, down from 1.7% last quarter and 2.1% at cost, down from 2.5% last quarter. The decline was primarily due to the write-downs on both Spotted Hawk and KLO Holdings. The decline in Spotted Hawk was primarily due to the decline in the price of oil. Regarding KLO, our investment was placed on nonaccrual status last quarter due to the underperformance from lower customer demand, consolidation challenges and higher costs. The Company's liquidity position has continued to weaken. The Company expects to complete a comprehensive restructuring in the coming months.

Source: AINV CEO Howard Widra on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Apollo Investment 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

As mentioned in previous articles, the company is in the process of repositioning the portfolio into safer assets including reducing its exposure to oil & gas, unsecured debt, and CLOs. The “core strategies” portion of the portfolio now accounts for 85% of all investments:

Mr. Howard Widra, AINV’s CEO commented, During the quarter, we continued to successfully implement our plan to prudently grow our portfolio. We had a strong origination quarter and grew our portfolio 7% by increasing our exposure to first lien floating rate corporate loans sourced by the Apollo Direct Origination platform. Consistent with our plan, we also successfully reduced our exposure to second lien corporate loans, shipping assets and aircraft leasing. We believe the shift in the composition of our portfolio and the resultant improvement in our ratios and metrics illustrate that we have meaningfully improved the risk profile of our portfolio.

Source: AINV Press Release

Source: Apollo Investment 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Its aircraft leasing through Merx Aviation remains the largest investment but is now below 13% of the portfolio and continues to pay dividend income. As mentioned in previous reports, AINV has been reducing its concentration risk including reducing its exposure to Merx. Energy, oil and gas investments account for around 4.8% of the portfolio (due to recent markdowns) as compared to 5.6% during the previous quarter:

Source: SEC Filings

AINV's watch list includes the previously discussed non-accrual investments and their related investments as well as many of its other energy and commodity-related investments. My primary concerns include Carbon Free Chemicals, AMP Solar Group, Inc., Solarplicity Group, Glacier Oil & Gas Corp., Pelican Energy, Lanai Holdings, IPC Corporation, and Securus Technologies Holdings, Inc.

AINV Share Repurchase Plan

On February 6, 2019, the Board approved a new stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million of the common stock. The new plan was in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization that was fully utilized during the quarter. Since the inception of the share repurchase program, AINV has repurchased over 12 million shares at a weighted average price per share of $16.83 for a total cost of almost $208 million.

We consider stock buybacks below NAV to be component of our plan to deliver value to our shareholders. We typically repurchase shares during both open window periods and we generally allocate a portion of our authorization to a 10b5-1 plan, which allows us to repurchase stock during blackout periods. Since the end of the quarter, we had continued to repurchase stock. We intend to continue to repurchase our stocks should it continue to trade at a meaningful discount to NAV.

Source: AINV CEO Howard Widra on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings

Since the end of the quarter, AINV has repurchased 501,611 shares at a weighted average price per share of $15.65, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $7 .9 million leaving a maximum of $41.9 million available for future purchases.

General BDC Recommendations

Safer BDCs are averaging around 9.0% yield, compared to the average which is closer to 10.0% as shown in the first table, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 with an average yield on cost of 10.5%. For investors that are looking to build a BDC portfolio, please consider the following suggestions:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Set appropriate price targets for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility. Dipping your toe in: It is important for new investors to be patient and start with a small amount of shares using limit orders. Initiating a position will likely help with gaining interest and following the stock (and management team) to develop a comfort level for future purchases. Opportunity cost: Keep in mind that while you are waiting for lower prices, BDCs are paying dividends. Dollar-cost averaging purchases: There will be a general market and/or sector volatility driving lower prices providing opportunities to lower your average purchase prices.

for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility.

