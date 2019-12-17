FX Weekly: Optimism Is Back

The positive results in the UK elections and optimism regarding the trade war should ease the uncertainty in the first half of 2020.

Macro News

Global: We previously saw that the rise in uncertainty we observed around the world in the past two years has been increasing demand for safe havens such as the US dollar and US Treasury bonds. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that periods of US dollar strength are usually associated with rising uncertainty while the greenback tends to depreciate when uncertainty eases. We can notice that the 8-percent pullback in 2017 was associated with a significant drop in the economic political uncertainty (EPU) index. Hence, the recent (positive) results in the UK following the Conservative's victory combined with market participants becoming more optimistic regarding the trade war developments should ease the uncertainty in the first half of 2020 and therefore generate some positive surprise for the economic activity. In that scenario, long-term government bond yields should continue to normalize to a higher level as participants have been extremely bearish in 2019 concerning growth expectations.

In China, the constant weakening of the economy keeps weighing on the corporate bond market; the USD 38bn state-owned commodity trader Tewoo Group defaulted on its dollar bonds. According to Bloomberg, the amount of defaulted bonds is currently sitting above last year’s record high of 120 and is expected to rise in 2020 as the economic growth keeps decelerating.

UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will retain power after the Conservative Party registered their best results since the 1987 elections under Thatcher, winning 365 seats at the Parliament (80-seat majority). On the other hand, it was the worst result for the Labour party since 1935 with 203 seats. The results positively surprised the market, which was reflected in the pound’s performance with Cable rising above 1.35 on Friday, its highest level since May 2018. Even though the positive news should generate some momentum for assets in the UK, the British economy still faces several challenges that politicians need to fix in the medium term. The low productivity and the twin deficits (4.3% current account and 2% government, as %GDP) will continue to naturally weigh on the economy and participants will question the ambitious public spending program.

Euro: Yield curves have been steepening in the past two months on the back of a little consolidation in fundamentals (German 2Y10Y double from 17bps to 35bps), pushing banks' valuations to the upside after a weak 2019 performance despite the 25-percent rally in equities (Eurostoxx50). We saw little improvements in fundamentals recently with leading indicators such as the ZEW index recovering significantly this last quarter. Momentum will need to continue in the first half of 2020 in order to get a positive reaction from the euro.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Baker et al. (2016)

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries remained steady in the week ending December 10th at 1.21M contracts (down from 33K from the week before). The significant rise in central banks’ net rate cuts combined with the rapid increase of the Fed’s balance sheet have been loosening global financial conditions, levitating global equities and will potentially ease the global growth slowdown in the coming quarters.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The pound strength following the positive surprise from the elections has also been beneficiary for the euro, which has been trending higher against the greenback in the past two weeks. However, EUR/USD did not manage to break through its 1.1185 resistance, which represents the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range. Traders took the opportunity to sell some ahead of year-end.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBP/USD: Cable experienced strong support following the election with the pair breaking above 1.35 on Friday, its highest level since May 2018. We saw lots of take profits around that zone, which pushed the pair back to lower levels in this early week. GBP/USD is now trading around 1.3160, its 50% retracement of the 1.20-1.4340 range.

EUR/GBP: The pair continued its bear momentum ahead of election and tested its 0.83 support on Friday, its lowest level since April 2017. EUR/GBP is down nearly 10 figures since mid-August and momentum indicators are sending a strong sell signal. However, we do think that the pair could experience a slight consolidation in the coming days as the excitement eases.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The pair has been trading within a tight range in the past few weeks, oscillating around 109.15 (50% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range). We think that the pair may be stuck in the current range as long as the 10Y US yield keeps trading around 1.85%. Crosses such as EUR/JPY or GBP/JPY are more interesting to watch for the moment; we saw that GBP/JPY has been co-moving strongly with equities.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

NOK/SEK: We decided to cut our long position at 1.04 as we did not see any signs of strength after the pair retested its LT upward trending support.

Chart Of The Week

In theory, the long-term interest rate is comprised of three deterministic variables: the expected short-term real interest rate (r*), the expected inflation rate and the term premium. Using ACM monthly data from the NY Fed website (here), we plot the time series of the US 10Y term premium overlaid with the US unemployment rate and we can notice that the term premium co-moves strongly with the business cycle. In other words, it is a counter-cyclical variable that tends to rise when the uncertainty around inflation and growth expectations increases.

In the past two years, the term premium of the US 10Y bond has decreased significantly from -20bps to a record low of -1% and some analysts have estimated that it is currently too low and the TP has to normalize towards higher levels (0 percent). In the past cycle, we noticed that the term premium could increase by up to 1 percent without having an impact on the economic activity.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, Adrian et al. (2014)

