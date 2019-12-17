How Underestimated Are The Renault's Hidden Assets?

We compare these assets with the market capitalization, showing how deep the undervaluation of Renault is even in case of bad business performance.

These assets are not visible when the investors take a quick look at the financial ratios. The corporate structure conceals many positive aspects from a direct quantitative analysis.

In the following paragraphs, we enumerate a list of assets which many investors are ignoring when analyzing Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY). We start with the most simple ones and continue with the most subjective aspects, ending with a comparison against the market capitalization. Most of them are not obvious for some investors who take a quick glance. It is necessary to study the corporate structure between Renault, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) , Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and other subsidiaries. Another cause for undervaluation is the prejudice regarding Renault. Although it is not a premium brand manufacturer, it has some interesting related businesses as we will see. The next diagram will help to understand the basic structure of Renault:

Net cash in Renault

This may be the most obvious hidden asset explained in this article. We just need to look at the balance sheet and note that the sum of cash and financial assets is higher than the financial liabilities by an important margin. We will exclude some financial assets such as the 1.53% stake in Daimler, which will be incorporated together with the other stake in Daimler by Nissan. In the most recent report at the end of June 2019, we calculate the net cash is around €1.5 billion.

Non-current financial assets = €989 million

Sales financing receivables = €43,216 million

Current financial assets = €1,554 million

Cash and cash equivalents = €16,566 million

Non-current financial liabilities = € 7,583 million

Current financial liabilities = €3,422 million

Sales financing debts = €47,150 million

Provisions for pension and other long-term employee benefit obligations - long-term = €1,674 million

Provisions for pension and other short-term employee benefit obligations - short-term = €64 million

Financial investment in Daimler = €915 million

Net cash = Financial assets + Cash and cash equivalents - Financial liabilities - Financial Investment in Daimler = €1,517 million

Source: Renault 2019 H1 Interim Report - Balance sheet

In this calculation we have excluded the stake in Daimler because we want to include it separately. The fair value of this investment is broken down in the financial report, which is € 915 million at the end of June 2019. The stake in Nissan is accounted as ‘Investments in associates and joint ventures’, so there is no need to subtract it from financial assets.

We could consider that some cash will be necessary for the operating business, but we also need to take into account that this balance sheet is registered just after the distribution of the annual dividend. It corresponds with the moment of lowest net cash for the company. So the number €1.52 billion is not a bad reference.

Net cash in Nissan

The financial position in Nissan is also obvious. Nevertheless, it is not so clear when investors analyze Renault. They often allot a separate valuation to Nissan and, after that, they include the proportional value of Nissan to the assessment of Renault. However, it makes sense to dig deeper in Nissan’s assets and classify them.

Firstly, Nissan has an important excess of financial assets. We are going to exclude the 1.53% stake in Daimler, which will be incorporated later. At the end of September we find these financial assets and liabilities:

Cash on hand and in banks = 1,090.8 billion yen

Sales finance receivables = 7,080.9 billion yen

Securities = 257.3 billion yen

Investment securities = 1,300.2 billion yen

Short-term borrowings = 851 billion yen

Current portion of long-term borrowings = 1,503.4 billion yen

Commercial papers = 769.4 billion yen

Current portion of bonds = 733.8 billion yen

Bonds = 1,359.2 yen

Long-term borrowings = 2,397.5 billion yen

Net defined benefit liability = 362.5 billion yen

Financial investment in Daimler - fair value 09/30/2019 = 91.7 billion yen

Financial investment in Renault - fair value 09/30/2019 = 275 billion yen

Source: Nissan 1H 2019 Interim Report

In this case, the financial stakes in Daimler and Renault are classified as financial assets, so we need to subtract them. The calculated net cash in Nissan is 1,386 billion YEN or €11.25 billion. Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, so we could assume that 43.4% of the cash - or €4.88 billion - will go to Renault in the long run. We can explore some limitations to this argument, as maybe Nissan has to face some penalties, exchange rate movements or a recent low profitability. Besides, some of the cash in hand is necessary to operate the business. Therefore, we are going to reduce the previous net cash estimation to €2 billion, just for margin of safety.

One conclusion is clear: Nissan has a very strong balance sheet and that will have an impact, in the long run, through dividends. Although Nissan would not be able to increase significantly its dividends, this financial position almost ensures some cash infusion to Renault overall. For instance, it seems that Nissan will not need to raise capital in a possible automotive downturn.

Renault has 6.5% stake in its own shares through Nissan

This is the most curious situation of all the hidden assets. Renault has 43.4% stake in Nissan, but Nissan also possesses a 15% stake in Renault. Therefore, Renault benefits from its own shares in Nissan. To illustrate this phenomenon, let’s see a numerical example. When Renault distributed €1,036 million among its shareholders in 2018, Nissan received a total amount of €155.4 million for its 15% stake in Renault. If Nissan uses this cash to distribute another dividend, Renault would get back €67.4 million from the initial dividend. In practice, this structure works as if Renault has 6.5% of treasury stock. However, due to the crossed shareholdings, it is not so obvious for quantitative investors and analysts.

In our view, the market capitalization of Renault is 6.5% lower than we observe in financial media. Of course, it is necessary to exclude the interests generated by Nissan’s stake in Renault when analyzing the profits. Does it change the valuation after all? It could stay the same, but this alternative way to present the data will provide a clearer picture of Renault. Moreover, this approach allows us to understand why this value will come to the surface slowly, i.e., we need to wait for the dividends of the next decade to benefit from the effect. As a matter of fact, both companies are distributing relevant dividends, so the net cash mentioned above is not only real, but also it is coming to the shareholders gradually.

