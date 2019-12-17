Jollibee Foods: Overseas Losses Overshadow Domestic Growth Potential

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed quick service restaurant chain operator Jollibee Foods Corporation (OTCPK:JBFCF) (OTCPK:JBFCY) [JFC:PM] currently trades at 28.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 32 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yields of 1.1%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Jollibee Foods. While I like Jollibee Foods Corporation for its dominance of the limited-service restaurant market in the Philippines and the market's future growth potential, I don't think the stock's forward P/E close to 30 times sufficiently compensates for the risks associated with its loss-making overseas businesses, Smashburger and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Readers are advised to trade in Jollibee Foods shares listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker [JFC:PM] where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.5 million and market capitalization is above $4.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Started in 1978 and listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange in 1993, Jollibee Foods is the largest quick service restaurant chain operator in the Philippines operating restaurants under the following brands: "Jollibee", "Chowking", "Greenwich", "Red Ribbon", "Yong He King", "Hong Zhuang Yuan", "Mang Inasal", "Burger King", "Highlands Coffee", "Pho24", "Hard Rock Cafe", "Dunkin' Donuts", "Smashburger", "Tim Ho Wan", "Tortas Frontera" and "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf".

The company operates 3,238 outlets in its home market the Philippines, and it manages 2,625 overseas outlets in the U.S., China, Canada, Vietnam, UAE, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Italy, and the U.K. Jollibee had a 51.5% market share of the limited-service restaurants market in the Philippines in 2018, based on Euromonitor research.

Jollibee Foods operates via three business segments, the food service segment (operations of quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products that are sold to both owned and franchised outlets), the franchising segment (franchising of the company's quick service restaurant store concepts), and the leasing segment (leasing of store sites to the company's independent franchisees).

Near-Term Headwinds But Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Intact

Jollibee Foods' total system wide sales increased +7.7% YoY to PHP57.4 billion in 3Q2019, due to contribution from new stores (+6.6%), same-store sales growth (+2.5%), which were partially offset by currency exchange rate changes (-1.4%). 9M2019 same-store sales growth, referring to restaurants that were already open for at least 15 months, was +2.2%. Specifically, the company's domestic business in the Philippines achieved a +10.8% YoY increase in system wide sales in 3Q2019, of which +7.5% came from new stores contribution and +3.3% was derived from same-store sales growth. Jollibee Foods' Philippines outlets account for approximately three-quarters of revenue.

Jollibee Foods' weak same-store sales growth is noteworthy. The company's overall same-store sales growth was +6.9% in FY2018, and market consensus is expecting a same-store sales growth rate of +3.4% for full-year FY2019 versus 9M2019 same-store sales growth of +2.2%.

The company's same-store sales growth is significantly lower this year, and the domestic weakness is due to a couple of reasons.

Firstly, the Philippines' inflation rate was at a 10-year historical high in mid-2018. Although the inflation rate has started to decline in 2019, there was still some impact on domestic consumption this year which affected Jollibee Foods' domestic same-store sales growth.

Secondly, Jollibee Foods' "Red Ribbon" (cake and pastry restaurant chain acquired in 2005) outlets suffered from lower sales due to a hiccup in product supply as the company moved to a new production facility in the south of Metro Manila. The company had 489 Red Ribbon outlets in the Philippines out of a total 3,238 domestic stores as of end-September 2019.

Thirdly, there was a ban on the import of live hogs and pork products in the majority of the country's provinces due to African Swine Fever. This had an adverse impact on Jollibee Foods' restaurant outlets selling pork products, such as Chowking (Chinese cuisine food chain) and Mang Inasal (barbecue fast food restaurant chain). As of end-September, Jollibee Foods had 602 Chowking outlets and 586 Mang Inasal outlets in the Philippines.

Lastly, apart from traditional competitors in the form of other quick service restaurants, Jollibee Foods faces increased competition from convenience store operators and online food delivery aggregators. According to a Euromonitor research report on the limited-service restaurant industry in the Philippines published in April 2019, convenience store operators and online food delivery aggregators have been stepping up their game. Convenience stores in the Philippines such as FamilyMart and 7-Eleven are launching new concept stores incorporating more dining space and a wider food selection. Ready-to-eat products are increasingly becoming a key revenue driver for convenience store operators.

Also, traffic jams are getting worse in Metro Manila, and this is another factor driving the growth in online food delivery services, apart from lifestyle changes. Third-party delivery platforms have helped to accelerate the growth of food service players, especially those without their own in-house delivery, creating more competition for Jollibee Foods. Jollibee Foods also has a presence on third-party delivery platforms in the country like GrabFood and Foodpanda, apart from delivery websites for certain of its restaurant brands.

On the positive side of things, market consensus expects Jollibee Foods' overall same-store sales growth to improve from +3.3% in FY2019 to +5.5% in FY2020 (but still lower than FY2018's +6.9%), as some of these short-term headwinds such as Red Ribbon supply issues ease by next year.

More importantly, long-term growth prospects for Jollibee Foods in the Philippines remain intact.

