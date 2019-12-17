Hudson's Bay: Retail Challenges And Undervalued Real Estate

However, the US$1.6 billion current valuation also appears to be a bit low, given the comparable from the recent sale of 711 5th Avenue.

The Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship appears to be worth significantly less than US$3.7 billion now, due to weakness in the Manhattan retail market and perhaps an optimistic 2014 valuation.

Reports indicated that the C$10.30 per share Baker bid may not have had the required support yet.

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) has postponed its special meeting of shareholders to consider the deal to go private at C$10.30 (US$7.83) per share to the investor group led by Richard Baker. This came after the Ontario Securities Commission required it to amend and reissue the management information circular for the meeting. Reports indicated that there was not enough support for the bid ahead of the meeting.

I have conflicting feelings about the Baker bid, as I believe that it somewhat undervalues the real estate and the company. However, Hudson's Bay's retail performance hasn't been great and the Baker group doesn't appear to be interested in selling their stake (at least not at C$11 per share). Thus, there is the risk that Hudson's Bay's stock ends up staying well below C$10.30 per share if the bid doesn't go through and no other bids are made.

Real Estate Value

Hudson's Bay estimated that its real estate value was around C$8.75 (US$6.65 at current exchange rates) per share based on recent appraisals (net of debt). Of particular note is the value attributed to the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store, which was valued at C$2.08 billion (US$1.6 billion).

This differs immensely from the US$3.7 billion value from an appraisal in 2014. Hudson's Bay doesn't appear to have provided the 2014 appraisal in its folder of prior appraisals, so one can't make a detailed comparison of the two.

It is true that Fifth Avenue rents have declined amidst the challenges faced by physical retailers. Upper Fifth Avenue (where the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship is technically located) rents may have held up better than Lower Fifth Avenue (which starts across the street south of the flagship store) rents. Overall, Upper Fifth Avenue vacancy rates are high, though, and there has been downward trends in rents.

Thus, I can believe that the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship has declined in value since 2014, and perhaps that the 2014 appraisal was optimistic. However, the sale of 711 5th Avenue for $955 million suggests that the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship store should be valued at more than US$1.6 billion. It is a bit surprising that the sale of 711 5th Avenue wasn't included as a comparable in the recent appraisal as it represents a 2019 transaction involving a large mixed office/retail building that is fairly close to the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship.

The building at 711 5th Avenue appears to be close to 70% (based on total square footage) of the size of the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship, but has only around one-third the amount of ground floor retail space as its footprint is much smaller. The ground floor retail space is by far the most valuable part of the building. A $955 million transaction price for 711 5th Avenue seems to point to a market value that is closer to US$2.0 billion for the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship. This is based on valuing ground floor retail space at around 20 times the value per square foot as space on other floors.

This adjustment would push the value of Hudson's Bay's real estate up to around C$10.84 per share (US$8.24) per share and would theoretically change the TD Securities valuation for Hudson's Bay to a range of C$12.09 to C$14.34 per share (US$9.19 to US$10.90 per share), all else held equal.

Sales Turn Negative

Hudson's Bay's overall sales performance has ended up negative for the second consecutive quarter, as the Saks Fifth Avenue banner has run into some challenges. Saks Fifth Avenue is the largest contributor to Hudson's Bay's total sales, and its -2.3% comps in Q3 2019 resulted in Hudson's Bay's company comps ending up at -1.7%. Previously, Saks Fifth Avenue had been able to negate the negative comps at the Hudson's Bay banner. Luxury retail continues to have some challenges, although the performance of the off-price banner Saks OFF 5TH has been much stronger recently. This is similar to Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) results, where its off-price business has turned positive while its full-price business was at -4.1% in Q3 2019.

The Hudson's Bay banner continues to struggle, with -3.9% comps in Q3 2019, despite prior hopes that changes to its merchandise mix and marketing would start to have an impact in Q3 2019.

The margin and cost performance at Hudson's Bay was stronger, with margins unchanged year-over-year after the impact of liquidating stores was factored out, while SG&A as a percentage of sales went down by 70 basis points.

Conclusion

We have an interesting situation with Hudson's Bay right now. Even allowing for a decline in retail real estate values, it appears that the current C$10.30 per share offer from Baker's group undervalues the company by a bit. The Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship store would be likely worth more than US$1.6 billion if put on the market and sold, given that 711 5th Avenue sold for US$955 million recently, which is a space with approximately one-third of the ground floor space of the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship store.

That being said, Hudson's Bay's retail results remain underwhelming, with at least one of its three banners (and currently two) typically reporting negative comps. If the deal doesn't go through, Hudson's Bay's share price is likely to languish substantially below C$10.30 until another bid is made.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.