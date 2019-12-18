Bunge - 4 Reasons For A Rally

Agricultural products feed the world. Last week's "phase one" deal between the US and China was excellent news for the agricultural sector of the commodities market. Protectionist policies have been a roadblock when it comes to the flow of agricultural commodities around the world. Tariffs and retaliation distort prices as they tend to lead to gluts or oversupply in some parts of the world and shortages in others.

The ABCD group of agricultural companies that dominate the trade in the agricultural sector is made up of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bunge Limited (BG), Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. While ADM and BG shares trade on the stock market, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus are privately held enterprises. With the pressure off of international trade, these companies could see their respective businesses flourish in 2020. I see four reasons why BG shares, which were trading at $55.55 on December 17, could head a lot higher over the coming year.

Bunge is a leading agricultural company

Bunge operated as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. The company has five segments, including, Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer.

Bunge will move its corporate headquarters from White Plains, New York to St. Louis, Missouri, during the second quarter of 2020. The company has a market capitalization of $7.9 billion at a share price of $55.55. BG trades around 855,000 shares each day and pays its shareholders a 3.58% dividend at the current stock price. In the latest quarter, BG reported earnings of $1.41 per share, beating consensus estimates at just 48 cents. The company has beaten the estimates over the past three quarters. The company recently celebrated its bicentennial as it has been around since way back in 1818.

De-escalation in the trade war is bullish

The first reason why BG shares could be heading higher is the de-escalation of the trade war between the United States and China. On Friday, December 13, both sides announced a "phase one" agreement that would avoid an increase in tariffs scheduled to take effect on December 15.

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn, and a leading exporter of wheat to the world. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, is a leading consumer of agricultural products. The trade war placed agricultural commodities squarely in the crosshairs of the conflict. It caused price distortions in grain and other agricultural products where the US and China are significant players. Protectionist policies tend to distort prices as they create gluts in one part of the world and shortages in others. As part of the "phase one" deal, China will resume purchases of agricultural commodities from the US.

The de-escalation of the trade war should cause an increase in business flows and opportunities for all companies in the agribusiness, and Bunge is no exception.

Brazil is too cheap, and BG stands to gain from a rebound

Bunge has a significant presence in South America's leading nation, Brazil. Brazil is the world's leading producer of sugarcane, which is the main ingredient in ethanol production in the country. Bunge's Sugar and Bioenergy business has significant exposure to Brazil.

Since his election in October 2018, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been attempting to rid the nation of corruption and create a business-friendly environment for the country. If successful, it could improve the prospects for Bunge in Brazil.

In 2019, the prices for both sugar and ethanol have been trending higher.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE sugar futures shows that after trading to a low at 9.83 cents per pound in September 2018, sugar recovered to a high of 13.67 cents at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ethanol futures shows that after making a low at $1.198 in November 2018, the price of the biofuel was at the $1.40 per gallon level on December 17.

Meanwhile, if successful with his initiatives, President Bolsonaro's policies could eventually lift Brazil's economy out of almost a decade long period of weakness.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar declined from $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. At $0.24615 on December 17, the real continues to bounce around the lows, but it has not made a lower low.

Recently. US President Donald Trump slapped a 15% tariff on Brazilian and Argentine exports of steel and aluminum to the United States. President Trump claimed that the South American nation's devaluation of their currencies distorts the playing field on trade, providing an unfair advantage for producers and exporters in Brazil and Argentina. If the tariffs are successful, and the leader of Brazil's policies result in economic growth, we could see the value of the real rise. Bunge's exposure in Brazil would likely benefit from a stronger Brazilian economy and currency over the coming months and years.

Bunge recently completed a deal with BP Plc to combine sugar and ethanol operations in Brazil, creating the world's second-largest cane processor. The 50-50 joint venture will manage eleven plants in five Brazilian states with a total capacity to crude 32 million tons of sugarcane each year, which is second to Raizen, the joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Brazilian energy group Cosan SA.

Management changes and a new direction

To stabilize earnings and lower risk at Bunge, the new CEO Gregory Heckman, formerly the COO at ConAgra Trade Group, cut back on all speculative trading activities at the company to concentrate on its core businesses.

Mr. Heckman restructured the company by cutting trading jobs in its Geneva office and only offering about one-third of its staff in White Plains relocation to the new headquarters in St. Louis. Bunge divided its trading business by product rather than region. The CEO has said his restructuring plan will centralize the company's activities shifting away from its regional structure to simplify and speed up decision making.

Glencore traders are smart - they tried to buy this company in 2017

With a market cap of only around $8 billion, BG became a takeover target in 2017 when Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) made an informal approach to discuss "a possible consensual business combination." The takeover approach lifted the company's shares to a high of $83.75 and its market cap to around $11.5 billion at the time. However, Bunge ultimately rejected the approach. In 2018, Archer Daniels Midland expressed interest in a takeover of Bunge.

Glencore traders and management are some of the smartest in the world of commodities, and ADM is a leading company. Both realized the BG's potential over recent years. Since then, the price of BG stock declined.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that at around $55.55 per share, BG stock is lower than when both GLNCY and ADM made their takeover approaches.

The de-escalation of the trade war, low level of the Brazilian currency, management changes, and validation from other industry leaders in the commodities business are reasons why BG offers value at its current share price.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.