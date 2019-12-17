Lovesac: Beware The Burgeoning Losses

Lovesac is a company with very little room for scaling efficiencies. With EBITDA losses doubling year-over-year, it's unclear if Lovesac can ever hit true profitability.

In addition, Lovesac saw gross margins decline, and losses continued to mount as heavy marketing and showroom expenses brought down the bottom line.

Despite the fact that Lovesac rolled out two new products, the Lovesac Power Hub and the Storage Seat, the company was unable to arrest a massive deceleration in growth rates.

Many niche IPOs tend to lose their luster after several quarters in the public spotlight, and Lovesac (LOVE) is no exception to this rule. The quirky maker of sofa furniture called "Sactionals" went public last summer at a lofty price of $16 per share. It briefly got its moment in the sun earlier this year, when a bullish market that cared little for profitability cheered on Lovesac's >40% y/y revenue growth and sent its share price briefly above $40.

Now, however, that market climate has turned. Growth is no longer the all-important driver; and red ink weighs much more on stock sentiment than earlier this year. Unfortunately, Lovesac got hammered on two counts as it reported its third-quarter results: not only did its growth slip dramatically from last quarter, but it also saw a reduction in margins and a steep miss on profit estimates. Shares of Lovesac, on a steep decline since May, are now near all-time lows just above $10:

The erosion of ~75% of shareholder value (~$500 million) over the past six months coincides with a business that has begun to show its true colors - at the end of the day, Lovesac is a low-margin furniture seller that is saddled down with heavy showroom and inventory costs. Though Lovesac has attempted to position itself to Wall Street as a high-end, millennial brand, the truth is now exposed that Lovesac can't avoid the heavy expenses of traditional retail brands - and lacks the scale to execute properly.

With a market cap now hovering at $156 million, investors may be tempted to jump in and buy the dip. I, however, have been bearish against Lovesac since its IPO and continue to be so, especially now that investors are more able to see through Lovesac's marketing veil and judge the company more on its fundamental merits. When a growth company sees revenue growth decelerate (indicating a maturity phase), we'd want to see margins expand, thereby proving the validity of the business model - but in Lovesac's case, Q3 did the opposite.

Furniture is also a category that inspires little brand loyalty, and especially if the economy veers into a recession in the medium term, it's difficult to see Lovesac and its >$1,500 sectionals competing with the likes of IKEA. IKEA, in particular, has been modernizing its collection and appealing more to millennials through the introduction of products like smart blinds and Sonos-branded speakers (SONO). Wayfair (W) is another low-cost furniture option that has proven highly popular among millennials, who can choose from thousands of items in Wayfair's catalogue and use in-app AR features to test furniture from the comfort of their homes. In order to compete, Lovesac may have to make pricing concessions to remain relevant - which would only drive its gross margins south again.

Steer clear of this name and invest elsewhere; this is a stock that has begun an unmistakable death spiral.

Q3 download: both growth and margins see significant drops

Let's now dive into Lovesac's third-quarter results in greater detail:

Figure 1. Lovesac 3Q19 results Source: Lovesac 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew only 25% y/y to $52.1 million, widely missing Wall Street's mark of $54.2 million (+30% y/y) by a five-point spread. Even worse, we note that Lovesac's growth rate tumbled dramatically from 45% y/y growth in Q2.

Lovesac blamed the drop in growth to a delay in several showroom openings. Adding insult to injury, Lovesac also dropped its growth outlook, contradicting its own message that the revenue growth was simply pushed out rather than extinguished. Per CEO Shawn Nelson's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Some of our expected third quarter top line growth was curtailed by strategic timing delays that have shifted a handful of new showroom openings from the third into the fourth quarter. We will finish the year with 90 total showrooms, which is a 20% increase over last year. We are now past Black Friday and a few weeks into our critical fourth quarter where we are already experiencing greater than 42% growth versus fourth quarter last year. While we continue to expect a strong Q4, we are narrowing our full year sales growth expectations to 40% to 42% versus the prior 40% to 45% in order to reflect our actual Q3 sales results. Importantly, we still expect to deliver a positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year, even after the pressures put on this business by the special China tariffs, which we have made rapid progress toward mitigating already as outlined in our previous report."

In my view, the fact that Lovesac's showroom openings have this much of an impact on growth only further highlight how alike Lovesac is to traditional retail. And because Lovesac's showroom costs make up such a large portion of its revenues, we doubt Lovesac can ever achieve true operating leverage and hit profitability while maintaining a modicum of growth.

Unfortunately, Lovesac's growth decline was also accompanied by a fall in margins. Gross margins this quarter declined to 50.7%, 370bps worse than 54.4% in the year-ago quarter. Nelson believes that the company will be able to recover gross margins, albeit slowly:

We believe that we are through the worst of our gross margin degradation and can expect a slow but steady recovery of the gross margin line beginning in Q1 of next year. This expected recovery will be caused by previously purchased inventory cycling through the register, along with heavily discounted China-made inventory, along with goods manufactured in Vietnam and Malaysia actually being sold and flowing through our P&L as the majority of our cost of goods sold."

Unfortunately, Lovesac's operating expenses have also ramped up. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 60bps to 47.0% of revenues, while advertising and marketing costs jumped to 13.9% of revenues, up 150bps from 12.4% in the year-ago quarter.

As a result, Lovesac's pro forma EPS of -$0.46 missed Wall Street's consensus of -$0.42. The company's adjusted EBITDA losses have also magnified to -$3.7 million (a -7.2% margin), versus essentially break-even in 3Q18; year-to-date, adjusted EBITDA losses have doubled:

Figure 2. Lovesac adjusted EBITDA Source: Lovesac 3Q19 earnings release

Lovesac's losses also have a very near-term implication for liquidity. Year-to-date, Lovesac has burned through -$36.4 million in operating cash flow, and another -$6.8 million in capex - making for negative free cash flow of $44.2 million through the first nine months of FY19. For a company whose balance sheet only has $27.9 million in cash remaining, and limited equity financing options due to a depressed stock, Lovesac may feel the crunch very soon.

Key takeaways

If it's not yet abundantly clear why Lovesac should be avoided, all you need to know is the following sound bites:

Lovesac's growth is declining, as it relies heavily on showroom openings which have slipped into future quarters. Given its tight cash balances, Lovesac may not have much more cash to invest in more showrooms

Competition is stiff, and the popularity of lower-cost furniture outlets like IKEA and Wayfair may push Lovesac to discount prices

Gross margins are already in decline without any pricing concessions, and Lovesac's growing red ink may push its cash balances to the brink

Steer clear here; this stock has plenty of room to fall further.

