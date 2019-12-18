My Favorite Yield Play For 2020: Crestwood 9.25% Preferreds

Unlike many MLP’s, Crestwood should continue to grow EBITDA next year, and will generate significant amounts of free cash flow.

Leverage through the preferreds today is only 5.7x and heading lower as EBITDA and FCF ramp up.

With a huge 9.25% coupon (and non-callable), it is likely that the company will attempt to tender for a chunk of these at a premium in the next 1-3 years.

I have written up Crestwood (CEQP) equity in the past, and admittedly have had an oversized position there for probably three years now. One of the perceived overhangs to the units when I originally purchased them in 2015 was that the company had issued expensive convertible preferreds that would go cash pay in Q2 2018. This preferred, with its healthy 9.25% coupon, would potentially create incremental cash expenses (dividends that is) that could be financially onerous.

That date came and went and with cash flow substantially improved and leverage lower, paying the preferreds became a non-issue. In June 2019, the 9.25% preferreds became eligible to be registered and thus freely tradeable. As such, in early June this year huge blocks of them began trading at around $9.30 per preferred. With par at $9.13, they were trading just a hair above par (102) and at roughly a 9.1% yield.

Here is a chart from Bloomberg of its trading history.

Source: Bloomberg

For awhile now, there has been a large seller in the market, likely Magnetar, one of the original negotiators of the deal and a large private hedge fund investor.

The preferreds have traded down to slightly below par now (a $9.10 trading price, and with 9c of accrued, at $9.01). That is a juicy 9.35% yield.

Given rates today, this is a huge spread to treasuries (707 basis points, or 7.07%), and an attractive risk reward. The longer dated 2027 bonds, just senior to the preferreds, trade above par at a 5.45% yield, a 376 bps spread to treasuries.

I recommend purchasing these given the improving credit story, solid management team, and potential for the company to buy these in the open market or perhaps tender for them in the next couple of years. I am long with a cost basis in the $9.15 ballpark.

Below are basics to the preferred issue, and this link will take you to the S-3:

Source: Author spreadsheet and S-3 Registration Statement

One nice feature of the Crestwood preferreds is the dividend bump if distributions are not paid in full. From the S-3: “If we fail to pay in full any Preferred Distribution, the amount of such unpaid distribution will accrue and accumulate from the last day of the quarter for which such distribution is due until paid in full. Any accrued and unpaid distributions will increase at a rate of 2.8125% per quarter.”

That means the coupon bumps from 9.25% to 11.25% annually.

The original buyers of this deal included three funds: GE Energy, GSO Capital, and Magnetar. It seems that among these funds, only Magnetar is left as a holder, and they likely continue to sell preferreds in the market today. One sell side firm suggested they have $20mm for sale.

As this is a pretty savvy investor group, and Crestwood was desperate for financing at the time of the issue, the preferred terms are quite attractive. I cannot say the same thing about most retail focused preferreds being issued today, with low coupons, tight spreads and limited call protection.

In a change of control, preferred holders have four choices for what to do with their preferreds. Given that these were originally convertible at a $90 equivalent price, the only relevant choice for a holder is to simply force redemption at $9.22 per preferred. That is a 101 price relative to par and above where it is trading today.

Since Crestwood cannot call these, and they have no fixed maturity, it is quite expensive paper for the company to keep outstanding. In fact on the August conference call, CEO Bob Phillips talked about this in addition to getting leverage to the 3.5-4.0x range.

If we maintain that conservative financial discipline which I expect us to do and stay within our footprint, we’re going to not only have additional investment opportunities but we're going to continue to drive cash flow higher and leverage lower even above and below the forecast that we have for 2020 now. I am going to let Robert talk about how we're thinking about distributions versus buybacks versus investments versus you know getting some of the preferred bought back in, we’ve got a lot of things in our toolkit that are now key plans to optimize the balance sheet and the capital structure over the next couple of years.”

Overall, including the Niobrara preferreds (which are really senior debt as they are issued out of a subsidiary and don’t trade publicly), the company’s debt ahead of the 9.25% preferreds here is 4.9x (on a debt/proforma EBITDA basis).

