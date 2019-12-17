Rio Tinto: A 5.9%+ Yield With Double-Digit Total Return Potential

Between the 5.7% yield, 3-4% annual earnings growth, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, Rio Tinto possesses 9.0-10.0% annual total return potential over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Rio Tinto is the fact that the company is trading at what I believe to be a 3% discount to fair value.

Similar to BHP Group, Rio Tinto offers a 5.7% yield if investors are willing to overlook its 2016 dividend cut and maintain a long-term perspective.

Continuing upon my coverage of examining mining and diversified metals companies where I initiated coverage in BHP Group, I'll be covering another large cap mining and diversified metals company this week.

The company that I'm referring to is Rio Tinto (RIO).

I will be examining the safety and growth potential of Rio Tinto's dividend, Rio Tinto's operating fundamentals and risks, in addition to the valuation aspect of an investment in Rio Tinto.

I'll then conclude the article with my estimate of Rio Tinto's annual total return potential over the next decade.

A Reasonably Well Covered Dividend

It's always prudent to examine the safety and growth potential of a dividend, especially when the yield of that dividend is hovering around the 6% mark as is the case with Rio Tinto's dividend.

I will be examining Rio Tinto's EPS and FCF payout ratios in the previous fiscal year to determine the safety of Rio Tinto's dividend going forward.

According to pages 145-146 of Rio Tinto's 2018 Annual Report, the company generated $10.663 billion in earnings attributable to owners of Rio Tinto against $5.356 billion in dividends paid out during FY 2018, for an earnings payout ratio of 50.2%.

Moving to FCF, Rio Tinto generated $11.821 billion in operating cash flow in 2018 against $5.430 billion in capital expenditures, which works out to $6.391 billion in FCF.

Against the $5.356 billion in dividends paid out during FY 2018, this is equivalent to an 83.8% FCF payout ratio.

As indicated in Rio Tinto's results through the first half of 2019, the company approved an interim dividend of $2.5 billion, which represents 50% of underlying earnings. The special dividend of $1 billion that was also announced brings the company's earnings payout ratio to around 70%.

When I also take into consideration that Rio Tinto's balance sheet is firmly investment grade, I would rate Rio Tinto's dividend as safe given the volatility of the industry it operates in.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the cyclical nature of the industry that Rio Tinto operates in and the high risk operating environment (one only has to refer to Vale as a case study of a worst-case scenario), it isn't surprising that Simply Safe Dividends rates Rio Tinto's dividend as borderline safe.

Next, I'll be examining the growth potential of Rio Tinto's dividend in the years ahead.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When I consider that Rio Tinto has been able to post double-digit improvement in EBITDA and even stronger improvement in cash from operations and FCF, I believe that Rio Tinto has the ability to deliver 3% dividend growth over the long-term considering that its payout ratio is about where I'd like it to be.

Now that I've established an expectation for dividend growth going forward, I'll be delving into Rio Tinto's operating fundamentals.

Stable Operating Fundamentals, A Firmly Investment Grade Balance Sheet, And Experienced Management

Image Source: Rio Tinto October 2019 Investor Seminar

Behind BHP Group, Rio Tinto is the second largest publicly traded mining and diversified metals company in the world.

Rio Tinto's business is divided into the following operating segments:

Iron Ore: As per Marketwatch's description of Rio Tinto, the Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. This segment accounted for 43.2% of Rio Tinto's revenue in 2018 according to page 165 of Rio Tinto's 2018 Annual Report.

Aluminum: The Aluminum segment produces bauxite, primary aluminum, and alumina. The segment comprised 28.5% of Rio Tinto's 2018 revenue.

Copper & Diamonds: The Copper & Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products. This segment made up 15.1% of Rio Tinto's revenue in 2018.

Energy & Minerals: The Energy & Minerals segment includes businesses with products such as borates, salt, titanium dioxide feedstock, and uranium. The segment composed 13.3% of Rio Tinto's 2018 revenue.

Other Operations: The Other Operations segment includes the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. The segment was immaterial to Rio Tinto's revenue in 2018, contributing to the remaining portion of Rio Tinto's revenues.