Jollibee Foods' market share in the domestic limited-services restaurant market has remained stable at between 49.7% and 51.5% in the past five years. The company maintains a healthy lead over global fast-food giant McDonald's Corporation (MCD), which had a 17.4% market share in 2018. Euromonitor forecasts the retail sales value and the number of limited-service restaurants to increase by five-year CAGRs of +12% and +7% to PHP507.1 billion and 23,372 outlets (or an average of 1,388 new outlets per year) respectively by 2023.

The company opened 290 new stores (175 domestic and 115 overseas outlets) and closed 128 stores (63 domestic and 65 overseas outlets) in 9M2019. Jollibee Foods' target is to add 200-300 new outlets every year in the Philippines, which should be achievable considering that there is room for further store penetration outside Metro Manila and specific cities within Metro Manila.

Continued Losses For Smashburger

Jollibee Foods' long-term goal is to achieve a 50-50 split (versus 75% of revenue from domestic business now) between domestic and international business operations, and this has led the company to embark on overseas acquisitions which have been a drag on profitability. The company's net profit was down -25.5% YoY at PHP4.5 billion for 9M2019, despite recording an one-off gain of PHP1.34 billion relating to the purchase of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (transfer of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's trademarks to a company in Ireland led to a positive revaluation gain associated with the trademarks following a third-party independent valuation). Losses at Red Ribbon (discussed in an earlier section) and Smashburger were responsible for Jollibee Foods' earnings decline year-to-date.

The financials of Smashburger, an American fast-casual hamburger restaurant chain, were consolidated with that of Jollibee Foods starting April 17, 2018. Jollibee Foods first acquired a 40% stake in Smashburger in October 2015, prior to increasing its stake in the company to 85% and 100% in April 2018 and December 2018 respectively. Jollibee Foods operated 341 Smashburger outlets (most of which are in the U.S.) as of end-September 2019.

While Jollibee Foods had earlier set a target for Smashburger to achieve breakeven in 2020, it does not seem likely given continued weak results for Smashburger in the recent quarter. In 3Q2019, Jollibee Foods' international business achieved a +0.5% YoY increase in system wide sales and a -3.3% YoY decline in North American system wide sales. If Smashburger was excluded, Jollibee Foods' international business would have delivered a +4.9% YoY growth in system wide sales and a +8.9% YoY growth in North American system wide sales. This illustrates how much of a drag Smashburger has been for Jollibee Foods and its international business operations.

Jollibee Foods has implemented several initiatives to turn around the Smashburger, but results thus far suggest these initiatives have yet to register a positive impact. These initiatives include closing under-performing stores (15 Smashburger stores closed year-to-date), opening new stores in the East Coast (where growth momentum and profitability of existing stores located there have been good), reducing the number of SKUs (Stock Keeping Units), launching new products, improving food quality, discontinuing the old practice of discount coupons, and directly reducing prices permanently instead.

A structural issue with Smashburger is that its stores are spread across more than 30 states in the U.S., which implies that it does not enjoy economies of scale in terms of advertising and distribution despite a decent store footprint of over 300 outlets.

Recently Acquired Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Is Also Loss Making

Jollibee Foods announced the acquisition of coffee and tea shop chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on July 24, 2019, and the financials of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf were consolidated with that of Jollibee Foods on September 24, 2019. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has 1,174 outlets as of end-September 2019 with operations in 27 countries globally. This is a significant acquisition, as Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is expected to account for 14% of Jollibee Foods' system wide sales and 26% of the company's total store count on a pro-forma basis.

There are pros and cons associated with Jollibee Foods' recent acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, especially when compared with the company's prior acquisition of Smashburger.

On the positive side of things, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf was actually EBITDA positive for FY2018, despite negative operating income and net income. Specifically, all of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's stores achieved positive EBITDA in FY2018, with the exception of outlets in the U.S. resulting from high operating costs. This implies that cost reduction initiatives, especially in the U.S., will be a quick and easy way for Jollibee Foods to restore Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to profitability.

There are two other cost levers that Jollibee Foods could employ to improve the profitability of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The first is to optimize the production mix of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's higher-cost manufacturing facility in California and its other lower-cost manufacturing facility in Malaysia. Jollibee Foods' "Highlands Coffee" coffee chain operates a coffee roasting facility in Vietnam, so the company has relevant expertise. The second is to increase the proportion of franchised stores for Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, as most of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores in the U.S. are directly operated, implying a higher cost structure.

Taking the above into consideration, Jollibee Foods is targeting break-even for Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf by FY2021.

On the flip side, there are two key issues that investors should be concerned with regarding Jollibee Foods' acquisition of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Firstly, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf generated approximately two-thirds of its sales from the U.S. in FY2018. While the U.S. is the single market that is a drag on Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, it is also the most important market for Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in terms of revenue contribution. If Jollibee Foods fails to turn around Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's U.S. operations successfully, it is unlikely to achieve its FY2021 break-even target for Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Secondly, management attention is precious, and Jollibee Foods now has to manage the turnaround of both Smashburger and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at the same time. Also, while Jollibee Foods and its brands have been a great success in the company's home market the Philippines, the experience with Smashburger suggests that operating in overseas markets brings a totally different set of challenges.

Valuation

Jollibee Foods trades at 35.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 28.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP221.20 as of December 13, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 32 times.

Jollibee Foods offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.0% and 1.1% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Jollibee Foods include slower-than-expected domestic growth, widening losses for its overseas business operations, higher-than-expected raw material costs and overpaying for future acquisitions.

