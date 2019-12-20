Don't Be Fooled By The Low 4% Yield On BCV.

The fund is likely to pay a large special distribution next month which probably drove the discount tightening.

BCV has run recently and closed the discount. We recently recommended swapping out of it, which I did on Monday.

In truth, when markets are up like they are, these trade more like dampened vol stock trackers.

The fund gets you access to the convertible bond space which, in theory, gives you the upside of stocks and downside of bonds.

BCV is a unique convertibles fund that really gets you exposure to equities with a 0.77 beta. In other words, it moves with SPY at 77% of the movement.

Bancroft Fund (BCV)

This is an old fund run by GAMCO, the asset management business of Gabelli Mutual Funds. Mario Gabelli started what is now known as GAMCO back in 1977. The Bancroft Fund (BCV) was launched back in 1975 and Gabelli took over as the investment advisor only in late 2015.

Gabelli's convertible portfolio management has been a part of the business since 1979 with institutional portfolios. In 1986, they launched their first 40 Act mutual funds.

Bancroft ("BCV") is a diversified closed-end fund with the objective to provide income, with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund is tasked with investing at least 65% of its net assets in convertible securities.

Convertibles are a unique "hybrid" security that I am certainly no expert in analyzing. They tend to straddle the grey area between stocks and bonds (hence the hybrid) - but here's the catch, they can do either but NOT at the same time. In other words, they can trade as a bond or a stock, but not both at the same time.

Boiling that down, if I haven't already lost you, a convertible bond is a corporate bond that can be converted by the holder (investor) into the common stock of the company.

KEY TAKEAWAYS from Investopedia:

Convertible bonds are corporate bonds that can be exchanged for common stock in the issuing company.

Companies issue convertible bonds to lower the coupon rate on debt and to delay dilution.

A bond's conversion ratio determines how many shares an investor will get for it.

Companies can force conversion of the bonds if the stock price is higher than if the bond were to be redeemed.

GAMCO briefly discuses convertibles in their quarterly commentary.

It is important to understand our stock selection discipline, because price movement in the underlying equity will generally have the greatest impact on convertible securities pricing. The convertible securities market consists of bonds, debentures, corporate notes, preferred stocks, and warrants or other similar securities, which may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock or other equity security of the same or a different issuer within a particular period of time, at a specified price or formula. Converts are "hybrid" securities that combine the capital appreciation potential of equities with the higher yield of fixed income instruments. Our strategy incorporates the purchase of convertible securities that are trading at a premium (above parity) with the common stock, but which generally provide a higher yield, and, over time, capital appreciation.

The convertible space is not large with 457 issues and $214B in market capitalization. In the last quarter, the sub-sector issued 29 new securities raising $14B. This year has been one of the strongest for new issuance since the Financial Crisis. New issuance tends to coincide with higher rates as investors who are buying these securities mostly from technology and health care companies want the upside of the stock.

From their most recent commentary:

The Barclays Convertible Index has an average current yield of 2.44%, an average premium to conversion value of 34.8%, and a 58 delta (a measure of equity sensitivity). When combined with the 2.3 year duration (a measure of the indices interest rate sensitivity), these characteristics make the asset class a place to consider as an alternative approach to equity investments. The convertible securities market is in a balanced position: the yield and duration of these securities continue to offer downside protection, while the delta of the index provides significant potential for capital appreciation.

The convertible space has a fairly good, long-term track record. This is the global convertibles index vs. the MSCI ACWI Total Return index from early December 2018 through January 31, 2019. The goal is to show the downside protection that convertibles offer during a market selloff.

(Source: Bancroft Fund Commentary)

The theory is that convertibles move on equity exposures as the market moves higher while their characteristics (convexity) means that the downside is somewhat capped by the bond features.

Fund Characteristics

Total net assets: $164M

# of holdings: 109

Expense ratio: 1.30%

Turnover: 17%

Leverage: 19%

Avg daily volume: 12K

Distribution: $0.25 quarterly

Distribution yield: 3.94%

The Distribution

Most CEF investors are in it for the income. BCV is unique with its quarterly distribution and more growth-oriented convertible strategy. It is definitely one of the lower yielding convertible CEFs. It pays a quarterly rate of $0.25 plus (usually) a special distribution. The distribution policy is based on calc of 5% of NAV.

The fund intends to pay a minimum annual distribution of 5% of the fund's trailing 12-month average month end market price OR an annual amount sufficient to satisfy the requirements of a registered investment company to avoid the excise tax (those are the specials). In the cases where the fund does not earn the 5% from its investment, it can return gains or capital.

Despite the lowest distribution among the convertible sector, it has the best performance track record. Remember, Gabelli has only managed the fund since 2015 so the track record longer than 5 years was under a different investment advisor.

(Source: CEFdata.com)

The Portfolio

Convertibles tend to be issued more from growth companies that cannot issue at a low rate of interest (or fixed coupon). Tech companies tend to dominate the convertible space as the upside in the equity is a good "offset" from the lower coupon.

BCV has about a 20% exposure to the computer software sector with health care second at 15%.

(Source: N-CSR)

The top holdings have a lot of recognizable names and is a good illustration in the type of strategy they employ. The Advanced Micro Devices position pays just 2.125% but, again, you get the upside of the stock. Alibaba is a high-flying tech stock as well where you are basically better that the stock rises significantly. The bond coupon is trivial compared to that trade-off.

(Source: N-CSR)

The market is fairly homogenous and most of these funds trade more so with the equity than the debt. So as tech stocks go up, the convertible securities rise. And that rise lifts all boats in the space. Using acamus' CEFAnalyzer correlations tool, you can see the high correlations among the top funds. Anything with a correlation above really 85%, you are getting very similar movements.

(Source: CEFanalyzer)

Concluding Thoughts

Since this is not a debt fund, there is no use in looking at coverage ratios and UNII levels. They are immaterial here. NAV movement is the key determinant of anything here. And the market will dictate the special distribution at the end of the year. Given the market move this year, I have little doubt that we will see a fairly decent sized special distribution announced soon. The recent run up in the price could be investors anticipating it and buying in advance just like the PIMCO twins (PCI)(PDI) have seen in the last month.

(Source: CEFConnect)

In our most recent weekly commentary, we suggested a swap trade for those that own BCV. One of those investors was me so I sold it at $25.55 per share and replaced it with Advent Convertible & Income (AVK) at $14.80.

I still like BCV better than the rest of the space and would look to swap back should the discount widen back out to -7% or -8%.

The fund gets you a bit different exposure though I would clearly put this as part of your equity allocation over anything else. Some use a "hybrid" category for it but these things move much more like stocks than bonds, just with slightly less volatility. You could think of them as a less-than-1-beta pool of tech and health care stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.