Now that I have discussed the basics of Rio Tinto's business, I'll be covering the growth prospects of the company.

Image Source: Rio Tinto October 2019 Investor Seminar

As illustrated above, Rio Tinto has boasted respectable ROCEs and EBITDA margins throughout an entire business cycle, which is a testament to the capabilities of Rio Tinto's management team (more on that later).

Image Source: Rio Tinto October 2019 Investor Seminar

From an operational standpoint, Rio Tinto was able to deliver 3% top line growth YOY through the first half of 2019 and excluding the impact of the divestiture of the company's coal businesses last year, underlying revenue growth was 7%.

Additionally, Rio Tinto was able to grow its EBITDA by double digits, as well as improve its cash from operations and FCF as a result of high cash conversion in the first half of 2019.

Rio Tinto is planning on capex of $6.5-$7.0 billion annually over the next few years, which will be devoted to projects such as the $1.5 billion investment in the extension of the Kennecott copper mine in Utah, extending its life until at least 2032.

This particular project is expected to commence in 2020 and is included in Rio Tinto's capex figures through 2022.

The rationale for the investment in the expansion of this mine is that Rio Tinto believes "Kennecott is uniquely positioned to meet strong demand in the U.S. and delivers almost 20% of the country's copper production... this investment means it will continue to be a source of essential materials into the next decade."

Another prominent project for Rio Tinto is in the Iron Ore segment, with a $749 million project in Pilbara iron ore operations to sustain production capacity in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

The Western Turner Sycline Phase 2 mine will help with the mining of existing and new deposits, while including the construction of a new crusher and conveyor system to lower greenhouse gas emissions from the mine by 3.5% with road haulage.

The project is expected to begin construction in the first quarter of next year, and first ore from the crusher is expected to occur in 2021.

Overall, Rio Tinto's commitment to maintaining capital investments will allow the company to grow its revenue and underlying earnings over the long-term, with inevitable fluctuations in the company's revenue and underlying earnings as commodity prices fluctuate.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Aside from Rio Tinto's stable operating fundamentals, the company also possesses a firmly investment grade balance sheet, with A2 and A credit ratings from Moody's and S&P and stable outlooks, respectively.

Supporting these investment grade credit ratings are the debt metrics illustrated above.

Rio Tinto's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.29 over the last 12 months is well below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 1.5 for mining companies, which suggests the company's debt is well under control.

Rio Tinto's net debt to capital ratio of 0.11 over the last 12 months is once again significantly below Simply Safe Dividends' preference of below 0.4 for mining companies, which shows that Rio Tinto possesses a conservative capital structure.

Finally, Rio Tinto's interest coverage ratio of 28.09 over the last 12 months is well above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of an interest coverage ratio of at least 8.

Not only does Rio Tinto boast decent operating fundamentals and an investment grade balance sheet, but the company also benefits from an well-versed management team at the helm.

Leading Rio Tinto is CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques, who has served in his current role since 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Jacques held the positions of CEO of Rio Tinto's Copper group, and later as CEO of Rio Tinto's Copper & Coal Group.

Before joining Rio Tinto, Mr. Jacques spent over 15 years in a variety of positions throughout Europe, South East Asia, India, and the US. These positions were primarily within the aluminum, bauxite, and steel industries. Mr. Jacques most notably served as Group Director of Strategy for Tata Steel Group from 2007 to 2011.

Mr. Jacques has also held an external appointment as Chairman of the International Copper Association since 2014.

Simply put, Mr. Jacques has held a variety of positions throughout his career spanning 3 different continents, which I believe gives Mr. Jacques a unique perspective that will help in continuing to guide Rio Tinto in the right direction.

CFO Jakob Stausholm is a relative newcomer to his position and to Rio Tinto, having joined Rio Tinto in his current role in September 2018.

Prior to his current position with Rio Tinto, Mr. Stausholm was Group CFO and Executive Director at the integrated transport and logistics company A.P. Moeller - Maersk A/S from 2016 to 2018.

