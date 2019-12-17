Alphabet: Get In While You Can

With a current price just under 1,350, this may also be a very good asset to hold onto for a couple of years.

There is plenty of reason to believe that Alphabet Inc. revenues can continue to grow at near 20% and earnings over 15%.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jack Foord as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Thesis summary

This article will attempt to reason the belief that Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), more known for is icon brand, Google, can be expected to hold the growth rates it has seen in the past few years for a few years longer, and then justify through fairly conservative estimates why this makes it an undervalued stock at its current price of $1,350.

The valuation will use a forecast based on a mathematical approach to certain trends regarding how costs and required investment relate to these future earnings. An estimation for future PE ratios will then be used to forecast future share prices.

As you will see, these arguments and forecasts will bring us to the conclusion that Google share prices currently underestimate the potential for revenue and earnings growth, providing with a very healthy investment opportunity.

Company Overview

Google is together with Facebook, Inc. (FB) the biggest player in online advertising. While advertising is the biggest source of revenue, Google also offers a plethora of other services and products such as OS for Android, Google Drive, Gmail, Chrome, Maps, and YouTube. Below, we can see the popularity of Google's products by user.

Source: Statista

Google products can be separated into the following categories:

Web-based products

Development tools

Operating systems

Desktop and Mobile Apps

Hardware

Services

In terms of Google's competition, perhaps it would be easier to list the companies Google does not compete with. Google is in competition with all of the tech giants; Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), or Facebook. Moreover, in a bold move, Google recently announced it will be extending its operations to banking, offering users of Google Pay checking outs in collaboration with Citigroup.

As far as revenue growth, Google has managed to achieve a 20% CAGR over the last 10 years. Profitability is also high, even by industry standards, at a net income margin of 21%.

The last quarterly reports by Google, are no exception:

Source: 10-Q 2019

Google continues a trend of 20% revenue growth, although it must be noted that the bottom line has been affected by a fall in operating margin and an increase in the effective tax rate.

Strengths and Opportunities

Google is by many accounts an outstanding company, combining both the appeal of a growth company with the profitability and financial strength of an established business.

Source: Morningstar

As proven by the Morningstar data, Google has an outstanding financial position, with close to no debt relative to equity (and plenty of financial investments), small financial leverage and interest coverage of ~349.

Google is an established solid company in a growing industry and with no intentions of slowing down growth.

One can only begin to speculate what direction their recently appointed CEO, Sundar Pichai will take. In terms of growth catalysts, here are just a few ideas that, in our opinion, set Google to continue growing at its current pace, if not more:

YouTube:

As has been pointed out by many other analysts, YouTube is just beginning to produce the revenue it has the potential to. While there are no exact figures, it is estimated that YouTube contributes around 20% of total revenues. This stands to reason, being that YouTube is the second most visited website in the world. It is only a matter of time before YouTube comes out with its own equivalent to Netflix and Hulu. If YouTube were to garner subscription from even 10% of its user base, we could see revenues increase by billions.

Google and Banking:

Google's partnership with Citigroup could be just the beginning of a revolution in banking. The synergies achieved from this partnership will surely benefit those entities and could potentially reshape the future of finance. In essence, Google will now be offering checking accounts through Google Pay. This helps Citigroup, by increasing its customer base and it gives Google access to very useful data that it can use to optimize its ad revenue.

Overall growth in Google's segment:

But the key to our bullishness in Google doesn't even lie in the revenues it could achieve. As the valuation will prove, simply by projecting the expected growth of the online advertising business will provide Google with continued growth and profitability.

There are 3 main reasons we can believe this to be true:

Global ad spending is projected to reach 517 billion by 2023. That's a CAGR of just above 11.5%.

Younger generations will certainly be more profitable customers for Google, as they increase their general usage of the internet and digital entertainment, benefiting YouTube.

Increased connectivity to the internet around the world will also be a great tailwind for Google. Thanks to Google Chrome and Android, Alphabet's future will be inevitably tied to the growing connectivity and internet usage worldwide.

Weaknesses and Threats

As far as weaknesses go, I'd be hard-pressed to find anything wrong with Alphabet's track record and balance sheet. However, there is one variable that will affect Google in two ways. That variable is Government. Its weapons of choice; Taxation and Legislation.

By simply looking at last week's news related to Google, it is crystal clear that legislation regarding data and anti-competitive practices will continue to burden Google. Just yesterday, the EU, announced a probe into Google and FB's data practice. As recently as yesterday, the UK announced the introduction of a digital service tax.

In 2019, Google has already accounted for a loss of $1.9 Billion to EU commission fines. While this still represents under 2% of operating costs, we must not underestimate the potential zealousness and greed of governments. As Google grows, it will encounter increasingly obstructive legislation and greater fiscal persecution.

Valuation

Considering a current PE ratio near 29 and in the conservative estimate that this may drop (let's say by 1 a year over the next four years), let's see how investors today can receive very healthy returns if other ratios follow current trends.

For this valuation, we will forecast financials until 2023 and use P/E ratios to estimate share value going forward. In order to focus on the relation between earnings and share price to estimate investor return, we will assume the company follow its current financial strategy of investing free cash.

As for what it means to say that other ratios follow their current trend, we have plotted certain key ratios over the last 10 years in order to establish a logarithmic trend to predict the value in the years from 2019 to 2023. The exception is 2019 revenue, which is estimated assuming the YoY growth rate in the last quarter is the same as that of the first three quarters combined.

