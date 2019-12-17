Macy's: Innovation Isn't The Real Problem

Over the past decade, Macy's has invested heavily to build out its omnichannel capabilities, add technology to its stores, and launch experiential retail concepts.

It's no secret that Macy's (M) is struggling. Sales hit a recent peak of $28.1 billion in fiscal 2014 before sliding to just under $25 billion in each of the last two fiscal years. Analysts expect sales to decline by more than 2% this year.

Meanwhile, Macy's profitability has plunged. Gross margin has suffered due to a combination of fashion misses, overly aggressive inventory orders, and a highly promotional retail environment. Falling in-store sales have added negative operating leverage to the list of Macy's woes. (In other words, the retailer hasn't been able to reduce store-related costs as quickly as in-store sales have fallen.)

However, the reasons for Macy's underperformance are not widely understood. In particular, there is a broadly-held misconception that Macy's (and its department store peers) is in trouble because they have kept doing the same thing rather than staying on the cutting edge of retail.

In fact, Macy's has proven itself to be one of the more innovative retailers in the U.S. over the past decade. Unfortunately, innovation hasn't driven consistent sales and profit growth at Macy's. Let's take a look at all of the ways that Macy's has distinguished itself from peers through innovation -- and why none of those efforts have reenergized sales.

Ahead of the curve in omnichannel

Today, "omnichannel" is a ubiquitous buzzword in the retail industry, describing initiatives that seek to tie brick-and-mortar and e-commerce businesses together. Widely-adopted strategies include "buy-online, pickup-in-store" (enabling customers to buy items in a store's inventory in advance), "buy-online, ship-to-store" (allowing customers to order items for store pickup even if they are not in the store's inventory), "ship from store" (turning stores into mini-fulfillment centers for e-commerce orders), and in-store ordering of out-of-stock items for home delivery.

Macy's was one of the first retailers in the country to develop an omnichannel strategy. Beginning in late 2009, its earnings call transcripts frequently refer to the company's efforts to appeal to the "multichannel" customer.

As of early 2011, management had adopted the term "omnichannel" to describe Macy's efforts to marry the in-store and online sales channels: one of its four major growth strategies at the time. While the company did not invent the term, I am not aware of any other retailer using the word omnichannel on an earnings call prior to that point.

By late 2013, Macy's had implemented ship-from-store capabilities in 500 stores and was testing buy-online, pickup-in-store functionality. This put it well ahead of competitors in terms of rolling out omnichannel strategies. Management said that the omnichannel initiatives were boosting in-store as well as online sales, by enabling lower-volume stores to stock a broader array of merchandise (some of which would be sold in the store and some of which would be used to fulfill online orders).

Macy's omnichannel efforts have enabled the retailer to achieve phenomenal growth in online sales over the past decade. In fact, it posted double-digit growth in its digital business for 40 consecutive quarters, prior to the streak being broken last quarter. As a result, Macy's was the tenth-largest e-commerce retailer in the U.S. last year, according to eMarketer. That put it ahead of some much-larger competitors, including Target.

Infusing stores with technology

Innovation has extended beyond e-commerce and omnichannel initiatives at Macy's. The company has also been proactive about adding technology to its stores.

Most notably, Macy's began rolling out virtual reality-enhanced furniture galleries last year. By early 2019, 100 of its furniture departments had technology enabling a customer to arrange furniture in a virtual room with the same dimensions as his or her home and then put on a VR headset to experience what it would look like. Macy's says the addition of VR technology dramatically increases conversion rates, reduces returns, and gives customers the confidence to purchase more furniture at once. Macy's has also added an augmented reality feature to its mobile app, enabling customers to see what new furniture would look like in their home.

Similarly, Macy's installed virtual mirrors in dozens of beauty departments last year. Customers can virtually "try on" hundreds of different beauty products to discover the brands and shades that they like most.

Another technology feature launched in stores last year was "scan & pay". This allows customers to use the Macy's mobile app to scan and pay for their purchases. They can then visit an express line to get bags and have any security tags removed, thus skipping the main checkout lines.

Finally, on the back-end side of things, Macy's was early in rolling out RFID inventory tags across the chain. This gives the retailer better tools to track inventory to prevent out-of-stocks and to locate items that have been ordered online to be picked up or shipped from the store.

Diving into experiential retail

Experiential retail is another concept that lots of retailers are talking about now. With a huge variety of goods available at customers' fingertips 24/7 via Amazon.com and a plethora of competitors, retailers recognize the value of in-store environments that offer something unique that can't be duplicated over the internet.

