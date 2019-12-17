Green: Passive Strategies Have Penetrated The Market

Almost 90% of the transactions that occur in the stock market, in one form or another, involve a passive entity, he said.

When we think about the dynamics of passive [investing], most people don't understand how big it has gotten, Mike Green of Thiel Macro told Real Vision founder Raoul Pal in a recent in-depth interview on the matter.

Today, almost 90% of the transactions that occur in the stock market involve a passive entity.

“If we go back as recently as 2006, you would have seen the market where 70% of the transactions involved the fundamental player in one form or another,” Green said. “Now, 90% involve passive, involve some form of an index representation. It's just been this really, really dramatic change.”

Green said that US equities are the most advanced in this type of impact, but it's also morphed into the rest of the world and it can be seen on a broad basis.

These are uncharted waters: the markets have never experienced this new passive variable before. The consequence is likely increased volatility as market participants discover new heuristics and inevitably make mistakes, and then adjust.

“When you have 100% of the money that is going into the market coming in the form of passive and all the money that's coming out is coming out of the active space, if I run a simulation that replicates that, it's once we cross about 50% passive, the market becomes discontinuous,” Green said.