Here is a graph illustrating this with revenue growth, as an example:

Doing this with 8 other ratios, we will construct our forecast. Here are the resulting ratios. You can see that none of these are overly optimistic assumptions:

Forecasted Ratios 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenue growth 19.2% 18.9% 18.7% 18.5% 18.3% Cost of Revenues / Revenue 40.5% 40.7% 40.9% 41.1% 41.2% SG&A / Revenue 20.0% 20.1% 20.2% 20.4% 20.5% R&D Expense / Revenue 15.7% 15.8% 16.0% 16.1% 16.2% Current Assets / Revenue 34.7% 33.4% 32.2% 31.0% 29.9% Long Term Assets / Operating Profit 273.4% 278.8% 283.8% 288.4% 292.6% Current Liabilities / Operating Expenses 64.9% 65.7% 66.5% 67.2% 67.9% Long-Term Liabilities (except debt)/ Operating Expenses 32.6% 33.0% 33.4% 33.8% 34.2%

Applying these to actual figures, we need only to add a couple of things:

Interest income and expense will be the same percentage of previous year outstanding balances of financial investment and debt as in 2018, which is 2.0% for debt and 1.9% for financial investments.

To best evaluate current shares, there will be no dilutions or issuances.

"Compulsory" financial investments will be made or debt will be issued in order to maintain free cash flows and pay-outs at 0 since we are looking at an earnings valuation. Note that the 0 free cash flow assumption leaves a very similar D/E ratio as the trend-based forecast would have.

There will be no gains or losses from currency exchange or unusual items.

Income tax expense will be 21% of EBT.

Applying all these assumptions, we obtain the following financial forecasts:

Income Statement 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenues 162,402 193,138 229,237 271,587 321,219 Cost of Revenues -65,794 -78,644 -93,778 -111,580 -132,496 Selling General & Admin Expenses -32,469 -38,864 -46,402 -55,274 -65,705 R&D Expenses -25,469 -30,573 -36,597 -43,698 -52,059 Net Interest Expenses 1,903 1,913 2,308 2,776 3,331 Income Tax Expense -8,520 -9,864 -11,501 -13,400 -15,601 Net Income 32,053 37,106 43,266 50,410 58,688

Source: Author's work

Balance Sheet 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Current Assets (operations) 56,423 64,496 73,707 84,205 96,157 Long term assets (operations) 105,743 125,632 148,873 176,006 207,653 Investment (financial) 106,856 128,923 155,088 186,071 222,711 Current Liabilities (operations) 37,599 45,647 55,206 66,542 79,963 Long-Term Liabilities (operations) 18,878 22,934 27,752 33,468 40,238 Debt (financial) 3,971 4,791 5,763 6,914 8,276 Equity 208,574 245,680 288,946 339,357 398,045

Source: Author's work

Cash Flow 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Net income 32,053 37,106 43,266 50,410 58,688 Change in NFO 9,030 -4,030 -5,167 -6,554 -8,238 Net investment (operations) 22,486 19,889 23,241 27,133 31,647 Change in net debt -537 -21,247 -25,193 -29,831 -35,279 Free cash flow (levered) 0 0 0 0 0

Source: Author's work

You can already imagine that an earnings growth of over 16% leads to an optimistic expectation for future share prices. The following table shows how the share price would evolve if the P/E fell gradually to 25.

Valuation 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 PE ratio 29 28 27 26 25 Net income 32,053 37,106 43,266 50,410 58,688 Company value 929,539 1,038,965 1,168,193 1,310,672 1,467,210 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outst. 703.3 703.3 703.3 703.3 703.3 Share Price 1322 1477 1661 1864 2086

Source: Author's work

The table above shows how the whole forecast relates to share price estimates going forward. To translate this into returns, we have the table below discounting these forecasted share prices with different rates of return.

Share Price Discounted to 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 5% 1,322 1,407 1,507 1,610 1,716 6% 1,322 1,394 1,478 1,565 1,652 7% 1,322 1,381 1,451 1,521 1,592 8% 1,322 1,368 1,424 1,479 1,533 9% 1,322 1,355 1,398 1,439 1,478 10% 1,322 1,343 1,373 1,400 1,425 11% 1,322 1,331 1,348 1,363 1,374 12% 1,322 1,319 1,324 1,326 1,326 13% 1,322 1,307 1,301 1,292 1,279 14% 1,322 1,296 1,278 1,258 1,235

Source: Author's work

The present values closest to the current price are in bold. It does seem by this analysis that holding on to Google for a bit could bring double-digit returns.

Conclusion

As we can see by our valuation, applying a conservative falling ratio to 25, still gives us an expected future value suggesting double-digit returns. It is important to note, we believe the above valuation to be on the conservative side, since we have projected some slowdown in revenue growth, and as mentioned above, there are significant reasons to believe Google could even accelerate its growth, as the industry grows and also as Google expands its operations into other areas.

Furthermore, the P/E we have used is also on the conservative side, as Google currently trades at a P/E of 29. I think anything ranging from 25-30 would be appropriate, looking at fellow players in the industry. In terms of growth and profitability, Google lies somewhere between Apple and FB, which trade at respective P/Es of 22 and 31.7.

Overall, Google offers all the benefits of a growth company, with a good valuation and very little potential downside and should be, in the author's opinion, part of any seasoned investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.