SKEW Index And Transports Suggest A 'Sell The News' Dip In The S&P 500

Statistical analysis based on technicals in SKEW, VIX, and SPY suggests only a minor short-term pullback in the next four weeks.

At last, an agreement in the U.S.-China Phase One deal was reached late last week, as the stock market celebrated "mission accomplished" with fresh all-time highs across major indices. Notably, S&P 500 (SPY) jumped to within a hair of 3200 to start the week. While equities are clearly in a bullish mood, one perplexing development is that the SKEW index, a measure of S&P 500's tail risk calculated based on out-of-the-money options, surged to the highest level since September 2018:

Indeed, Reuters had reported the spike in SKEW index ahead of the trade deal announcement:

The options-based Black Swan index may be signaling surging demand from investors for protection against a stock market crash, but Wall Street analysts see little reason to panic. On Monday, the Skew Index hit 136.56, its highest since October 2018. It last traded at 134.37.

The index then continued to rise despite the positive news to 144 on Friday's close and was unchanged on Monday just as SPY made fresh all time highs. The question is whether the indicator actually have any bearish implications on the broader market. At a first glance, significant pullbacks, such as the ones in late 2018 and 2015, appeared to occur just as the SKEW index spiked towards its upper boundary. Likewise, there is a similar observation when SKEW jumps over 10 points week over week:

That being said, both charts showed there are plenty of false alarms as well as contrarian signals during market bottoms. In order to more precisely dissect the indicator, we filtered the data using the following conditions to analyze only the occurrences during an ongoing bull market:

SPY has been trading higher the last 4 weeks VIX (VXX) front-month futures is trading under its 10-week average

Combining with the SKEW index's 1-week jump of over 10 points above 135, here are the occurrences with their forward returns of SPY:

Date SPY SPY 4-week Chg VX1 VX1 vs 10-week Avg SKEW SKEW 1-week Chg SPY 2-week Forward SPY 1-month Forward SPY 3-month Forward 2012-03-12 120.17 2.85% 16.15 -20.70% 138.43 13.65 0.80% -1.82% -3.97% 2014-06-16 175.79 2.94% 12.9 -6.83% 143.26 15.48 1.64% 1.39% 2.92% 2014-09-01 181.29 4.07% 13.2 -3.47% 137.49 10.48 -0.20% -1.83% 3.91% 2015-11-02 194.06 4.33% 15.675 -21.60% 137.75 11.98 -0.35% -0.20% -9.98% 2015-11-23 193.62 0.78% 17.175 -5.37% 137.66 10.80 -3.66% -1.27% -6.35% 2017-01-16 215.27 0.46% 13.825 -0.11% 146.33 14.01 1.15% 3.68% 3.91% 2017-03-13 225.04 0.83% 11.775 -6.77% 154.34 15.35 -0.11% -1.48% 2.81% 2017-09-11 238.77 2.67% 11.125 -11.07% 144.54 13.97 1.32% 2.82% 7.48% 2017-10-16 247.58 3.07% 11.325 -6.87% 148.81 10.53 0.52% 0.29% 9.62% 2018-03-12 265.39 0.40% 16.275 -0.31% 147.35 19.56 -3.65% -2.91% 1.47% 2018-07-16 272.99 1.80% 13.325 -5.02% 152.72 10.24 1.40% 1.92% -0.78% 2019-12-09 317.29 1.76% 13.63 -7.10% 144.51 13.03 Average -0.10% 0.05% 1.00% Median 0.52% -0.20% 2.81% % Positive 55% 45% 64%

The results illustrate a tad more than 50% chance of a short-term decline in the next 4 weeks, which is rather insignificant contrary to the SKEW index's definition as a "black swan" indicator. Furthermore, outlook beyond the 1-month horizon turns positive and suggests higher highs ahead. Using the SKEW's 4-week change of over 15 points as a criteria yields slightly higher chance of decline but the conclusion is the same.

Date SPY SPY 4-week Chg VX1 VX1 vs 10-week Avg SKEW SKEW 4-week Chg SPY 2-week Forward SPY 1-month Forward SPY 3-month Forward 2014-06-16 175.79 2.94% 12.90 -6.83% 143.26 18.13 1.64% 1.39% 2.92% 2014-06-30 178.66 1.93% 11.80 -10.40% 142.28 19.40 -0.25% -2.88% -0.38% 2014-09-01 181.29 4.07% 13.20 -3.47% 137.49 17.13 -0.20% -1.83% 3.91% 2015-10-12 187.81 4.54% 16.10 -23.20% 135.04 15.57 2.29% -0.36% -7.06% 2017-09-11 238.77 2.67% 11.13 -11.07% 144.54 15.68 1.32% 2.82% 7.48% 2019-12-09 317.29 1.76% 13.63 -7.10% 144.51 19.56 Average 0.80% -0.14% 1.15% Median 0.66% -0.18% 1.46% % Positive 50% 33% 50%

Hence, we believe the ominous spike in SKEW index alone does not warrant concerns on long-term outlook in equities. However, the continued underperformance of the transportation sector (IYT) does raise eyebrows, as the IYT is actually down -2% from 6 weeks ago, diverging from SPY's breakout. As discussed in our previous article, IYT tends to be highly correlated to economic outlook and the fact that recent performance of IYT is not as buoyant about the U.S.-China trade deal could be a worrying sign.

Similar to the SKEW indicator, major declines tended to follow negative divergences even though there were false alarms as well. As such, we combined the SKEW and IYT negative divergence indicators to further narrow the results:

Date SPY VX1 SKEW IYT/SPY Divergence SPY 2-week Forward SPY 1-month Forward SPY 3-month Forward 2011-02-14 112.86 18.6 136.43 YES -1.53% -5.03% -0.25% 2017-03-13 225.04 11.775 154.34 YES -0.11% -1.48% 2.81% 2019-12-09 317.29 13.63 144.51 YES 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Average -0.55% -2.17% 0.85% Median -0.11% -1.48% 0.00% % Positive 0.00% 0.00% 33.33%

As shown, there were only 2 other instances when SKEW was above 135 while IYT diverged negatively from SPY, and a 1-month decline ensued in both cases. In all, while the spike in SKEW index and underperformance in transports signal suggest a possible "sell the news" into the new year, any dips will most certainly to be bought with the market in a breakout mode.