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Above you can see the 4.89x leverage ahead of the preferreds, plus the preferreds taking the EBITDA multiple through them to 5.71x.

Given that these assets are worth 10-12x EBITDA, the prefs should easily be covered by almost 200%. While many MLP’s trade today in this 10-12x range, recall that CEQP sold its Stagecoach stake at a near 14x EBITDA multiple back in 2016. Despite depressed valuations right now, that is a more typical historical multiple among midstream MLP’s.

As management continues to de-lever, these preferreds will only become more and more covered.

I would not be surprised to see Crestwood attempt to tender for some of these at a premium too. They will likely build a fair bit of cash in the next year too and have revolver capacity to perhaps tender for $250mm to $350mm of the $650mm of the 9.25s.

Below is my model on FCF. As capex drops substantially next year to $150mm after a number of completed growth projects come online, EBITDA will ramp up along with free cash.

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

One note: we assumed a $2.50 distribution in 2020, up from $2.40 this year. We have spoken to the company many times about this, and believe that distribution growth of 10c/year is their current plan.

Given this, and the company’s capital budgets for 2020, total leverage should decline by half a turn per year, from 5.08x to 4.63x to 4.21x in 2021 (these are debt/EBITDA figures as shown above). For the record, Street EBITDA estimates are higher than my figures above, as I baked in some conservatism given reduced exploration budgets across the energy space.

With reasonable leverage, Crestwood could add half a turn of debt (say $300mm) at 5.0%, to take out almost half of the 9.25% coupon preferreds. That would be a very cash flow accretive refinancing.

Comparable MLP Bonds

As for comps, DCP Midstream has some preferreds with similar leverage, but trading at a 7.35% yield. Their coverage ratio is much skinnier than Crestwoods, meaning there isn't much room to de-lever ahead of their preferred issue.

Energy Transfer (ET) has a couple preferred issues, but I am not a Kelcy Warren fan. Their E Series preferreds trade around $24.84, a 7.3% yield, but convert to floaters in 2024 at a 5.16% spread. That means if LIBOR is say 1% in 2024, the coupon drops to 6.16%.

Targa has a $125mm preferred issue (NGLS PRA), again with similar leverage and a 9% coupon. They are callable however in November 2020 at $25, and at $26.00 are a 4.9% yield to call.

A 7.35% yield would imply an $11.50 price on Crestwood preferreds, upside of 27% just in capital gains.

Conclusion

The Crestwood preferreds are one of the safest plays in the preferred space that has not only real yield, but also limited downside risk in a takeout/refinancing. There is duration here, but to date it is amazing that lower rates have not driven these up in price (and down in yield).

The reason is likely the limited liquidity and overhang of Magnetar’s preferred shares. Once those are cleared up however, I expect this to fetch a price back in the $9.60-9.80 range per share, its historical trading range within a year. That would imply a 15% total one year return on a pretty safe piece of paper. I am also happy owning this for several years should I be so lucky.

Risks

Rate/Spread Risk. Duration on these preferreds in 10.83 years, meaning every 1% move higher in rates or yield would impact the price by 10.8%.

Customer Risk. Crestwood has a big chunk of EBITDA with Chesapeake (CHK), around 20% proforma for the Jackalope acquisition from Williams. With CHK’s recent hiccups, there is risk of a filing there. But we are comfortable with newly restructured contracts, and our conversations with CHK indicate that they intend to continue a two rig drilling program in the Niobrara. It is some of their most economic acreage per management at both CEQP and CHK. Also, there is no other means of getting production to market without Crestwood’s infrastructure and processing capabilities (barring trucking it).

Energy Price / EBITDA Risk. While 2020 appears likely to grow by 15-20% over 2019, beyond that should production decline, EBITDA might drop, and leverage tick up. While CEQP’s EBITDA is 85% fee based, there is some commodity exposure too, in particular to NGL prices.

Taxes. These generate ordinary income for holders as Crestwood is an MLP. Check with a tax advisor as the tax adjusted net yield will be lower than for a corporate preferred. At my blended tax rate, the 9.35% tax equivalent yield is roughly 1% lower.

Thanks for reading!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CEQP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long CEQP PR