3 Key Reasons Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Set To Soar
About: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Includes: AXP, LTMAQ
by: Adam Levine-Weinberg CFA
Summary
Delta Air Lines stock trades for just 8 times earnings, despite the company's consistently strong margins.
Investors seem to think that Delta's current level of profitability isn't sustainable.
Strong growth in revenue from its partnership with American Express, fleet optimization, and a pending joint venture with South America's largest airline could drive further margin expansion for Delta.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) has been one of the most successful airlines of the past decade (a very successful period for airlines). It has gone from being a heavily-indebted airline struggling to integrate