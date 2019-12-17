Abercrombie's 4.8% Yield Is Great, But That's It

Image source

Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a rough 2019. Shares soared to new highs near $30 in the spring, but since that time, they were more than halved before bouncing around in the mid-teens for the past few months. Abercrombie has long been a volatile stock as its fundamentals have improved and deteriorated at rapid rates in the past, with recent periods being no different. Even though the stock is well off its highs of this year, I think Abercrombie is fairly priced, so I cannot recommend it as a buy. On the other hand, I do see its dividend as being safe, so if you’re in the market for a high yield and can stomach the volatility, Abercrombie may just be worth a look.

Why I’m cautious

Abercrombie has a history of producing wildly different results from year to year. Below, we have the company’s revenue in millions of dollars charted for the past decade, and the results are interesting to say the least.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue growth went from 20% in fiscal 2012, to 8% the next year, to two consecutive years of 9% declines in revenue. Due to this, and some also-ran performances since then, Abercrombie’s revenue hasn’t even sniffed its former highs at $4.5 billion. The past two years have been much better, not only arresting the sizable declines of years past, but producing a moderate amount of growth as well.

Guidance for this year is for essentially flat sales to fiscal 2019’s level of $3.6 billion, so it certainly appears the rebound we’ve seen in the past couple of years has ended, at least for now. The company sees new stores as adding to the top line, but that gain should be largely offset by a ~$40 million negative impact from foreign exchange headwinds.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts aren’t particularly bullish, either, as they collectively expect very little revenue growth in the next couple of years. This makes sense given Abercrombie’s erratic history on revenue growth, the fully built out store count, and foreign exchange headwinds. In other words, Abercrombie’s levers to pull to boost revenue over time have dwindled to almost nothing, so barring some enormous spike in comparable sales, total revenue growth should be around the flat mark for the foreseeable future.

Margins have long been a problem for Abercrombie as well, as we can see below with the company’s gross margins and SG&A costs charted together.

Source: TIKR.com

A decade ago, Abercrombie was producing 64% gross margins and was spending 56% of revenue on SG&A costs. Those numbers gradually converged as gross margins deteriorated and, with dwindling revenue, the share SG&A costs consumed rose significantly as well. This culminated in SG&A costs actually overtaking gross margins in fiscal 2017, meaning that before accounting for any other costs besides product and support expenses, Abercrombie’s operating profit was negative. Obviously, this is a disastrous situation if it persists, but Abercrombie quickly rectified it in fiscal 2018 as revenue rebounded.

Operating margins reflated to around 4% of revenue last year, and so far this year, gross margins have declined 80bps, while SG&A costs have improved by the same amount. With essentially flat revenue and flat margins, there isn’t a lot here to suggest Abercrombie is on the cusp of any sort of meaningful earnings growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The good news is that this year’s earnings should be much lower than next year’s as fiscal 2020 contains some unusual items that should be transitory. First, Abercrombie is obviously exposed to tariffs from the trade war with China. That is crimping margins as it has become more expensive to buy the product it needs to fill its shelves. Trade wars don’t tend to last forever because they aren’t good for anyone, but for now, it is a margin headwind.

In addition, this year contains nearly $50 million of flagship store exit charges as it gets out of the business of operating sprawling, extraordinarily expensive stores in places like New York and Milan. Abercrombie is making a prudent long-term move but the impact on this year is tens of millions of dollars of charges.

Of course, those won’t recur next year so we should see a rebound back to $1.20 per share in earnings or better. Analysts are very bullish on fiscal 2022, projecting $1.56 in earnings-per-share, but I’m not quite that optimistic. Abercrombie’s margins have ticked higher in the past couple of years, but the company is tremendously reliant upon comparable sales for revenue and margin gains given the struggles it has had with profitability, as well as the fact that its store base is already mature. I think Abercrombie will struggle to crest the normalize EPS level of $1.30 or so in the coming years, so to me, the stock looks expensive.

Shares are trading for 13.3 times next year’s earnings estimate of $1.26 per share, which is a bit rich for a retailer with a sporadic history of stops and starts in terms of revenue and earnings growth. Abercrombie faces uncertainty with tariffs, which are out of its control, and an increasingly web-driven apparel shopping experience among its target consumers. I’m not suggesting Abercrombie is dying off by any means, but I am suggesting that any sort of meaningful growth is going to be difficult to come by. Thus, 13 times earnings is at least fully valued, and potentially a bit expensive.

Now, for the dividend

On the other hand, while I wouldn’t buy Abercrombie for the capital appreciation potential – because I don’t really see any – the dividend is quite safe, and I think those looking for a big yield can do much worse. Below, we have cash flow production per share for the past decade and the cost of the dividend for the same period.

Source: TIKR.com

While Abercrombie’s earnings have failed to cover the dividend in the past, including this year, its cash flow production has been strong enough over the long-term to more than cover the dividend. We can see that cash flow has been particularly strong the past couple of years, dwarfing the dividend of 80 cents annually.

This has also allowed Abercrombie to maintain and strong balance sheet, as seen below with its net cash position, in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Abercrombie has taken on some debt in recent years, but not nearly enough to offset its large and growing cash pile. This provides a huge cushion for downturns in earnings as Abercrombie can continue to pay its dividend from its ample cash flow generation, or if things get really ugly, it can draw from its net cash position to continue to pay shareholders until the storm passes. In other words, while EPS may not always cover the dividend, I see the payout as safe given the combination of long-term cash generation, and the company’s clean balance sheet.

What to do, then?

I think if you’re looking for a stock to buy to generate capital appreciation, you’re in the wrong place. Earnings growth is going to be difficult to come by in the coming years, as I don’t see any meaningful levers the company can pull to boost profits. However, if it is a yield you’re after, Abercrombie may be the way to go.

Shares are yielding a REIT-like 4.8% and as I outlined above, I think the payout is safe barring some sort of catastrophic downturn. Thus, if you need high levels of income and can stomach the inevitable volatility that comes with owning Abercrombie, it is worth a look. Otherwise, pass on this one and find a retailer that has some growth in front of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.