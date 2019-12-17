MyoKardia - Don't Give Yourself Heartburn

MyoKardia (MYOK) is a clinical-stage biopharma company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. Precision medicine involves discovering and developing therapies that integrate clinical and molecular information based on the biological basis of disease. The company's strategy is to identify homogenous subgroups of patients with a given cardiovascular disease, understand the causal factors underlying that subgroup's condition, and develop targeted therapies designed to correct the common underlying defect leading to abnormal cardiac contraction or relaxation ("cardiomyopathies") within each subgroup. Specifically targeting certain muscle proteins ("myosin") could mitigate the disease driven by impaired relaxation, excessive or impaired contraction.

The main product of MYOK is Mavacamten an oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin being developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or HCM. Mavacamten acts at the myosin protein of the heart that is involved in heart muscle contraction. Myosin and actin are the two proteins that bridge together and regulate the contraction and relaxation functions of the heart muscle. Loss or impaired expression of these proteins could affect these vital functions of the heart, leading to cardiomyopathies such as HCM, which is of two types, obstructive HCM, and non-obstructive HCM. Mavacamten prevents excessive bridging of actin and myosin by directly acting on myosin, reduces excess contractility and impaired relaxation functions, thereby restores heart contractility and relaxation functions in HCM.

Source: Investor presentation

HCM is a genetic, chronic and debilitating heart disease that is characterized by excessive contraction of heart muscles with impaired left ventricle functions, leading to heart problems. HCM affects every one in 500 people as a result of abnormal genetic changes that occur in certain heart muscle protein called sarcomere, which is closely related to myosin production. HCM affects blood circulation into and from the heart, leading to obstruction and enlarged heart. Like other heart diseases, HCM deleteriously affects daily routine life of patients and increases the long-term risk of other heart problems such as atrial fibrillation, stroke and heart failure.

Current results look promising

MYOK has been developing Mavacamten in the Phase III clinical trials as a treatment for obstructive HCM, expecting to report the study data in the second quarter of 2020. MYOK presented the 36-week data at the European Society of Cardiology Conference 2019, which reported, remarkable safety and efficacy of Mavacamten in symptomatic and obstructive HCM patients. MYOK observed significant improvements in patients' heart functions, which could positively impact the quality of life in the long-term aspect.

Likewise, the 48-week results also gathered steam in the 2019 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. The data reported treatment has undone the heart damage with a significant reduction of obstructive HCM symptoms.

Additionally, an ongoing Phase III study involving 220 patients is investigating the effectiveness of Mavacamten obstructive HCM patients. The trial is expected to be completed by June 2020. Also, a long-term Phase II/III study is underway to ascertain the medication safety for long-term use.

MyoKardia could dominate a smaller market

While heart failure remains the leading cause of death the global hypertrophic cardiomyopathy therapeutics market is much smaller. The HCM market is estimated to reach $1.3 Billion by 2023 so not a particularly large market.

The traditional HCM drug market has a long history of re-purposed drugs for its prevention and cure. There are many drugs belonging to drug classes such as beta-adrenergic blockers, calcium channel blockers, and anti-arrhythmic, which were originally developed for the treatment and prevention of heart failure and are now being employed in the treatment of HCM.

As of now, no specific medication therapies are available for obstructive HCM, except for some medications to relieve the symptoms such as Beta-blockers and Disopyramide, in addition to mechanical therapy. These approaches may not be helpful for these patients.

Other treatment approaches such as septal myomectomy, septal ablation, and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator require open-heart procedures. These treatment options are invasive in nature and unsuitable for most of the patients. However, MYOK's Mavacamten is just a pill that can be easily taken orally, and it is a disease-specific treatment option, unlike other approaches discussed above. This advantage gives comparative superiority to Mavacamten in obstructive HCM treatment over existing treatments. Taking these pros into consideration, I feel the trade-off between Mavacamten and existing treatment options is leaning more favorably to MYOK. The closest competitor is Cytokinetics (CYTK) which has a drug also in the Phase III stage.

So far, no serious side effects have been reported in Mavacamten clinical trials and the treatment efficacy is also good in obstructive HCM patients. In my opinion, the odds are good that this product might pass through the clinical trials, and get approved. If it gets approved, MYOK could dominate this TAM for HCM given the lack of treatment options.

Valuation

Based on the latest 10Q, MYOK currently has $417 million in Cash and short term investments and its 9 month 2019 negative cashflow from operations is $189 million. Annualizing this, we can assume the company has a yearly cash burn of $252 million. The company has no revenue though at phase 3 you would assume that they can start earning within the next year or so. The company has a run rate of about 1.7 years which would end in September 2024 so it's imperative that they get FDA approval soon.

Given that the global market for HCM is expected to reach $1.3 billion and assuming that a successful drug would capture 70% market share given the specialized nature of HCM and the lack of specific therapies. That gives us revenue of $975 million at a net income margin of 30% this translates to $293 million. MYOK ended its collaboration with Sanofi (SNY) so there are no royalties moving forward.

The company currently has 43 million shares outstanding. I assumed it may need to raise a bit of cash given its current levels are so low. I assumed a dilution factor of 1.2 which would bring us to 52 million shares outstanding. Putting all this together, we can arrive at a price target of $45 which is lower than the current market price of 66.

Source: Author calculations

You can make the argument that you are paying for the additional pipeline of MYOK but then you'd be valuing that pipeline at close to $1 billion. I think I would stay away from MYOK for now, it seems the stock is a bit expensive given the information we have. I may decide to buy on dips though depending on how the price action pans out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.