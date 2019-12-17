Pacific Drilling: Expectations For 2020

Pacific Scirocco

A little bit more than one year has passed since Pacific Drilling (PACD) emerged from Chapter 11 on November 19, 2018, and then started trading back again on the NYSE. The stock’s path after restructuring has not been easy since Pacific Drilling shares lost about 75% of value this year due to general skepticism towards the offshore drilling industry and the market’s doubt that a company with four rigs under contract can be a going concern in the current market environment. Let’s look at the current position of the company as well as my expectations for 2020 (if you want to take a look back, see expectations for 2019).

Company’s current position

Pacific Drilling finished the third quarter with $356 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.06 billion of debt. The company’s debt maturities are in 2023 and 2024, leaving it with sufficient time to solve its problems. The main worry at this point is Pacific Drilling’s cash flow performance since it has no previous-era contracts and has to rely on modern dayrates. At the same time, the company managed to get integrated services contracts for two rigs, Pacific Santa Ana and Pacific Khamsin, which are on contracts until October-November 2020 and will enjoy higher dayrates. The next intrigue is the future contractual fate of drillships Pacific Bora (on contract from February 2020 to March 2020) and Pacific Sharav (on contract from November 2019 to February 2020). Both contracts have optional wells so the rigs could work until summer and then enter the next “re-contracting wave” on higher dayrates.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore values Pacific Drilling fleet at $1.35 billion-$1.5 billion, providing the company with a comfortable margin above its debt level. However, Pacific Drilling’s cold stacked rigs carry $500 million-$550 million of theoretical value, and their ultimate fate is very important for the valuation of the company.

Expectations

Pacific Drilling is one of the stocks that I would have chosen to make a bold bet on offshore drilling recovery if such a bet fitted my style, so there’s no surprise that I expect improvements for the company in 2020. First, I expect that both Pacific Bora and Pacific Sharav will book higher dayrates. That’s an easy call: Bassoe Offshore lists current dayrates for modern drillships at $195,000 while the current dayrates for Pacific Bora and Pacific Sharav are $190,000 and $185,000 respectively. Second, I expect that the company will get a maiden contract for Pacific Meltem, a top-tier rig that will likely be the main focus of Pacific Drilling’s marketing team in 2020.

I also expect that the other stacked rigs, Pacific Mistral and Pacific Scirocco, won’t get the same attention and will stay stacked in 2020. Another potential catalyst is the outcome of the arbitration on Pacific Zonda (Pacific Drilling booked it as a “receivable from unconsolidated subsidiaries” with a value of $205 million on the balance sheet) which has been in process for several years and whose outcome will likely be announced in 2020. At this point, the market is giving zero value to the potential positive outcome of such arbitration, so any positive surprise will give a boost to Pacific Drilling shares.

The main worry remains the potential cash burn due to the end of the previous-era contract of Pacific Sharav. In my opinion, the current cash cushion is sufficient enough to deal with near-term problems, and the potential favorable outcome of the Zonda arbitration will “close the topic” for several years. That said, Pacific Drilling needs a boost to the floater market recovery just like every other driller that has drillships in its fleet. The whole sector remains highly speculative so manage your risks accordingly – in the past few years, momentum plays have fared much better than buy-and-hold bets in the offshore drilling segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.