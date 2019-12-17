A Lack Of Business Confidence Could Stymie FedEx
About: FedEx Corporation (FDX), Includes: AMZN
by: Shock Exchange
Summary
FDX reports quarterly earnings Tuesday.
Revenue has been negatively impacted by weak global trade.
Industrial production is also in decline. Businesses may have less confidence in the future.
Lack of business confidence is likely hurting spending. It could stymie FDX this quarter.
FDX remains a sell.
Source: CNBC
FedEx (FDX) reports quarterly earnings December 17th. Analysts expect revenue of $17.59 billion and EPS of $2.79. The revenue estimate implies a 1% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following