Macy's has invested heavily in this area. In 2015, it acquired luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury, which offers in-store spas at most of its standalone locations. It has expanded the Bluemercury chain rapidly over the last four-plus years.

Last May, Macy's acquired STORY: an ultra-successful experiential boutique located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. Just as importantly, the company brought on STORY founder Rachel Shechtman in the new role of brand experience officer. In 2019, Macy's moved the flagship STORY from Chelsea into its Herald Square flagship store and expanded the concept to 36 high-performing stores throughout the chain.

One of the key features of STORY is that the shop is refreshed every two months or so with a completely new theme. Macy's had already adopted the same concept for "Market @ Macy's", a high-tech shop-in-shop in 10 high-volume stores that features a rotating selection of brands and products, with a heavy focus on up-and-coming brands. Macy's is also rolling out a men's fashion section called "The Park" in its flagship stores that will be refreshed every 8-12 weeks.

What has gone wrong?

Two overarching issues have prevented Macy's from capitalizing on its innovation: inconsistent execution and a suboptimal real estate strategy.

On the first point, there is considerable variation in the look and feel of Macy's stores depending on local demographics, the strength of the mall, and whether the company has invested in the store recently. Stores that are part of Macy's "Growth150" program generally seem moderately upscale, with a nice selection of high-quality brands; good lighting, flooring, and fixtures; and plenty of staff. Lower-performing stores look like glorified discount stores. They are typically dingy, somewhat understaffed, have unappealing merchandise displays, and are stuffed with clearance merchandise.

Dillard's has done a better job of keeping the majority of its stores up to a reasonable standard, despite having a minuscule CapEx budget and eschewing innovation for the most part. Dillard's strategy makes it far more reliant on baby boomers than Macy's. In the long run, that will prove problematic, but for now, Macy's efforts to appeal to younger consumers are mainly boosting its e-commerce business and its best stores. The rest of the chain is performing poorly, which makes it hard to justify investing in those stores, igniting a vicious cycle.

Macy's execution problems have extended to the rollout of STORY beyond New York City. To some extent, poor management is to blame, as some of the in-store boutiques aren't set up in an inviting way. More broadly, Macy's is struggling to make STORY feel authentic when presented inside of a traditional department store, rather than in a small street-facing space in a vibrant Manhattan neighborhood.

Macy's inconsistent execution is related to the second problem: a suboptimal real estate strategy. For one thing, Macy's has too many stores in malls where traffic is plunging. Five or six years ago, omnichannel initiatives could make these stores successful, as buy-online, pickup-in-store orders boosted traffic and some of the stores' inventory could be used to fulfill online orders.

Given that Macy's has lost more than $3 billion of revenue over the past five years despite strong e-commerce growth and solid performance in its top 150 stores, it's clear that sales are plunging at its worst stores. Keeping stores open just to act as fulfillment centers does not seem like a profitable option. Many of these locations need to be closed, in all likelihood.

Even better-performing stores may be too large. Massive stores are harder to shop and encourage merchants to order too much merchandise rather than building a curated assortment. Massive stores also make it harder to pull off experiential retail. Having one or two small spaces that are refreshed every two months or so won't necessarily drive much traffic when the vast majority of a Macy's store stays the same. Yet with many mall-based Macy's stores spanning 200,000-300,000 square feet or more, revamping the entire store every few months is clearly impractical.

Shrinking may be the key to success

There are no perfect solutions for Macy's troubles. However, the company could make a lot of progress simply by shrinking its physical store footprint. Macy's should close most of its stores in low-traffic malls where it owns the real estate. Those that are leased should be closed upon lease expiration. Macy's should also pursue options to downsize some of its larger high-performing stores in order to pivot towards a smaller, more-curated merchandise assortment.

Between lower inventory needs and real estate sales, these moves would free up billions of dollars of capital. Higher inventory productivity would in turn boost gross margin. Downsizing would also leave Macy's with a more manageable store base, enabling it to deliver a more consistent customer experience. Each store would be productive enough to justify continued investment to drive future sales growth (albeit starting from a smaller base).

Macy's has done a lot right over the past decade in order to stay ahead of fast-changing retail trends. Unfortunately, its efforts haven't been enough to keep sales and earnings growing as the broader retail environment has gotten tougher. The best option for Macy's to grow in the future is to start by shrinking.

