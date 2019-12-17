Misplaced Fears About Alibaba; Defending China's IP Protection

There could come a time when investors risk seeing their returns fall behind that of those who have a greater proportion of their portfolio comprising Chinese stocks.

By ALT Perspective

Last week, the announcement by the Trump administration on the United States and China reaching a 'Phase One' trade agreement caught the market by surprise. Many, including me, had expected some deferment of a potential deal till after December 15, the date which the next set of additional tariffs would kick in, given the complexity and expressively firm stances by both parties on several items being negotiated. Global stock markets, and, of course, including Chinese ones (FXI)(CQQQ), rose on the news. Some gains were pared as market players realized the terms might not be as substantial as desired, an outcome widely predicted.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), appreciated a paltry 0.43 percent for the week with contrasting performances of its constituent stocks. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) staged a strong jump of 7.25 percent despite one of its affiliates, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) plunging 8.20 percent, a demonstration of the value of its businesses diversity. Ironically, the latter had held an inaugural awards ceremony aimed at raising its profile. E-commerce player JD.com widened its valuation gap with rival Pinduoduo (PDD) after gaining 3.25 percent while the latter lost 2.83 percent.

Source: Tencent Music Entertainment

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for a convenient reference, especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent section, I will discuss China's intellectual property protection and a look back at a key concern some shareholders had of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) which surfaced when the stock wasn't doing so well a few months ago.

Data by YCharts

Misplaced fears about Alibaba

With the price of Alibaba's ADR above $200 after a good run-up this year, it is a good time to revisit a serious concern raised just a few months ago that probably played a key role in holding down stock then. The official retirement of Jack Ma, the attention-grabbing co-founder of Alibaba, as the Chairman of the group company, reignited speculations that the Chinese government could find the technology giant a threat, with the possibly unfounded fear of nationalization worrying some shareholders, even though the move to step down was revealed a year ago.

The New York Times had July 2014, just months before the U.S. IPO of Alibaba, published an investigative article revealing that Alibaba had sold shares to investment firms with "deep political connections". It further specified that the senior executive ranks of the investment firms "included sons or grandsons of the most powerful members of the ruling Communist Party." The shares sold in September 2012 included New Horizon Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by the son of China’s prime minister at the time, Wen Jiabao.

The son of Wen Jiabao, Winston Wen, was reportedly arrested early last year. The arrest of a 'princeling' was once thought impossible, given the necessary due respect to be accorded to the elders, which extends to their relatives. The fact that it happened showed the determination of the Xi administration in rooting out ill practices. A month later, Duan Weihong, also know as Whitney Duan, who was one of the central figures in the earlier mentioned investigation by The New York Times was also said to be detained after being "uncontactable for a considerable period."

More recent reports that the co-founders of Alibaba have been buying multi-million dollar houses in Singapore fueled further speculations that insiders are aware of rising risks of persecution, taking preemptive actions and making escape plans. Sun Tongyu, also known as Toto Sun, who was formerly president of Alibaba Group's consumer-focused e-commerce site Taobao, had in 2015 purchased a sole penthouse for S$51 million (US$38 million), setting a record absolute price for a Singapore penthouse then. Mr. Sun is the husband of fellow Alibaba co-founder Lucy Peng.

Another Alibaba co-founder, James Sheng, also known as Sheng Yifei, had reportedly in 2018 picked up a bungalow on a stretch of road known for premium private housing for S$50 million, supposedly after becoming a Singapore citizen. In July this year, it was Jack Ma himself who was suspected to be building a two-story bungalow with a basement and swimming pool on a 30,000-sqft site he had purchased. According to Vulcan Post, Jack Ma’s wife, Zhang Ying, is believed to be a Singapore citizen.

Wild theories have apparently been pushed aside as investors clamored for Alibaba shares. Lest we see a resurfacing of the above-mentioned issue, let's discuss why we should be concerned. Wouldn't it be kind of preposterous to think that the Chinese government would destroy a sprawling enterprise like Alibaba to squash a few rivals, especially at a time when the Chinese economy is increasingly dependent on consumption to counteract the slowdown in manufacturing? To put it another way, would the Chinese government throw the baby together with the bathwater?

Not that readers need a reminder but Alibaba has long moved beyond just an e-commerce platform. It operates several subsidiaries involved in myriad sectors - Cainiao in logistics, Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF)(OTC:ALBBY) in healthcare, Alibaba Cloud in cloud, and Alibaba Pictures (HKSE: 1060, SGX: S91) in entertainment, just to name a few. It has also invested directly or indirectly in numerous startups and companies such as Lazada, an e-commerce player focused on Southeast Asia, South China Morning Post, a century-old Hong Kong-based, English-language newspaper, as well as AutoNavi, a Chinese map and navigation company, among others.

Its financial arm, Ant Financial, operates MYbank which is an online bank that specializes in lending to small businesses. MYbank extends loans to corporate borrowers that are typically shunned by traditional lenders. Such funding has helped many entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and hire more employees as they expand, growing the economy. The Fortune magazine ran an effusive article in July titled Jack Ma's MYbank Is Revolutionizing Chinese Lending on the financial service.

Chinese buying properties overseas including Singapore is a common phenomenon, widely attributed to a reasonable diversification of assets. Becoming a Singapore citizen has its benefits which may not necessarily be because someone is trying to escape persecution. If that was the case, it probably isn't a very wise choice. Chong Ja Ian, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, suggested in a recent article that the Singapore government could be pressured to comply with Chinese requests for the extradition for individuals residing or transiting in Singapore despite not having a formal extradition treaty.

