Unit Corporation: Trouble In Paradise Again

A going concern from the auditors is very likely in the next annual report.

The bond exchange probably has little chance of success now that the early offer has been extended a second time.

Unit Corporation (UNT) is in financial hot water again. This time easily looks dire compared to other tight times. Management waited too long to solve its problems so now it must go for a bond exchange offer that will probably not fare well with the credit agencies. The problem is that the bond exchange is not doing too well with investors either. The extension of the early exchange offer for the second time indicates the depth of the company's problems.

Prospectus Says It All

Stark realities hit early and often in the prospectus.

Source: Prospectus For Exchange Offer Filed November 12, 2019

There are many ways to state going concern problems without using the official "going concern" warning that auditors use on the annual report. Clearly, things have gotten critical when the type of language shown above appears in the prospectus. The fact that management had extended the offer a second time indicates there may be some more issues behind this than some bulls would be willing to recognize.

Source: Unit Corporation December 16, 2019 Press Release

The offer has now been extended for the third time. So this management is clearly desperate to exchange the debt. The threat above about alternative outcomes is probably narrowing quite a bit at this stage. Normally these many extensions are not worth the effort of the extension. The possibility of unfavorable outcomes for bondholders soars with each extension.

"How will I be taxed under U.S. federal income tax laws on the exchange of the Old Notes for New Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer if I am a United States holder of Old Notes? Although it is not free from doubt, we intend to take the position that the exchange of Old Notes for New Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer is a recapitalization for U.S. federal income tax purposes. In such case, you generally would not recognize any income, gain or loss with respect to the exchange. You should consult with your own tax advisor regarding the tax consequences to you of exchanging your Old Notes for New Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer in light of your particular circumstances. See “Certain United States Federal Income Tax Consequences.”"

Source: Prospectus For Exchange Offer Filed November 12, 2019

When one sees the term "recapitalization" then an investor needs to realize that this is an extremely high risk situation. Then later in the prospectus, the real challenge is revealed:

Source: Prospectus For Exchange Offer Filed November 12, 2019

The prospectus makes clear that they need all old notes tendered to make this a viable alternative. That is nearly an impossible goal. Realistically, management needs such a large amount converted that a small amount could be redeemed for cash to effect the rest of the transactions necessary.

There is evidently a strong need to relax covenants as this primarily gas producer with a drilling rig subsidiary is being hit by a lack of drilling activity as well as lower gas pricing. This company is definitely in the wrong businesses at the wrong time.

But the offer itself is an old conundrum. Clearly, the bond holders that do the best are the ones that wait for the cash offer to redeem the remaining small amount of bonds. Therefore, the more bonds tendered, the stronger the temptation to "sit out" the rest of the holders and receive that cash.

This is a very troubled company so many bond holders would probably prefer to be elsewhere. Compared to the recent bond prices, cash redemption looks like a really good prospect that is just around the corner for a few holdouts. The problem is that the extension of the early offer reveals that there are too many not willing to tender the bonds.

Financials

Interest costs will inevitably begin to climb long term until the industry recovers. While there may be a gas pricing recovery on the horizon, the rig activity levels offer no such hope in the future. Plus banks and lenders just hate uncertainty. Commodity pricing recoveries arrive when they are good and ready. Lenders have long ago given up hoping for such an event to bail out distressed companies.

Source: Prospectus For Exchange Offer Filed November 12, 2019

More importantly, it would appear that the liens offered to not have as much coverage as one would expect. The most profitable subsidiaries are not included in the lien coverage. That could be a huge disadvantage because the assets offered may not have enough value to properly support the price of the new debt should more adverse events occur.

Also, the new notes will not be listed on an exchange. This could really impair liquidity and result in immediate substantial discounts if a proper over the counter market does not develop on its own.

Management appears to be relaxing covenants so they can add more debt in the hope of climbing out of the current financially challenging situation. That should ring alarm bells with any investor, especially an experienced high yield investor.

Even more interesting is the suspension of key covenants should the notes receive an investment grade rating. Investors trading these new secured notes clearly are giving management a much more flexible future at their expense.

Source: Unit Corporation 10-Q Third Quarter 2019

The latest quarter showed greater cash flow than would be expected in the prospectus due to the favorable swing in account balances. The latest 10-Q shows a favorable $48K swing in accounts receivable while accounts payable was increasing. Both of these contributed to an increasingly negative working capital balance that now totals $56K.

Source: Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

As the figures above show, quarterly cash flow is collapsing at a fairly rapid rate. This would go with the default warnings that show in the prospectus. The company is currently in compliance with all of the material covenants. But the rate of cash flow decline shown above for the latest quarter clearly indicates the probability of substantial problems in the near future.

First on the list of problems would be the reclassification of the long-term debt as current because of the accelerated date due if the exchange does not succeed. That acceleration would also be accompanied by a likely auditor concern about going concerns.

Operations

Unit is currently not running any rigs.

Source: Capital One Securities 14th Annual Energy Conference December 11, 2019

That statement is particularly significant because management shows some great rates of return on wells drilled. Anyone who has the rates of return shown in the latest presentation should be able to drill or drill through a joint venture under some very adverse circumstances.

More importantly, the majority of the profitability shown above is in for a sharp decline. Unit is an unconventional operator. Therefore, the most recent wells drilled have the highest production and the highest decline rate. With no rigs operating, the December quarter will be very ugly and a major financial hurricane forecast.

The rig subsidiary is in no position to help with cash flow declines. Rig count is dropping fast in the United States. Any recovery appears to be a while off. Management admits that several rig contracts are due to expire within a year. The current lack of activity and declining activity point to a dim future for the rig division for at least another year or two. The subsidiary currently has most rigs idle and that "most" part appears ready to climb significantly.

Summary

The bond swap is an extremely risky proposition. Most likely, any investors should be nowhere near a situation like this unless they know how to hedge their risks. The common shares are far overpriced by any reasonable measure given the operating situation.

The current barely satisfactory debt ratios appear to be about to change for the worse. Management has responded to this by offering new debt in exchange for the old debt that will enable weaker covenants and less assets pledged for the liens.

The fact that zero rigs are currently drilling indicates that the optimistic presentation in place has very little chance of success. Profitable wells get drilled. Therefore, no drilling indicates that something is missing in the history of the company as well as the current situation. The decrease in cash flow and EBITDA demonstrates some serious problems ahead even if the debt exchange succeeds. Cash flow can drop materially before drilling resumes to begin to replace and grow production.

This very risky investment proposition should be avoided by all but the most experienced investors that know how to handle a very advanced situation like this. Even the bonds appear to be a very dangerous investment. Bankruptcy is a significant future possibility even if the debt swap succeeds. Many would feel that the risk is far too high for the potential gain involved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.