Western Midstream: Occidental Fears Have Made It Undervalued

Long-term I think the benefits outweigh the risks for Wes Midstream as it continues to invest in long-term growth.

The company is covering its dividend of more than 13% and remains committed to increasing it.

Wes Midstream (NYSE: WES) is a midstream company structured as an MLP. The company is headquartered in Delaware, however, it has a respectable portfolio centered around the Midwest. The company is majority owned by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), which has a 55% ownership stake. As we'll see throughout this article, Wes Midstream's impressive portfolio of assets should generate strong returns for shareholders despite the Occidental Petroleum overhang.

Wes Midstream Asset Portfolio Overview

Wes Midstream has an impressive and respectable asset portfolio. Now that it's owned by Occidental Petroleum (55% ownership), it's likely that the portfolio's assets will be increasingly integrated with the company's production assets.

Wes Midstream's midstream assets consist of 24 gathering systems, 73 processing and treating facilities, 6 natural gas pipelines, and 13 crude oil / ngl pipelines. Together the company has more than 16,500 pipeline miles. This is an impressive asset base across the Midwest states. Given that oil movement in this region is in high demand, this is a great place to have midstream assets.

The company has a well distributed set of assets with its EBITDA spread across several different basins. The company is currently focusing the majority of its capital in the rapidly growing Delaware Basin. The company has primarily fee-based gas contracts with a >10 year remaining contract life and cost of service contracts. These things all support the company's income.

Wes Midstream Financial Issues

Wes Midstream does have a fundamental issue. It's the same issue that Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) had before it was forced to significantly cut its dividend.

The issue, based on its 3Q 2019, is a fundamental math problem. The company had high natural gas throughput on its system with strong gross margins across the board. The company had $304 million of DCF and a coverage ratio of 1.08x on its dividend of more than 13%, which is a very impressive coverage ratio. That coverage ratio means that from a DCF perspective, the company's dividend is sustainable.

However, the company has also been investing heavily in future growth. The company's annual capital expenditures have been pushing more than $1 billion as the company has focused on growth. For reference, this is a company worth $8.5 billion with more than $1 billion in annual capital expenditures and more than $1 billion in annual dividends.

The company can cover these capital expenditures partially with its earnings, followed by equity issuance or debt. Given the cost of issuing equity, from a dividend perspective, the company can issue debt to grow, however depending on the returns, that shouldn't be done forever. More so, if debt markets sour up to the company, the company might have to cut its dividend if it wants to continue its growth ambitions.

The company seems to be opening up to the risk that it faces, something that is highlighted in its 2020 preliminary guidance. The company is focused on a 20-30% reduction in capital expenditures. That will cut the company's capital expenditures from ~$270 million the past quarter to roughly $200 million per quarter. At the same time, the company is expecting a 10% growth in its adjusted EBITDA.

That growth in EBITDA will mostly likely translate to direct growth in cash flow resulting in DCF of roughly $330 million. The company will still be almost $200 million short on total expenditures. However, the company does seem committed to its dividend - it has announced plans for continued distribution growth on a quarterly basis. That could point towards a dividend approaching 14% by year-end.

However, it's worth keeping in mind that before it cut its dividend, Kinder Morgan said the same things. Still the company does seem to be making the right steps and barring some freeze-up of the credit markets, which I don't see unless oil prices drop significantly, I think it would be able to maintain its dividend.

Fellow contributor, Gary Gambino discussed forecast models about the company being able to cover its dividend with FCF. Assuming 10% annual EBITDA growth and no increase in the company's dividend, along with continued $1 billion in capital expenditures, the company anticipates covering dividend with the FCF by 2023. The company will have to borrow $1.6 billion in debt to reach this point.

That'll push debt above the current market cap. It'll also increase the company's annual interest payments by $100 million between now and 2023.

Potential Share Buybacks

However, there's a simple way for the company to handle it. It's a tough sell for a company with a respectable debt load and strong growth ambition. However, the company could buy back stock.

Assuming the company spends $500 million / year in share buybacks, and the stock price goes up 5% a year over the 2019-2023 time period, the company will be able to repurchase $2 billion in shares or a total of just under 100 million shares over this time period. Let's assume the company increases its dividend by 5% annually, to keep its yield at 13% as its share price increases 5% per our assumptions.

Not only does this mean an annual 18% annual return over the next 4 years, at a market peak, but it means $300 million in saved dividend expenditures. The company's cost of debt, thanks to the low interest environment, is less than 4%. That means that the $2 billion spent costs the company $60 million annually. That means a net of $240 million saved, which can be put towards paying back debt.

Additionally, it's a great deal for Occidental Petroleum (which has a majority stake and is calling the shots) for three reasons.

First, it means a continued growing dividend for Occidental Petroleum's shares. The company's almost quarter billion shares would be earning three-quarters of a billion of cash flow. The company has expensive debt and needs to pay it off and that amount of return is better than what the company could earn by selling its stake. However, secondly, it provides the company with an avenue to sell shares if it needs too.

Lastly, Occidental Petroleum's ownership stake would increase. Given the company's significant Permian Basin production, the synergies by connecting to Wes Midstream's transportation network could be significant. Buying back 100 million shares is akin to buying back more than 20% of the company.

Alternatively, Occidental Petroleum can sell midstream assets to Wes Midstream and raise capital that way while getting cash flow in return.

Conclusion

Wes Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets and strong cash flow generation abilities. The company is already paying out a dividend of more than 13%, however, they're still committed to raising it. They're currently spending $1 billion annually on growth spending and expect 10% EBITDA growth next year and I expect that that growth can continue.

The company's stock has been weighed down. Investors are worried about Occidental Petroleum and its high debt load. They're worried that the company will be planning to sell out its 55% stake in Wes Midstream, which will cause the company's stock price to drop significantly. I think the company can take advantage of this situation with share buybacks. Alternatively, the company can continue on its current path.

I think the company is a strong investment opportunity that will generate significant rewards for shareholders.

