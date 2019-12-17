Boosted By Strong Inspection Numbers, Agriculture Commodities Continue The Trend Higher

Very mild and dry weather pattern to dominate much if not all of the next couple of weeks.

Soybean inspections solid, falling in line with trade estimates; 54% of the 1,259k tons of beans sent to China.

Wheat and corn inspections higher from the week prior and trade estimates; Mexico and Japan were the main destinations.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture prices should continue to trade within a range to higher in the days ahead with this being buying season and with the help of inspections and export data.

Led by wheat, grain futures edge higher on Monday following a mostly positive inspections report; March wheat futures over 3.5%

On Monday, the U.S. March corn futures finished up 1.74% to $3.8762, with the U.S. January soybean futures up 1.42% to $9.2088 and the U.S. March wheat futures finishing higher 3.27% to $5.4938. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 1.30% ($0.19) to $14.78, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 1.25% ($0.19) to $15.54 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 2.51% ($0.15) to $5.73.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 16.6 cents to $5.492, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 17.2 cents to $4.600. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) March contract was up $0.112 at $5.370. Further down the strip, the May contract was up $0.110 to $5.450.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Monday's inspection report strong with wheat and corn inspections coming in more than the week prior and trade expectations; Mexico and Japan the main buyers; 54% of the 1,259k tons of soybeans shipped to China

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending December 12 at 687k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 490k metric tonnes and more than traders' range of 406k-660k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 55%. Mexico (266k) and Japan (180k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 506k metric tonnes, more than last week's 366k metric tonnes and more than traders' range of 299k-490k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 218k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 124k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 16%. Mexico (124k) and Japan (56k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,259k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,402k metric tonnes, but within traders' range of 898k-1,606k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 23%. China (686k) was the main destination.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending December 12, 2019.

Source: USDA

After some near-term cold, the weather pattern turns drastically milder/unseasonably warm and dry through Christmas Week

In the near term, an impressive Polar Vortex (PV) anomaly will knife southeastward from Canada into the eastern Great Lakes and the Northeast U.S. bringing along with it a fairly impressive Arctic air mass through Thursday.

Following that will be the start of what will be a significant warming trend across a vast majority of the country. As upper level troughing develops and strengthens over western North America, including Alaska, Arctic flow will be cut off. Additionally, troughing over western North America will result in broad, expansive, and impressive downstream ridging over the central and eastern U.S. Overall, large scale flow will be zonal allowing for mild Pacific origin air to overspread the continental U.S. This stretch of mild weather that begins later in the week will span through the rest of the year.

There will be cooler changes that take place post Christmas across the country with the bulk of the cooler changes being across Canada and the western U.S. The East U.S. is expected to remain mild through the rest of the year.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 4-9 day (December 20-25) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 4-9 day (December 20-25) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 26-31) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This type of pattern will yield not only very mild conditions but also dry conditions across much of the country.

Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 10 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern over a vast majority of the country over the next week (December 17-24).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Agriculture prices should trade within a range to higher driven by inspections and net export sales data.