Before his time at A.P. Moeller - Maersk A/S, Mr. Stausholm was Group CFO of the global facility services provider ISS A/S, and a non-executive director of international energy company Statoil ASA from 2009 to 2016. Mr. Stausholm also worked for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) for 19 years in numerous finance positions globally and as chief internal auditor for the group.

Like Mr. Jacques, Mr. Stausholm possesses a wealth of experience in a variety of industries, which I believe will prove beneficial to Rio Tinto going forward.

When I consider that Rio Tinto's operating fundamentals are stable, its balance sheet is investment grade, and its management team possesses a wide variety of experience across industries, I believe that Rio Tinto is capable of being a solid long-term investment if acquired at a fair price.

Risks To Consider:

Although Rio Tinto is a world-class mining company, that doesn't mean the company is without its share of risks that investors must be comfortable with before investing in the company, and occasionally monitor going forward.

Similar to BHP Group, Rio Tinto is exposed market risks, which can have a material impact on the company's financial results at any given time (page 67 of Rio Tinto's 2018 Annual Report).

The first market risk to Rio Tinto is the fact that the company operates in numerous markets throughout the globe, which means the company is exposed to the possibility of unfavorable currency fluctuations and geopolitical issues, although these types of fluctuations tend to even out over time and are quite neutral to a company's financial results over the long-term.

The more notable risks associated with an international presence come from a regulatory standpoint (page 71 of Rio Tinto's 2018 Annual Report).

If there are any significant modifications to existing regulations that govern Rio Tinto's operates or there are any new regulations imposed in key markets of Rio Tinto, this could result in additional compliance expenses, which could weigh on the company's profitability going forward.

There is also the risk that Rio Tinto could be found liable for violations of regulations in the future (regardless of how strong a company's internal controls are, controversy is an inevitability), which would likely result in significant fines and penalties imposed on Rio Tinto.

Expanding upon the risk of geopolitical issues, Brexit and the trade war between the US and China threaten to adversely affect much of the global economy if undesirable outcomes manifest themselves (i.e. a hard Brexit or a failure to resolve the ongoing trade war between the US and China).

While the market is more confident in a soft Brexit than a hard Brexit, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about whether a soft Brexit will be achieved and the geopolitical fallout of a hard Brexit will be avoided.

And although the US and China have reached a trade deal that is enforceable and is a step in the right direction toward a productive relationship between the two countries, there are still issues that need to be addressed that haven't been to date, so there is the risk of a failure to resolve the trade war remains.

Any downturn in the global economy would undoubtedly lead to a decline in commodity prices, which would prove to be a challenging short-term bump in the road for Rio Tinto to navigate.

If economic conditions deteriorate on a scale similar to the level of that experienced during the Great Recession, commodity prices could decline drastically.

This could even prompt Rio Tinto to cut its dividend out of caution while the economy and commodity prices recover, and financial results improve with the economic recovery, although I do believe that Rio Tinto's dividend will deliver 3-4% annual growth over the long-term.

With that said, Rio Tinto may not be an ideal investment for those that are conservative income investors. If income investors choose to invest in Rio Tinto, I would advise that they weight their positions accordingly due to the increased risk profile of mining and diversified metals companies compared to more defensive industries.

Another risk to Rio Tinto is from a strategic perspective (page 68 of Rio Tinto's 2018 Annual Report).

Although Rio Tinto has achieved strong returns on invested capital or ROIC in recent years, there is always the risk that the company is unable to continue operating at the efficiency that it has been.

If Rio Tinto is unable to develop its future projects in line with its budget estimates and timeline estimates, this would have a detrimental impact on the company's financial results going forward, which would reduce Rio Tinto's ROIC in the future. An inability to complete projects on time and on budget could also harm Rio Tinto's growth potential.

The final particularly notable risk to Rio Tinto and other mining and diversified metals companies is that the industry is fraught with operational risk (page 70 of Rio Tinto's 2018 Annual Report).

As I had mentioned in my article on BHP Group, the mining and diversified metals industry faces significant operational risk.