Shareholders of Alibaba should perhaps pay more attention to how the technology giant is doing to support the Chinese economic growth as that is a better barometer into its importance in the society. How well is Alibaba helping businesses to create jobs? How well is Alibaba facilitating the transformation in the economy to be more sustainable? How well is Alibaba serving the consumers? These are the three most critical questions that shareholders should seek the answers for periodically, in my opinion.

China's intellectual property protection is much maligned

In the fact sheet appended to the 'Phase One' agreement, the chapter on intellectual property was listed foremost. "Numerous longstanding concerns in the areas of trade secrets, pharmaceutical-related intellectual property, geographical indications, trademarks, and enforcement against pirated andcounterfeit goods" were supposed to be addressed in the IP chapter.

A prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly mentioned the unveiling of Alibaba's first self-developed chip processor dubbed the fastest RISC-V processor designed to date. The development came in the face of criticism over China’s apparent lack of intellectual property rights (‘IPR’) protection, with critics calling enforcement efforts lacking bite, resulting in rampant and often blatant violations.

However, China has, in fact, saw its IPR royalty payment increase double-digit percentages for 20 consecutive years. In 2018, IPR royalties jumped 24 percent year-on-year to $35.8 billion. Curiously, if Chinese companies are indeed blatant in copying, why do they need to spend billions in IPR? If the state hackers have been stealing corporate secrets on behalf of the local businesses on a regular basis, why did the IPR royalties rise for over two decades on a fast clip?

The continued reliance on foreign technology came despite a strong innovation-driven development imperative in recent years. China spent the equivalent of 2.18 percent of its GDP or $293 billion on research and development, with the number of patent applications rising 16.9 percent year-on-year to 4.32 million globally.

To shake off its negative image as a nation of copier, Chinese IP officials have been stepping up their crackdown on infringements and IP protection efforts. For instance, IP enforcement officials have been reported to be walking the grounds at product exhibitions such as the mega China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou to uncover offenders brazen enough to display their wares publicly. All these actions happened before the potential agreed on measures on intellectual property protections as part of the touted 'Phase One' trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. isn't clean in the area of respecting IP. Declassified documents have revealed that CIA agents had decades ago 'kidnapped' a Soviet Lunik spacecraft to study it in detail. Whether the efforts subsequently helped to accelerate the American lunar program or not is debatable but the act itself showed the U.S. was guilty of espionage and appropriation of IP.

The ongoing trade conflict could push China to develop at a quicker pace of domestic technological innovations. There are two drivers. One is the well-documented denial of American technology for use on Chinese products that is best exemplified by the handicap placed on Huawei.

The second is the false accusation of ethnic Chinese scientists and researchers based in the U.S. for espionage on behalf of China. This was highlighted recently following the award of the American Physical Society’s Andrei Sakharov Prize to Chinese-born American physicist Xiaoxing Xi.

Chinese Americans have increasingly raised the alarm on "growing racial profiling" of their community by federal agencies amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Mr. Xi was holding the esteemed position as the chairman of Temple University’s physics department until May 2015, when FBI agents stormed into his house outside Philadelphia and arrested him on spying charges. The agents reportedly had guns drawn and hauled him away in handcuffs in front of his wife and young daughters.

While federal prosecutors dropped the charges four months later, the damage to his reputation, career, and finances was done. Ironically, Mr. Xi has the unpleasant episode to thank for his latest award. Following his arrest, he became an advocate in distinguishing international scientific collaboration from scientific espionage and was recognized for his "steadfast advocacy in support of the U.S. scientific community and open scientific exchange".

Unfortunately, Mr. Xi did not think whatever he and other advocates had done were enough to dispel suspicions. He warned Chinese scholars that they "don’t have to do anything wrong to be accused of Chinese spying." Such a hostile environment could backfire, with foreign talents deciding they might as well formally work for China, even if they have nothing to do with the country in the past. The Chinese government would surely welcome them with open arms. Scientists who have intentions to work in the U.S. might also be deterred from doing so for fear of being wrongly accused.

All these have contributed to a reversal in the direction of innovation. Abacus, a section focused on the Chinese technology space published by South China Morning Post, a media outlet owned by Alibaba's Jack Ma, detailed in a report how features of Chinese apps are now being copied around the world. A glaring example cited was Tencent's WeChat, whose super-app model was emulated by Indonesian ride-hailing company Go-jek, Japan’s LINE (LN)(OTC:LNNFF) messaging app and most notably, Facebook (FB) in the US.

Last month, I spoke to several Chinese graduates who studied in the U.S. and returned to China to work despite the seemingly attractive proposition to continue staying in the U.S. They explained their move to me, unanimously saying they risked falling behind their fellow countrymen if they remained in the U.S. for too long due to the rapid pace of change in their home country.

There could come a time when investors risk seeing their returns fall behind that of those who have a greater proportion of their portfolio comprising Chinese stocks. How soon that would be is up for debate. Signs are pointing to Chinese technology firms being more innovative and prompt in adapting to Chinese consumer needs. Reliance on copying the West might not be able to get one far in China.

I highlight an indirect example of TAL Education (TAL) providing the parents and guardians of students enrolled in its classes with television screens to monitor the class proceedings. This is an explicit demonstration of the phrase 'helicopter parenting', a parenting style used to describe the Chinese parents' strong grip on their children. I don't see a similar service offered by American education providers.

An outlet of TAL Education's (TAL) First Leap where parents can view the classroom proceedings televised on screens. Source: ALT Perspective

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, FB, JD, NTES, BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.