Stakes in Daimler

Both Renault and Nissan have stakes in Daimler. But yet again, Renault has a proportional stake in Daimler through Nissan. The direct stake is 1.53% and the indirect stake 0.664%, so the total stake in Daimler is 2.194%. This approach of separating the financial stakes in other companies allows the investor to make different assumptions for the valuation of these shares. For instance, in our view, Daimler is also undervalued and it is necessary to adjust these assets upward.

We have already subtracted both financial stakes from the previous net cash estimations, so we are not counting these assets twice. The 2.194% of Daimler has a market valuation of €1,184.7 million. We think that Daimler is also undervalued, but we will use this reference for simplicity in the final estimations.

Diversification in other businesses

It may appear that in this article we are considering just the hidden financial assets of the company, but there are other aspects of Renault that matter for the assessment of the business and are unknown to many people. Some investors think that it does not matter if Renault sells cars or engines for other manufacturers because all of it is still automobile business. However, other optimistic analysts of the automotive industry perceive that Renault brands are weak. They may think exclusively about the brands such as Renault or Dacia, clearly less admired than Mercedes, BMW or VW brands.

The point is that Renault is also selling components for other manufacturers. So far, they have been manufacturing combustion engines and gearboxes for Daimler. It is not clear if this collaboration will continue in the future, but Renault is also supplying components for Renault Trucks, which is owned by Volvo AB since 2000. In the assessment of Renault, it is a mistake to evaluate just the brands of the company and ignore the other segments of business.

As many other manufacturers, Renault operates a financial segment including not only loans for customers, but also car sharing services - Zity. Besides, the alliance Renault-Nissan is the leader in electric vehicles sales in Europe, something positive for the new regulation which will be in effect in Europe in 2020.

Potential in emerging markets: Eastern Europe, Africa, South America and Asia

The idea of the weakness of Renault’s brands is ignoring the fact that the low and medium-price car business is well fitted for some emerging markets. In the early 2000s, the expectations regarding automotive manufacturers were very optimistic concerning its growth potential in emerging markets. It was true, but it became an overoptimistic assumption. Nowadays, investors have shifted completely, as they have very pessimistic expectations for these companies. However, the growth potential in new emerging markets such as Africa and some South American countries could compensate for the mature markets in Europe and North America.

Eastern Europe economies continue growing nicely, at least they are doing better than Western Europe. In 2018, Renault completed the acquisition of the Russian manufacturer Avtovaz, an operation which allows the integration of platforms and a larger scale in Europe. Besides, Renault has a strong presence in other markets such as South America, Africa and East Asia. The whole picture is larger than the narrative in the developed markets, which focuses on the importance of regulatory risks.

Point of friction: the relationship between Renault and Nissan

One of the problems of incorporating the assets in Nissan for the assessment of Renault is that the latter does not have total control over them. Despite having a majority of shares, Nissan remains in theory an independent company in terms of decision-making. It is true that Renault has a big influence on the board, but not full control.

Tensions were reported by the media after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Renault and Nissan. However, we do not consider that one single person is key in such a large organization, which has been operating and adapting itself over the decades. It is true that Nissan’s recent decision of setting the 2019 dividend as ‘undetermined’ is a negative signal, but after that decision, Nissan has appointed a new CEO who seems to be supportive of the Alliance. We cannot exclude that Nissan will restart the dividend in the near future.

On the other hand, being independent has other advantages. Renault would not be liable in case of a Nissan bankruptcy; they would just lose the value of their stake. That is a very rare scenario, as Nissan has a very solid balance sheet as mentioned above. On the operating level, these two companies are very well integrated. They share technology and platforms, and they have been cooperating since 1999 when the alliance started. The last barrier for a total integration is just at the corporate level.

Putting all the pieces together

We can easily separate the accounts of both companies thanks to the accounting criteria to consolidate Nissan. We can add the net cash of Renault excluding the stake in Daimler to the proportional net cash of Nissan. Remember that we have excluded the stake in Renault when calculating Nissan’s net cash. This is going to be considered as treasury stock, reducing the theoretical market capitalization of Renault. The total stake in Daimler is going to be valuated at the current market price. Just from the financial point of view, we obtain that Renault has €4.7 billion of different financial assets after including Renault’s net cash, Nissan’s net cash and the Daimler stake:

Net cash in Renault without Nissan and Daimler = €1.52 billion

43.4% of net cash of Nissan without Renault and Daimler adjusted = €2 billion

2.194% of Daimler = €1.18 billion at 12/13/2019 market price

This is the main and most documented observation of this article: Renault has an incredible financial cushion from different sources. After subtracting the 6.5% treasury stock, Renault would be valuated at €11.7 billion. In other words, almost 40% of Renault’s market capitalization corresponds to the excess of financial assets that we have outlined.

Renault’s operating business and its stake in Nissan’s operating business are valued at €7 billion, which presents an extremely high earnings yield. Just Renault’s operating business is currently generating over €1 billion profit after taxes, and Nissan has a larger global scale. The undervaluation is obvious even adjusting for the economic cycle. The market seems to be expecting that the company will be out of business. After adjusting the fluctuations of the economic cycle, we estimate a reference profit of €2 billion for Renault - €0.85 billion for Renault’s operating business and €1.15 billion for Nissan’s operating business. This means an actual earnings yield over 28% after accounting properly for the excess of financial assets. We can argue for a lower profit, but even in the case of €1 billion profit, the earnings yield is over 14%.

Even Nissan’s recent problems do not justify this undervaluation, indeed, Nissan’s shares have fallen less than Renault’s shares in the last two years. The tensions between the two companies after Carlos Ghosn’s arrest would justify some discount on the shares, reflecting the corresponding risks. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore the financial assets accumulated by the Alliance of these companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNSDF, RNLSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.