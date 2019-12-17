Fair Isaac: Share Buybacks Likely To End As Cash Reserves Run Low

FICO has also borrowed considerably in recent years and has repurchased so much equity that they now are running low on cash reserves.

Based on normal PE levels and the company's stagnant margins, they'll need to grow revenue 250-350% more for their current valuation to be justified.

While innovative efforts have doubled revenue over the past decade, the stock has risen over 17X.

The Fair Issac Corporation has continued to expand its dominance in the consumer credit rating algorithm business.

The Fair Issac Corporation (FICO) has become a household name due to its general monopoly on the personal credit rating business. Without a doubt, they have been an extremely innovative company. Over the past decade, they have pioneered A.I rating technologies, and have expanded their software base for clients. They have even created a much better system to measure cybersecurity risk called FICO Cyber Risk Score. Most of these innovations have resulted in revenue and earnings growth.

That said, innovation does not necessarily make a stock a "buy". In many instances, the mass public perception of innovation pushes valuations to highly unreasonable levels, giving companies shoes they cannot conceivably grow into. I believe FICO is such a firm today.

To illustrate, take a look at its long-term stock price:

Data by YCharts

Now, what goes up needn't go down for financial assets, but the reality is that a company cannot be worth more than the discounted value of its future cash flows plus the liquidation value of its assets. As will be explained, it is highly unlikely FICO will achieve the revenue growth its stock is currently priced for.

We must also consider regulatory risk as congress, as well as the public, are becoming increasingly wary of monopolies. As one example, the Federal Housing Finance Agency which controls the mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac recently ruled that they must consider alternative rating systems like Equifax's (EFX) VantageScore.

Scoring FICO's Valuation

FICO's massive price rally has been a consistent factor in the market, beating the S&P 500 just every year during the 2010s and netting a 1730% total gain, beating Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOGL).

To a certain extent, these gains were initially justified by fundamentals as the company made significant improvements and saw steady revenue and income gains. However, performance over the past three years does not appear to be justified, particularly when FICO's (somewhat ironic) increase in leverage is concerned.

Take a look at the company's price, revenue, and P/S ratio below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, revenue growth has been extremely high, but price growth has been much higher. Since 2010 the company has doubled its quarterly revenue but seen its stock price increase 17X.

The result is similar when looking at the company's income and operating cash flow:

Data by YCharts

In fact, while their revenue has grown considerably, there have been few increases in efficiency metrics. Across the board, margins are about the same as they were 20 years ago and recent revenue gains have been dependent on labor growth:

Data by YCharts

This begs the question, can FICO continue to increase revenue at their current rate? Most large-cap U.S equities today have a P/E ratio of 24X and have a historical average P/E ratio of 15X so I would estimate that, given no improvement in operating margins, they'll need to boost revenue 240% to 380% in order for their PE ratio to be in the normal range. Remember, they have only increased revenue by 95% over the past 10 years, a strong figure but a much lower rate than necessary to justify the current stock price.

FICO's Ironically Poor Balance Sheet

To my surprise, FICO has increased its leverage considerably over the past decade. While it is partly understandable considering today's low-interest rates, investors do not appear to be taking debt into account.

As you can see in the charts below, the company has increased its liabilities and interest expense considerably since the 2000s:

Data by YCharts

It appears that a significant portion of this debt buildup has not been used to grow operations, but to buy back shares and thereby increase internal leverage.

As I've said before, it is completely reasonable for a clearly undervalued company to use its income to buyback stock. However, it is not reasonable for a company to buyback its stock when it is at such an extreme valuation, particularly when doing so will put cash reserves in jeopardy.

As you can see below, excessive buybacks have caused FICO's cash reserves to run very low:

Data by YCharts

In fact, the company now has less current assets than current liabilities meaning they'll need to raise cash this year and either further increase leverage or put an end to buybacks.

No matter what, they have considerable credit downgrade risk. They currently have a subpar Ba2 rating by Moody's and BB+ by S&P which has not changed in some time despite recent increases to leverage and falling liquidity metrics, as well as an expected 2% revenue loss due to the FHFA decision.

Ironically, I cannot give FICO a good score when it comes to their balance sheet metrics.

The Bottom Line

While this is more speculative, I believe investors are also not properly discounting competition risk for FICO. For now, they have near-total domination of the credit rating business, but calls for competition are growing. The market shrugged off FHFA's decision to call for considering VantageScore, but it may only be the beginning of clients questioning FICO's grasp.

Admittedly, I am no expert on personal credit rating and am indifferent considering the efficacy of Fair Issac's rating system vs. Vantagescore's. But, in all likelihood, even a small increase in market share from a competitor would legitimize the alternative scoring system and potentially cause a rapid shift away from FICO. The "network effects" keeping FICO's dominant position is indeed incredibly strong, but investors would still be smart to discount this risk.

From a fundamental standpoint, FICO is a clear "sell". The company is extremely expensive, has a considerable debt burden, and is not growing revenue at a pace necessary to justify its valuation. While they have been highly innovative over the recent decade, it is uncertain that revenue will continue to grow at such a rate.

Based on its current valuation and fundamentals, I believe the fair value of the stock is closer to $100. If they fail to break the $360-$370 level I may short the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FICO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.