Because of the imperfect world we live in, there is always the risk that an event similar to that of Vale's Brumadinho disaster could transpire at one of Rio Tinto's operations.

Like the economic and commodity risk that I discussed above, a tragedy that results in the loss of life and extensive damage to surrounding properties would be very costly to Rio Tinto, which may even prompt the company to cut its dividend in an attempt to right the wrong of such an event.

This was the case with Vale, and there's no reason to believe that it wouldn't be the case with its peers.

While I believe I have covered many of the key risks associated with an investment in Rio Tinto, I certainly haven't covered all of them. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing Rio Tinto, I would refer interested readers to pages 67-72 of Rio Tinto's 2018 Annual Report.

A Great Company Trading At A Discount

Next, I'll be examining the valuation aspect of an investment in Rio Tinto to determine the extent to which I believe the company is undervalued.

The first valuation metric that I will use to arrive at a fair value for shares of Rio Tinto is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

As indicated by Simply Safe Dividends, Rio Tinto's forward PE ratio of 9.5 is significantly lower than its 5 year average forward PE ratio of 10.8 despite improving fundamentals.

Assuming a reversion in Rio Tinto's forward PE ratio to 10.5 and a fair value of $63.80 a share, Rio Tinto is trading at a 9.5% discount to fair value and offers 10.5% upside from the current price of $57.72 a share (as of December 14, 2019).

The next valuation metric that I'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of Rio Tinto is the 13 year median Shiller PE ratio.

While Rio Tinto's forward PE ratio is well below its 5 year average, it's important to also take into consideration the Shiller PE ratio because this accounts for the cyclical nature of corporate earnings, which I believe can provide a more complete picture of a company's valuation.

According to Gurufocus, Rio Tinto's Shiller PE ratio of 18.68 is basically in line with its 13 year median of 17.61.

Assuming a reversion in Rio Tinto's Shiller PE ratio to 17.61 and a fair value of $54.41 a share, Rio Tinto is trading at a 6.1% premium to fair value and poses 5.7% downside from the current price.

The third and final valuation method that I will use to determine the fair value of Rio Tinto is the 5 year average dividend yield.

As per Simply Safe Dividends, Rio Tinto's current yield of 5.73% is well above its 5 year average yield of 5.21%.

Assuming a reversion in Rio Tinto's yield to 5.50% and a fair value of $60.18 a share, Rio Tinto is priced at a 4.1% discount to fair value and offers 4.3% upside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above for Rio Tinto, I arrive at a fair value of $59.46 a share.

This implies that shares of the company are trading at a 2.9% discount to fair value and offer 3.0% upside from the current price.

Summary: Rio Tinto Offers An Attractive Yield With Reasonable Total Return Potential Over The Next Decade

Much like BHP Group, Rio Tinto's recent dividend history is left with the blemish of the dividend cut of 2016. For investors that are able to look past that and take into consideration that the fundamentals of the company have materially improved over the past few years, Rio Tinto is worth a look.

With the exception of 2012 and 2015, Rio Tinto has generated respectable returns on equity. Rio Tinto's debt metrics have also materially improved as the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio was below 0.3 in the past 12 months, which suggests Rio Tinto would have no issues paying off its debt if it chose to do so.

Despite the risks of an economic slowdown, Rio Tinto's recent operating results also demonstrate that the company is managing to grow its earnings, and as a result of its stellar balance sheet, the company is positioned better than it was in 2016 to withstand a downturn without cutting its dividend.

Overall, there is no guarantee that Rio Tinto will be able to continue to steadily grow its dividend year after year without an occasional bump in the road, but I remain confident that the dividend will be higher 5 years from now, 10 years from now, and so forth.

Adding to the case for an investment is the fact that Rio Tinto is undervalued by 3%. While this isn't necessarily a lot and those with large positions already should wait for a better price, I believe the current price represents a buying opportunity for those that don't already own a position in the company.

Between the 5.7% yield, 3-4% annual earnings growth, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, Rio Tinto possesses 9.0-10.0% annual total return potential over the next decade.

