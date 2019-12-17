Approval Of The Spark Deal Only Part Of An Expanding R&D-Driven Opportunity At Roche

As one of the largest pharma companies out there, I suppose it stands to reason that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) would have an above-average level of newsflow, but tracking the developments at Roche over the last couple of months has been like trying to sip from a firehose. It’s well worth trying, though, as these developments have been quite positive and only enhance the long-term value proposition of Roche shares.

Spark Is A Go

After a tortuous review process, Roche finally got approval from both the U.S. and U.K. governments to close its acquisition of Spark (ONCE). Despite the long, drawn-out process, neither the U.S. nor the U.K. will require the company to divest assets, as the respective bodies concluded that Roche really wouldn’t have incentive to quash either Spark’s or its own hemophilia A programs.

While I don’t want to ignore the potential long-term value of Spark’s hemophilia programs, I have always thought that this was a platform technology type of acquisition, with Roche acquiring Spark’s knowhow in gene therapies to apply it across a wide range of potential disease categories (including Spark’s present focus on rare diseases and ocular diseases. This is the largest deal Roche has done since its $8 billion-plus acquisition of InterMune in 2014, but it will take several years to assess the real value of the transaction.

Oncology Remains A Key Focus

While Roche has done a great job of building its portfolio and pipeline outside of oncology in recent years, the company continues to have a very strong franchise in oncology despite the introduction of biosimilars that compete with its three largest drugs.

At the recent ASH meeting, Roche management made its case for Polivy, an antibody-drug conjugate, for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. While there are CAR-T therapies available (Yescarta from Gilead (GILD), and Kymriah from Novartis (NVS) ), these therapies are expensive, complicated, time-consuming (to prepare), and carry some significant side effects and safety issues. Polivy, by comparison, is an easier, faster, “off-the-shelf” option that has shown encouraging response rates in early-stage studies. With enrollment complete in the Phase III front-line POLARIX study, data should be available around year-end 2020 or early 2021 regarding an opportunity that could 4x larger than the relapsed/refractory patient population where Polivy is currently approved.

Roche also highlighted some encouraging, albeit very early, data from two bispecific antibodies – mosunetuzumab and CD20-TCB. Both were tested in NHL populations, with mosunetuzumab showing good results (37% overall response rate, 19.5% complete response) in a population with aggressive disease (including patients whose cancer continued after stem cell therapy, and the responses have been durable. In an indolent NHL population, the results were stronger (ORR of 63%, CR of 43%), and the responses were likewise durable. Given the results, Roche is considering the possibility that this drug could be staged as a rescue therapy after CAR-T failure/relapse, or prior to CAR-T therapy. With the other compound, Roche saw an ORR of 54% in a heavily pre-treated NHL population when combining the bsAB with Gazyva, as well as “encouraging” data in a combination with Tecentriq.

Going back a little farther, the late November IMbrave 150 Phase III results of Tecentriq and Avastin versus Nexvar (the current standard of care) in hepatocellular carcinoma (a type of liver cancer) were very impressive. The Tecentriq combo produced a 42% reduction in risk of death despite the fact that Nexvar performed better in this study than in its prior SHARP pivotal study (with an overall survival of 13.2 months versus 10.7 months). Although the difference in progression-free survival was arguably not as impressive (2.5 months), the overall opportunity as a front-line therapy could be around $3 billion including the Chinese market. Both Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Merck (MRK) saw failures with their respect PD-1 drugs (Opdivo and Keytruda).

Looking ahead, Roche will be reporting three read-outs of its Akt inhibitor ipatasertib in three types of cancer (HR+ breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and prostate cancer) in 2020. Roche will also be moving ahead with its SERD drug GDC-9545 for breast cancer, with management claiming best-in-class potential (and Sanofi (SNY) management claiming the same about their drug).

Two Significant Opportunities To Watch Outside Of Cancer

Roche has also had a few interesting developments in its non-oncology portfolio since my last update on the company. Most interesting to me was the mid-November update on Gazyva in lupus nephritis. Response from the drug has improved from 35% of patients seeing complete renal response at week 52 (versus 23% for the placebo) to 40% at week 76 (versus 18% for the placebo) with a better safety profile than the placebo. It takes about six months for the drug to start showing efficacy, but Roche claimed that this could be “practice-changing” efficacy in a condition that has had little in the way of successful new drug development in quite a while.

Roche won’t likely have the market all to itself, though. For starters, I’m not optimistic that the FDA will approve the drug without a Phase III study, and that won’t start until the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Aurinia (AUPH) are already in Phase III testing with their drugs (Benlysta and voclosporin). I’m not all that concerned about Benlysta, but voclosporin could be a real competitor, though it is very difficult to compare the two drugs due to different efficacy definitions, patient populations, and so forth. Even so, a successful drug here could generate blockbuster ($1B-plus revenue) for Roche.

Less surprising to me, but hardly insignificant, were the successful Phase II results from the SUNFISH study of risdiplam. An oral treatment for Type 2 / 3 SMA, Roche has already filed the NDA and the FDA gave them a late May PDUFA date. While Roche will have to fight for its market share in the SMA field against Biogen (BIIB) and Novartis, I believe the drug has a compelling profile (looking at safety, administration, efficacy, cost, et al as a total package) and could be a $1B drug for Roche.

The Outlook

To fully detail all that Roche has been up to would require an article at least three times as long and would likely even then still leave out a few programs. I believe the important takeaway is that Roche has a broad and deep R&D effort, and one that is also balanced between late-stage assets and potentially disruptive early-stage compounds. On top of that, Roche’s current portfolio of approved drugs is performing well and biosimilar penetration may be plateauing in Europe, while U.S. competition has been slow to start (but will arrive sooner or later).

I’ve made a few more fine-tuning adjustments to my model (to account for positive clinical updates like Tecentriq in HCC and Gazyva in LN), but my basic thesis hasn’t really changed. I’m expecting Roche to generate around 5% to 6% compound EPS growth over the next four to five years, roughly 3% long-term revenue growth, and 4% to 5% long-term FCF growth, supporting a high single-digit annualized prospective total return for investors.

The Bottom Line

I still regard Roche as a good buy-and-hold name in pharmaceuticals, though I won’t pretend there aren’t some potentially higher returns to be had elsewhere. While R&D success ebbs and flows for all pharma companies, Roche seems to have meaningfully improved its R&D efficiency and I believe there are still worthwhile rewards to come from this for today’s shareholders.

