Sugar Rises To A New High In 2019

Sugar is a crucial ingredient in a host of food products. The sweet commodity is also the primary input in the production of ethanol in the world's leading producer of sugarcane, Brazil.

Sugar can be a highly volatile commodity. Since 2016, the price has traded between 9.83 and 23.90 cents per pound. Since the 1970s, the low has been 2.29 cents and the high, 66 cents per pound. In 2019, the range narrowed to 10.68 to 13.67 cents, with the high coming last week. Sugar futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange and are in the soft commodities sector of the raw materials asset class.

The current decade will come to an end in just a couple of weeks, and the sweet commodity is heading into 2020 in bullish mode. The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market is via the futures and options that trade on the ICE Exchange. For those who do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile world of futures, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) does an excellent job replicating the price action in a portfolio of futures contracts. Spreading the risk across three delivery months often makes CANE underperform the price action in the nearby contract on the upside but outperform it on the downside.

Bullish price action since September

On September 12, the price of nearby March sugar futures fell to a low at 11.74 cents per pound, while the continuous contract low was at 10.68 cents.

As the daily chart highlights, March sugar futures have made higher lows and higher highs over the past three months. The September low was the lowest price of 2019 and since late September 2018 when sugar futures fell to a decade low at 9.83 cents per pound on the continuous contract. Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the daily chart had risen into overbought territory last week. The metrics crossed lower as the price of the sweet commodity corrected to a low at 13.22 cents on Monday, December 16. At 14.05%, daily historical volatility has been stable at a level that is low for the historically volatile sugar futures market.

Open interest is rising with the price

Meanwhile, the open interest metric had been steadily increasing with the price of sugar since early October.

As the chart illustrates, the total number of open long and short positions in the sugar futures market moved from 869,732 on October 4 to 1,010,408 contracts on December 16, a rise of over 16.2%. Increasing open interest and rising price tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

The price action in the sugar futures market has been bullish over the past three months.

A rally despite the Brazilian currency

Since Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, local production costs are in the Brazilian currency. At the same time, the futures market employs the US dollar as the international pricing mechanism for sugar, so the soft commodity is highly sensitive to the price action in the real-dollar currency pair.

The multiyear low in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar came in September 2015 at $0.23040, after the currency pair declined from a high at $0.65095 in 2011.

The monthly chart of the foreign exchange relationship shows that at the $0.24615 level on December 16, the real continues to bounce around the low. While the price action in the currency pair has not provided support for the price of sugar since the mid-September 2019 low, it could be a sign that either lower production, rising demand, or a bit of both have been pushing the price of sugar futures higher.

Levels to watch in the sugar futures market

Over the past decade, the price of sugar has traded from 9.83 to 36.08 cents per pound. The high was in 2011 when the Brazilian real was on its high at the $0.65 level, and many commodity prices hit cyclical peaks. In September 2018, the price of sugar fell to its lowest level since 2008, when it traded to 9.83 cents. Last August and September were the first time sugar futures probed below 10 cents in a decade.

The monthly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators have been rising with the price of sugar over the recent months. The rise in open interest is also a bullish technical factor for the futures market. At 16.12%, monthly historical volatility is a lot closer to lows than highs over recent years as the price of sugar has not experienced a price spike since last October when the price moved from 9.83 to 14.24 cents over one month.

Sugar futures rose to a new high for 2019 at 13.67 cents last week, which stands as the first level of short-term technical resistance. Above there, the 2018 high at 14.24 cents is the first critical level on the upside. If sugar can climb above the October 2018 peak, it could run into resistance at 15.50 cents on its way to the 2016 high at 23.90 cents, the level it reached in 2016, which is the ultimate technical target on the upside. Technical support is at 10.68 cents, the 2019 low, and 9.83 cents, the 2018-decade low in the sweet commodity. Keep in mind that the sugar futures market can be highly volatile as it has a long history of doubling or halving in price over relatively short periods.

CANE is the sugar ETF product

I continue to believe that risk-reward favors the upside in the sugar futures market. The most direct route for a risk position in sugar is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product provides an alternative for those who do not participate in the future market. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

CANE has net assets of $12.11 million, trades an average of 35,050 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio.

On the weekly chart, the price of nearby sugar futures fell from 12.78 in mid-June to 10.68 cents in September, a decline of 16.4%. The price then rose to a high at 13.67 last week, a rise of 28%.

On the downside, CANE moved from $7.23 in mid-June to $6.28 in September amounted to a decline of 13.1% as the ETF outperformed sugar futures on the downside. CANE reached a high of $7.08 per share last week. The gain of 12.7% on the upside underperformed the price action in the sugar futures market because the most significant move was in the nearby futures contract.

Sugar rose to a new high for 2019 last week at 13.67 cents per pound. The pattern of higher prices makes the next target on the upside is the October 2018 peak at 14.24 cents. I am a buyer of sugar on dips over the coming weeks.

