Zoom: Hot On My Radar

Valuation is key and with the execution of management, the stock will grow into its valuation from here.

I was excited back in April when I heard Zoom (ZM) would have an IPO. I knew the product reasonably well, and the financials released before the IPO confirmed what I knew about the company: it was well run and had a product working for its customers. My interest was piqued when I saw the company was not bleeding cash at the time of IPO. In fact, its cash flows are rather strong for a company just out of the IPO gate:

Free cash flow was positive $15.3 million, compared to negative $1.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In Q3 [fiscal 2020], free cash flow was $55 million, up from $10 million, or 440% year-over-year growth.

Zoom reminds me of a younger, different sector CyberArk (CYBR). For those that don't know, CyberArk has been a pick of mine since $34 (now $126) - a stock I follow closely both in technology and financial terms.

There was just one problem with Zoom - it's valuation. With an IPO price of $36, I was happy to get in there. However, the public market had a different price in mind: $65. That was a tad much for me even though I know it would run with the IPO wind in its sails. And run it did - all the way to $107. I was OK with letting it go and allowing it to cool off.

Eventually, the IPO lockup expiration came, and the stock began settling into the $70s. I was more interested here but still not willing to commit.

Then the most recent earnings happened - only the third in its public life. It beat and raised guidance. And the stock tanked.

"Oh, this just got a whole lot more interesting," I thought.

The stock sold off to the low $60s and settled around $63. This is more in line with where I would be interested. It's still a little high for me in terms of outright price versus financials, but I have to start considering it at some point and not let myself move the goalposts just because it's at a less extreme valuation.

"Just a little further. Oh, maybe a little further now that it's here..."

That's how I let CyberArk go and missed a significant opportunity.

Instead, though, I have to remind myself future growth must play a role in the current valuation. If the company continues to beat and raise, then I'm all for getting in near this area. There are similarities to Splunk (SPLK), which has a great track record of beating and raising and now has finally broken out on the chart.

The Product

So, where do we start with Zoom? The best place is the product itself. I've used many different meeting communication products over the last ten years. Currently, I use Skype because of my company's contract with Microsoft (MSFT), and I can tell you first hand it's one of the worst products to conduct business with. The instant messaging aspect alone is unstable and can't be relied on. Sharing a screen works but is of mediocre quality. And forget video communication; you would think your internet bandwidth just dropped 90% with Skype.

Webex - owned by Cisco (CSCO) - is a step up and at least works consistently. Screen sharing and engaging in a meeting is doable. Video conferencing is fine from one to many, but many-to-many becomes resource-intensive. It's okay for hour meetings to conduct business, can't complain too much.

Zoom feels like a polished product and one that can handle the workload of remote sites conducting business together. The many-to-many video conferencing operation is smooth compared to other products and allows for chat, screen share, and video chat without hogging up resources.

But this is all the opinion of just one professional. To back up my claims, I refer to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for meeting solutions.

Microsoft's upper right quadrant positioning is for its Teams product, which I argue is more of a combination of Slack (WORK) and Zoom capabilities. Those looking to video conference and conduct virtual meetings may not need the capabilities of a full-blown Teams product. This is reflected in the pricing models. Teams costs $12.50 per user per month for the Business plan, while Zoom costs $19.99 per host for the comparable business plan with a minimum of 10 hosts ($200/month for ten hosts and 300 participants). The "equivalent" for Teams would be $3,750/month (300 participants).

So while the two products are placed in the same Gartner Magic Quadrant, they provide different use cases. Teams is a full end-to-end product while Zoom is specialized in meeting communication. The pricing models reflect this, and so I consider Zoom the sole standalone meeting communications leader.

The Business

If the product works and is working well, the company should have the customer figures to back it up. Digging into its latest earnings, we find for customers with over ten employees, the business grew from 44.4K customers to 74.1K customers from Q3 of FY19 to Q3 of FY20, good for 67% year-over-year growth. For customers with over $100K in trailing 12-month revenue, the company increased customers by 97%.

That's pretty good growth for a company growing revenues at 85% year-over-year.

What's better is the company's ability to upsell its already acquired customers. This means customers are signing on and not only liking what they are using but also willing to expand the footprint of the product within their organization. According to, again, its latest earnings release, on a trailing 12-month basis, "net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than ten employees [grew] above 130% for the 6th consecutive quarter."

This is a company delivering a product its customers want to use. I can't help but compare it to CyberArk's similar execution and ability to grow. And CyberArk went from a market cap of $1.2B to $4.6B using organically developed and acquired products, executing well along the way.

The Financials

Of course, at what cost does this great product and this rate of customer acquisition come? Taking a look at the quarterly revenue growth rate over the last three public earnings reports, we see 103%, 96%, and 85%, Q1 to Q3, respectively. Obviously, this is a declining growth rate, but companies at this stage and level of revenue see high but waning growth rates. The question is, where will it moderate, and can it reverse the decline in growth?

