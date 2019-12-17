Sugar Rally Strengthens Emerging Markets

The rally in the sugar price of the last few weeks is already having a visibly positive impact on the equity markets of several emerging nations. As I've argued in recent reports, a sugar rally can only benefit the financial markets and economies of natural resource-dependent nations such as Brazil and India. In this report, we'll examine the latest fundamental developments in the sugar market which bode well for a continued bullish outlook for both sugar and the emerging markets.

Industry analysts have expressed concern throughout this year that global supplies of raw sugar are too abundant to justify a rebound in the commodity. And yet in North America, poor sugar beet planting and harvesting conditions in several key growing states have resulted in a supply disruption. While the net U.S. consumption of sugar may not be enough by itself to tilt the supply/demand balance decisively in favor of a long-term bull market for sugar prices, it has certainly been enough to improve the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook.

Consider the latest news out of the Midwest where sugar beets are heavily grown. With approximately half of the United States' sugar coming from beets, this crop plays an outsize role in determining domestic supplies of raw sugar. According to the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA), this year's beet harvest was down by about 10%.

An NPR report points out that the effects of this shortfall are being felt throughout the nation's food industry. Some domestic sugar processors have reported that they won't be able to fulfill delivery contracts to end users due to this fall's poor beet harvest.

Further, a Dec. 10 supply and demand report from USDA estimates that 3.86 million tons of sugar will have to be imported to meet domestic demand during the current fiscal year (October 2019-September 2020). Consequently, the U.S. will import more sugar in the coming months than it has in the last four decades, according to NPR.

Sugar futures prices have clearly reflected the increased seasonal demand for sugar, as well as the shortfall in domestic supply. The graph below shows the Sugar #11 continuous contract price trend for the past year. Since bottoming in September, sugar prices have gone on to establish a series of higher highs and have, in recent weeks, accelerated in response to the latest USDA reports.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, sugar futures prices have established their first 52-week high since 2016. This is of no small technical significance as it suggests that sugar may have commenced a sustainable rebound into 2020. Sugar prices are highly influenced by large-scale traders and commodity fund managers, who are quick to pull the trigger and rush into what they view as a quintessential momentum trade. If sugar prices continue to rise in the coming weeks, a headlong rush into the sugar long trade wouldn't be surprising.

Also boding well for the sugar outlook is the trade truce between the U.S. and China in their tariff dispute. The tariff war was hindering the emerging market commodity exporters to some extent, including Brazil. Now that the global trade outlook has improved, the intermediate-term outlook for emerging market sugar exporters has also improved by extension.

From the perspective of the emerging markets, stronger sugar prices are definitely a welcome development. Brazil, for instance, which is the world's largest exporter of cane sugar, could use a sugar price rebound in order to further strengthen its economy, which is gradually turning around. Shown below is the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), which can be viewed as a proxy for Brazi's equity market. Underlying the EWZ price line is the graph of sugar futures prices. The correlation between the two is largely positive from a long-term historical standpoint, with only occasional divergences. Here you can see the recent yearly high in the sugar price, and this bodes well for Brazil's financial market outlook.

By far the clearest reflection of the positive effect that the recent sugar price rally is having on the emerging markets can be seen in the next chart exhibit. This is a comparative performance graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which is my favorite emerging markets proxy, with the sugar futures price. The correlation between the two is quite evident here and sugar price rallies have had an historical tendency to either lead or confirm rallies in EEM. The latest high in the emerging markets ETF can be interpreted as a sign that a sugar price turnaround is being actively discounted by emerging markets with expectations high of continued sugar price strength.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, the sugar price rebound that began in late summer looks set to continue into 2020 thanks to a combination of a U.S. supply shortage and an improved global trade outlook. Sugar prices have recently established new 52-week highs for the first time since 2016, which is a potentially bullish technical omen. Because of this, sugar should soon begin attracting attention from market-moving commodity fund managers and momentum traders once they realize that the sugar price is on the upswing. Emerging markets should also benefit from a sugar price revival in 2020, especially commodity-dependent countries like Brazil. Based on the variables discussed in this report, sugar traders are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish bias on this commodity.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE). After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I've taken some profit in CANE and raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $6.75 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.