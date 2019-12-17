I Called Boeing The Trade Of The Day: It Still Is, But Beware Micron And I Like Roku, Even Amazon

I think Roku will bounce from here. It is also holding an important level at around $131ish. If it can't sell, it has to be bought.

M&A Mania Continues: LogMeIn Bought for $4.3 Billion

LogMeIn (LOGM), a ho-hum software collaboration company that no one talks about, gets a bid from private equity. I don’t have anything further to say about the company. What I will say is that Broadcom (AVGO) is not alone in looking to buy low growth enterprise software stocks. I suspect that acquisitions like this will heat up the tech market overall. I further suspect that there will be more speculation in names like LOGM in anticipation of more consolidation of names that generate good cash flow but lack in the level of growth tech investors esteem. The stock has been rising for weeks in anticipation of a deal.

We now have 2 days in a row of significant deals this week, to my recollection. We are approaching about $100 billion in the last 6 weeks. I have only recently identified this as a trend, and this trend will certainly carry into 2020. Market participants should put some thought into this. I am humble enough to acknowledge that I may not have all the dimensions of this emerging opportunity and how to benefit from it. I feel that it is still early; I have not seen any big headlines yet about the rise in deals, but it is coming. Until that time, there is an opportunity to get a jump on this. You have officially received notice.

Micron Reports Tomorrow, I Think it Sells on the News

Let me start by saying that I am a bull on Micron (MU). MU IS going to continue to be a great stock for 2020. MU got two huge upgrades in the last two days, and I would not be shocked to see another one tomorrow. Everyone is getting on the bandwagon. Look, it makes sense, the DRAM supply is going to get rationalized, that and NAND is very likely bottoming into 2020. It’s just that there is too much happy talk now. Look, if you are already in the name, great, maybe hang in there or write some calls to do a mild hedge. A lot of you are sitting on great gains and you don’t want to sell so close to the end of the year, I get that. This is for the fast money traders that may want to jump on this trend and ride it based on expectations of either a surprise on upside earnings and/or positive expectations in the forward guidance. Let’s look at the chart:

Source: tradingview

The above is a 6-month chart. It is showing a strong move to the upside. I am just pointing out that we have a strong acceleration in just the last 2 weeks. My advice - If you are in for the trade, maybe take a bit off the table going into earnings. If you are new money, wait for the report; if I am wrong, well, you can still get in and ride MU. If I am right, get in anyway, but at a lower level. How low? Maybe we see the high-$40s on a sell-off. If you want to buy anyway, please take a phased approach. Take a ⅓ position.

Yesterday I called Boeing a buy on a bounce. It’s not too late…

I said Boeing (NYSE:BA) was going to be the trade of the day. I believe the institutional investors are not going to budge. If they stayed this long, and held up BA, they aren’t leaving now. In fact, as I said yesterday, BA is calling out the FAA. I think BA is counting on the FAA becoming more cooperative now that both sides know what is at stake. I am not going to rehash what I said yesterday. Yesterday, I drew on a one-year chart stating that the $320 level should hold, and if it does, it will bounce. So now let’s zoom in and see where BA could go:

Source: tradingview

I see a nice trade, from the current level of $329 to $340ish. This is a fast money trade, but the truth is, if the current chatter of BA getting the nod for certification mid-February pans out, this could be a longer-term speculation. Once that piece of news does happen or even more talk about mid to end of February visibility, the overhead congestion area could be breached as well. BA is a BUY.

As always, do your own research, make your own decisions. A new piece of negative news on BA could see this $320 level breaking and then there would be about 30-40 points of downside.

Roku (ROKU) is falling today on news that the CFO is leaving. This is just an excuse for taking profits. Those that bought ROKU at $110 and saw ROKU run all the way to $160 are now selling out to preserve whatever profits they have. A CFO leaving unexpectedly does call into question the financials, I would say call this into question. I highly doubt there is an issue. As I said, I believe this is an excuse to sell. Perhaps there is nervousness on Christmas hardware sales, since some numbers came in weak. I am not sure. Market participants at times forget that ROKU is really a software play. Many TV manufacturers license ROKU software so even if the unit sales of ROKU are less than super-duper, most TVs also are ROKU TV. Why is that important? Because the ROKU business model is about advertising, and ROKU has a huge number of subscribers now. Let’s look at the chart to see where we are at:

Source: tradingview

This is a 3-month chart. We see that the uptrend has not been violated. We do see a pennant formation of lower highs and higher lows, as the upper diagonal coming down. A pennant formation means that the bulls and bears are contending, usually it portends a sharp move. I believe it means that we will see another move to old highs. If you want to be a pure technician, wait for ROKU to break above $137 to trade. I feel that the $132 level held, and that should mean that the momentum is to the upside. It is your decision.

That leaves us with Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) got some upgrades recently. Perhaps this means that we are on the last legs of this rally, or it means that AMZN is finally being recognized for its 1-Day shipping and what that means for AMZN longer term. Let’s see where AMZN has come from and where it could go into year-end:

Source: tradingview

This is a 6-month chart. We see an uptrend starting late October, and now we see AMZN lift all the way to congestion. I expect AMZN to break through the overhead congestion in the remaining weeks of 2019. The upside to this trend is $1,860. This is a simple calculation; the low of this chart is 80 points to the current level, which is almost exactly the borderline of the overhead resistance. When or if (a nod to skeptics) AMZN gets above this $1,860 level is just 80 points from the current level. You can call this nonsense and random, but I’m not the only one that ascribes to this kind of simple modeling. In any case, even if $1,860 doesn’t sound likely to you, AMZN is on the move. Today, Cowen called AMZN the single best idea for 2020 with a $2,400 PT.

Let’s just say that $1,860 by January is not that big a leap then.

The Trade of the Day? It is still BA, but if AMZN gets the momentum that I think they are getting, it is going to be generating a lot of alpha going into January.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BA in CALLS