But let's not forget there have only been three earnings in its public life and we don't have a lot of data to work with. We can, however, look at the estimates for the year ahead and get a sense of where the financials will level out.

Analysts are expecting $862M in revenue for FY21. This would be a year-over-year growth rate of 41.4% over FY20, which expects $610M. However, I expect the company to beat estimates for the year by about 10%. Considering the company's short track record of guiding higher by about 10% each quarter and then beating by another 7.5%, I'd say this is conservative. This means revenue for FY21 of $948M or an "all said and done" growth rate of 55%. This would be on the back of an FY20 growth rate of 85%. Again declining, but still growing tremendously, especially when you consider this top line is not disappearing or asking for more before hitting the bottom line.

Which brings me to the next topic: expenses. Another aspect of this company I like is its discipline of expenses. It doesn't need to put a ton toward sales to the point where there's no business leverage. If you look at LogMeIn (LOGM), you'll see the company spent $383M on Sales and Marketing but has estimated to only improve revenue by $55M in 2019 over 2018. Looking at Zoom's S-1, it spent $186M in Sales and Marketing in FY19, but, according to its guidance, it will add $279M in revenue in FY20. That's the efficiency you want to see.

Taking a step back in the expense category, the company has managed expense growth to be in line with revenue growth. Expenses in each of the last three quarters have grown 92.6% (Q1), 99% (Q2) 85% (Q3) versus revenue growth of 103%, 96%, and 85%, respectively. This is a far cry from other companies that overspend their growth like Zscaler (ZS) who increased revenue 48% but grew expenses 53.4% which isn't bad but then you look at companies struggling to increase revenue, like LogMeIn which increased expenses 5% but grew revenues at half that. Even with a slight overspend in Q2 for Zoom, it's not like the investments in R&D and Sales and Marketing haven't been paying off - going back to the efficiency of S&M keeping the revenue pipeline working.

The Valuation

Here's where the rubber meets the road, and I get to the point where I'm comfortable owning Zoom. I'll be using my FY21 $948M number as revenue growth is high enough that any trailing numbers won't be an effective method and will show the company overvalued against any metric.

Starting with price-to-sales, the forward ratio is not out of range when compared to other IPO tech peers. On a fully diluted share basis, the P/S ratio is 19.6. Zscaler has a forward P/S ratio of 13.6 while it grows revenues at 42%, LogMeIn has a price-to-sales ratio of 3.4 but is expected to grow revenues at less than 5%, and CrowdStrike's (OTC:CRWD) ratio is 15.3 while expecting to grow revenues at 44% in FY21.

So far, Zoom looks decent for the growth rate expected, but it wasn't a couple of months ago. The market rerated the stock from a P/S of 33 when the stock was $92 per share. So valuation has now come down to earth for this high growth stock. Some may not be comfortable with 19.6 on 55% sales growth stock, but taking all the points above into account, including higher revisions of revenue each quarter, the stock will be supported.

Of course, the risk is a miss in sales one quarter and a subsequent series of lowered expectations - like Nutanix (NTNX) this year. This would cause a continued fall in the stock if it were to happen in the next quarter or two. This is a risk with any high growth stock; the growth could unexpectedly come to a halt. However, Nutanix's reason was due to letting off the gas pedal of S&M spend. It has since resumed spend and is seeing a turnaround in billings. As long as Zoom continues to be heavy on S&M and continues to grow it in line with revenue, there shouldn't be a problem hitting revenue milestones.

As I started the article, cash flow is a defining metric for Zoom. Unlike other high growth stocks, the company is cash flow positive in a meaningful way. The company increased free cash flow from $17.2M to $87.2M in the first nine months of FY20 versus the first nine months of FY19 - good for 407% year-over-year growth.

On a relative basis, the company trades in line with Zscaler. But, Zscaler is growing free cash flow at a trailing 12-month rate of 106%. CrowdStrike is not cash flow positive and Nutanix stopped being cash flow positive two quarters ago.

Data by YCharts

I like the bullish prospects of Zoom better, relative to its current valuation.

Conclusion

Zoom is a well-managed company with a leading product. It has been disciplined on expenses but not holding back what drives its revenue. The valuation has come down over the last several months from areas where I would not touch it. But with the stock being rerated and multiples at more digestible levels compared to other high growth stocks, it appears now would not be a terrible time to consider the stock. The reward is still to be determined by the size of future earnings beats and guidance raises, but the company is managed well enough to bring about outperformance.

My strategy will be to buy shares opportunistically here, but, if support breaks, look to sell puts further down and be okay with owning shares if they are put to me. A confirmation of this would be a break higher past the 50DMA and consider buying a second tranche of shares then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.