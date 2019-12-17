Antero Midstream: Lock In Your Profits, Correctly Priced For The Risk

The stock is now up around 30%, prompting me to lock-in those profits and look for better midstream opportunities.

Man, what a difference a few days makes and the markets are efficient to some extent. I recommended building out a position in Antero Midstream (AM) as I felt the market was overly bearish on the stock. At the time the stock was trading at a whopping 26% yield and I mentioned that " ...Overall the company is definitely a high-risk play and not for the faint of heart. Still, I believe at these rock-bottom prices, the risks outweigh the rewards. I recommend building a position in this stock." Bit of a typo there too in my original article as I meant rewards outweigh the risks but hopefully you all got the gist of it.

The market quickly realized this mispricing and the stock soon rallied 30% to its current price where it now yields 13% somewhat more in-line with the rest of the industry. Given that price is everything in this market, we now have to ask ourselves again. Is Antero Midstream still a good investment?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Original Thesis

Just a quick recap, Antero Midstream is a growth-oriented natural gas midstream company formed to own, operate and develop midstream energy infrastructure primarily to service Antero Resources (AR).

Antero Midstream is in a riskier part of the midstream spectrum as the company does natural gas gathering and processing which is exposed indirectly to commodity price risk. When natural gas prices are weak, producers are inclined to reduce their drilling investment. When processing spreads are low, producers are inclined to minimize the percentage of their production that is processed, subject to ongoing compliance with pipeline content specifications.

Source: Moody's Midstream Energy Rating Methodology (Registration required)

Further amplifying this business risk is that Antero Midstream primarily services a single customer in a concentrated geographical area and the fact that the natural gas industry has been struggling with low prices over the past few years.

However, despite these business risks, the company has decent-ish (not great or even good mind you) financials when looking at leverage and coverage measures. Antero Midstream has EBITDA/Interest Expense and Debt/EBITDA ratios of 3.4 and 7.6 respectively, based on the latest company data.

So overall, not a great company. However, price is everything and the market was pricing the company as if it were going bankrupt. The 26% yield is higher than similar Junk bond yields of 12.5% and even higher than the 15% junk bond yield during the Euro crisis. I also believed that while troubled, the company wasn't facing bankruptcy and a possible cut to the yield was already priced in. The market seemed agreed with my assessment and the stock rallied to a yield of 13%.

Source: (ICE BofAML US High Yield CCC or Below Option-Adjusted Spread)

The way forward

So what has changed to make the stock rally? The big difference seems to be that parent company Antero Resources announced that it has entered into agreements expected to reduce its gathering, processing and transportation costs by approximately $350 million over the next four years.

The agreements include a growth incentive fee program with Antero Midstream that aligns with the Company's current 8% to 10% compound annual production growth plan through 2021 and additional agreements with other third-party midstream providers.

Antero Resources also announced a $100 million sale of AM shares to Antero Midstream which at these depressed prices is very beneficial to AM shareholders as they can get the shares for cheap and the dividend they need to payout is reduced. The downside to getting these shares cheap is that Antero Resources renegotiated $350 million of midstream fee reductions (AM + 3rd party) expected between 2020 and 2023, approximately the time when the company's hedges will start to fall off. The press release frames it in such a way that Antero Midstream gets a "growth incentive fee program" which implies some sort of upside but this is just "corporate speak" what this is really doing is simply shifting some of the risk of Natural Gas prices to AM.

In some ways having AR being free cash flow neutral in 2020 and 2021 combined, and sustained positive free cash flow in 2022 would benefit AR and AM as a whole and the retiring of shares does reduce dividends to be paid, so until we see the actual numbers of the revised agreement, this news is more neutral to slightly negative for AM shareholders.

Source: Investor presentation August 2019

This doesn't remove though the biggest source of risk for Antero Midstream which is the fact that it is in the natural gas industry. The industry has been struggling with low prices over the past few years due to a glut of cheap natural gas. Companies are shutting down drilling rigs, filing for bankruptcy protection and slashing the value of shale fields. Chevron (CVX), the country's second-largest oil and gas giant is writing down $10 billion to $11 billion in assets, mostly shale gas holdings in Appalachia and a planned liquefied natural gas export facility in Canada.

Midstream companies like AM, despite having certain provisions built in their contracts are not fully isolated from this risk. Given the choice between renegotiating contracts or having producers go into bankruptcy/distress then break the contracts anyway (or get tangled in years worth of legal proceedings), Midstream companies would most likely bite the bullet.

Given these facts, the current 13% yield on AM looks pretty close to fair value. There are other midstream plays out there which have high yields but are not in the depressed natural gas sector such as Holly Energy (HEP), MPLX (MPLX) or Energy Transfer (ET) among others. Is the extra 2-3% yield worth it to be exposed to the NG sector? I think not. If you bought AM when it was yielding 20% up, now is the time to lock-in your profits. Antero Midstream isn't really a good company and since it's no longer cheap, there are opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.